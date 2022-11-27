ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MI

The Oakland Press

Milford sign dispute leads to court date for local business

Jodie Courtney is not new to the business world, but she’s dealing with a new kind of challenge with a shop in the Village of Milford she and partner George Steiner opened earlier this year in the Mill Valley Center. Their business, Saturdays, caters to fans of skateboarding, snowboarding...
MILFORD, MI
The Oakland Press

Phase 2 set for Avon Road renovation

Phase 2 of Avon Road’s renovation includes installing a 96-inch water main near the Rochester Hills-Shelby Township border. The work will involve closing East Avon Road between the Avon-Dequindre Road roundabout to just west of the Dequindre-23 Mile roads’ intersection, starting Monday, Dec. 5. Great Lakes Water Authority...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit News

GLWA begins second phase of Oakland County infrastructure construction

Great Lakes Water Authority and Oakland County road commission officials are teaming up on the second phase of significant infrastructure improvements near the Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border that they say will boost traffic flow and pedestrian safety, along with reliability of a water main that serves more than 1 million residents.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Oxford Leader

New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford

On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.
The Oakland Press

Oxford school district responds to claim policy should have prevented shooting

Oxford schools have responded to new allegations that ignoring their own safety policies led to the shooting at Oxford High School last November. Former Oxford school board members Tom Donnelly and Corey Bailey said they were told by the district that they had followed safety protocols that had been in place since 2004.
WKMI

Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?

Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

1 year later: Oxford school shooting’s criminal cases, lawsuits moving through courts

One year after the Oxford High School deadly mass shootings, the legal process continues for the killer, his parents and others not criminally charged but facing lawsuits. On Oct. 24, Ethan Crumbley, 16, faced Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe and pleaded guilty to all 24 crimes he was charged with for the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting: Four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Fleeing Oakland County couple rams Shelby Twp. police car

An Oakland County couple was arrested on several felony criminal charges last week after they rammed a Shelby Township police car with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise and drugs in their vehicle, police and prosecutors said. Driver Wellington Inoa, from Pontiac, was arraigned Sunday before Magistrate Ryan Zemke,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Informational baby fairs to be offered to new, expecting parents

New or expecting parents can learn about available resources, get health and safety information and ask questions of experts at three virtual baby fairs in December. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting the free fairs on the following dates:. – 9-11 a.m. Dec. 6. – 9-11...
fordauthority.com

Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years

While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
DEARBORN, MI
bridgemi.com

Dana Nessel obtains blanket shield of Lee Chatfield investigation records

Bridge and the Detroit Free Press won a district court order granting access to records in the Lee Chatfield criminal probe. But AG Dana Nessel’s office convinced a circuit judge to block the records’ release until the AG could appeal the ruling. The investigation into Chatfield’s conduct has...

