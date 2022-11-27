Read full article on original website
Judge OKs federal intervention in struggling water system
JACKSON, MISS. — The U.S. Justice Department has won a federal judge's approval to carry out a rare intervention to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi’s capital city, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday, months after the system's partial failure. The department filed the proposal for intervention...
Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal
BOSTON — A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published on Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series...
Election certification delays few, but a 'test run' for 2024
Before November, election officials prepared for the possibility that Republicans who embraced former President Donald Trump's lies about voter fraud would challenge the verdict of voters by refusing to certify the midterm results. Three weeks after the end of voting, such challenges are playing out in just two states, Arizona...
President Biden makes new promises to Native American nations
President Biden is making new promises to Native American nations, announcing the plans at the Tribal Nations Summit on Wednesday.
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved. The measure passed by a...
Biden: Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument
LAS VEGAS — President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Wednesday that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. “When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and canyons,...
National Christmas Tree blazes to life with Biden lighting
WASHINGTON — “Five, four, three, two, one!” and the towering National Christmas Tree blazed with bright color Wednesday evening as President Joe Biden marked a century-old American tradition leading the lighting near the White House. The president, joined by first lady Jill Biden and host LL Cool...
Gaetz friend says lighter sentence deserved for cooperation
ORLANDO, FLA. — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz learns this week how much prison time he gets on charges of sex trafficking a minor and identity theft, but not before trying to convince a judge that his cooperation in several probes should lighten his sentence.
