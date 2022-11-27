ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Related
Judge OKs federal intervention in struggling water system

JACKSON, MISS. — The U.S. Justice Department has won a federal judge's approval to carry out a rare intervention to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi’s capital city, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday, months after the system's partial failure. The department filed the proposal for intervention...
JACKSON, MS
Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal

BOSTON — A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published on Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Election certification delays few, but a 'test run' for 2024

Before November, election officials prepared for the possibility that Republicans who embraced former President Donald Trump's lies about voter fraud would challenge the verdict of voters by refusing to certify the midterm results. Three weeks after the end of voting, such challenges are playing out in just two states, Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument

LAS VEGAS — President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. “When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and canyons,...
NEVADA STATE
National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting

WASHINGTON — “Five, four, three, two, one!” and the towering National Christmas Tree blazed with bright color Wednesday evening as President Joe Biden marked a century-old American tradition leading the lighting near the White House. The president, joined by first lady Jill Biden and host LL Cool...
WASHINGTON, DC
Gaetz friend says lighter sentence deserved for cooperation

ORLANDO, FLA. — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz learns this week how much prison time he gets on charges of sex trafficking a minor and identity theft, but not before trying to convince a judge that his cooperation in several probes should lighten his sentence.
FLORIDA STATE
