The Oakland Press
Milford sign dispute leads to court date for local business
Jodie Courtney is not new to the business world, but she’s dealing with a new kind of challenge with a shop in the Village of Milford she and partner George Steiner opened earlier this year in the Mill Valley Center. Their business, Saturdays, caters to fans of skateboarding, snowboarding...
The Oakland Press
Phase 2 set for Avon Road renovation
Phase 2 of Avon Road’s renovation includes installing a 96-inch water main near the Rochester Hills-Shelby Township border. The work will involve closing East Avon Road between the Avon-Dequindre Road roundabout to just west of the Dequindre-23 Mile roads’ intersection, starting Monday, Dec. 5. Great Lakes Water Authority...
Detroit News
GLWA begins second phase of Oakland County infrastructure construction
Great Lakes Water Authority and Oakland County road commission officials are teaming up on the second phase of significant infrastructure improvements near the Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border that they say will boost traffic flow and pedestrian safety, along with reliability of a water main that serves more than 1 million residents.
Beware: Delays Expected During Fenton and Mundy Twp Construction
During winter months we don't often think of new construction projects getting underway in Genesee County, Michigan, but here we are. Don't worry, this isn't another round-about being added (those are scheduled in other places). What is the construction happening in Fenton Township, MI?. Work has started to extend a...
Oxford Leader
New officer patrolling the streets of Oxford
On a chilly Nov. 21 evening, community leaders and members – old and young – gathered in downtown Oxford to watch the lights light up on the bridge over M-24. There too were Oxford Village Police Chief Mike Solwold and his newest higher, patrolman Brendan Westenbarger. It was a good time to introduce Westenbarger to the community.
Waterford finally has a cannabis dispensary
Planet59 is the township’s first provisioning center, and it’s giving away free weed with a Toys for Tots donation
The Oakland Press
Oxford school district responds to claim policy should have prevented shooting
Oxford schools have responded to new allegations that ignoring their own safety policies led to the shooting at Oxford High School last November. Former Oxford school board members Tom Donnelly and Corey Bailey said they were told by the district that they had followed safety protocols that had been in place since 2004.
Former Oxford School Board members warn every Michigan parent
Oxford Community Schools had a policy in place to assess threats at school. Former Board members say it never got implemented.
MLive
Clerks face unknowns as Michigan must implement early in-person voting
Michigan’s next statewide election will look different than the last one. Proposal 2, which passed with 60% of the vote, makes a handful of election changes in the state constitution. Nine days of early in-person voting is the biggest. How exactly it gets implemented is still unknown, as clerks...
WILX-TV
$7.6M to provide employment and training services for released inmates and Michigan employees
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has been awarded a $7.6 million federal grant that will provide employment and training services to support inmates nearing release and Michigan employers. The $7.6 million competitive Joint First Step Act Grant was awarded to LEO by the U.S. Departments of Labor and Justice. LEO’s...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
The Oakland Press
1 year later: Oxford school shooting’s criminal cases, lawsuits moving through courts
One year after the Oxford High School deadly mass shootings, the legal process continues for the killer, his parents and others not criminally charged but facing lawsuits. On Oct. 24, Ethan Crumbley, 16, faced Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe and pleaded guilty to all 24 crimes he was charged with for the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting: Four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The Oakland Press
Fleeing Oakland County couple rams Shelby Twp. police car
An Oakland County couple was arrested on several felony criminal charges last week after they rammed a Shelby Township police car with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise and drugs in their vehicle, police and prosecutors said. Driver Wellington Inoa, from Pontiac, was arraigned Sunday before Magistrate Ryan Zemke,...
The Oakland Press
Informational baby fairs to be offered to new, expecting parents
New or expecting parents can learn about available resources, get health and safety information and ask questions of experts at three virtual baby fairs in December. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting the free fairs on the following dates:. – 9-11 a.m. Dec. 6. – 9-11...
fordauthority.com
Ford Land Has Sold 25 Michigan-Based Properties In Four Years
While it completely revamps Michigan Central Station and transforms that historic site into a massive mobility hub, Ford has also been selling off a number of other, older properties in recent months. Those include the Ford Walton Hills plant in Ohio, which was recently sold and is being transformed into a business park, as well as Rotunda Fields, which the automaker also parted ways with earlier this year, and more recently, Regent Court in Dearborn, Michigan, which has been used to house various Blue Oval teams over the years, including the automaker’s media communications operation. In fact, Crain’s Detroit Business has discovered that Ford Land has sold a grand total of 25 Michigan-based properties alone since 2018, a large number, indeed.
Gov. Whitmer: 'Clear' Michigan lawmakers can improve seclusion and restraint laws
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan should improve how it regulates the usage of a controversial tactic educators deployed nearly 94,000 times since lawmakers tried to tamp down on the maneuvers, frequently used on children with disabilities in a manner experts believe can cause lasting trauma. Leading Democrats in the state...
Michigan Supreme Court pauses trial against Crumbley parents in Oxford H.S. shooting case
The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered a pause on proceedings on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of four students last year
bridgemi.com
Dana Nessel obtains blanket shield of Lee Chatfield investigation records
Bridge and the Detroit Free Press won a district court order granting access to records in the Lee Chatfield criminal probe. But AG Dana Nessel’s office convinced a circuit judge to block the records’ release until the AG could appeal the ruling. The investigation into Chatfield’s conduct has...
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
Michigan man falsely claims troopers stole money, opioids during search, officials say
ALPENA, MI – A Michigan man is facing felony charges after he allegedly fabricated false claims of misconduct against Michigan State Police troopers who conducted searches of his home and business, officials said. Thomas VanDuinen, 70, of Alpena, has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana...
