Three remain in custody after baby deaths
An investigation is continuing into the deaths of two babies whose bodies were found in a house.Three people remain in police custody following the discovery at an end-of-terrace property in Wildmill, Bridgend.South Wales Police said two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.Forensic examiners were at the three-storey house in Maes-Y-Felin and a grassed area at the rear of the street has been cordoned off.Huw David, leader of Bridgend County Borough Council, said: “This is shocking and tragic news, and the residents of Wildmill are supporting...
17-year-old girl, man shot on Metrobus during fight
WASHINGTON — A shooting on a Metrobus in Southeast D.C. left two people injured Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to Yuma Street Southeast, near the 8th Street intersection, for a report of a shooting on a Metrobus running the A2 route just after 8:20 a.m. At the scene, police found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, one on the bus and another on the street outside of the bus.
Man charged with murders of mother and two children who died after flat fire
A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and two children, aged three and one, who died following a flat fire in Nottingham.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh all died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday.Nottinghamshire Police said officers had charged Jamie Barrow, also of Fairisle Close, on Thursday, four days after he was arrested.The 31-year-old will be kept in custody to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family at...
Man found dead in residential street was ‘victim of acid attack and gunshot’
A man whose body was found dumped in a residential street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body had been shot and subjected to an acid attack, according to police.Liam Smith was found dead in Kilburn Drive in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester, at around 7pm on Thursday.Specialist police officers wearing protective clothing have been involved in examining the area where the body of the 38-year-old was discovered.#UPDATE | Following the body of Liam Smith (38) being found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, #Wigan on the night of Thursday 24 November 2022, initial information indicates that he was...
‘Bully’ jailed for 32 years for murdering woman and burying body in forest
A “bully” who claimed he accidentally killed his ex-girlfriend when throwing an axe has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years for her murder.The family of 33-year-old Katie Kenyon appealed for others with concerns about controlling relationships to contact police following the sentencing of her killer Andrew Burfield, 51, who murdered and buried the mother-of-two in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire, on April 22.In a statement read outside Preston Crown Court on Thursday, Detective Chief Inspector Allen Davies said: “Mr Burfield is a bully and controlled Katie throughout the relationship. She expressed concern throughout that relationship...
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'
A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'
A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21 gang-raped during a trip
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Tiger Mauls 9-Year-Old Girl to Death and Drags Her Body into Forest
The incident took place in the Madhya Pradesh region of India.
Walmart shooting death toll likely to rise as worker, 23, expected to be taken off life support
The death toll from the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, is likely to climb as a 23-year-old store worker is expected to have his life support machine switched off.Blake Williams is currently fighting for his life on a ventilator and is unable to breathe on his own after he was shot by alleged gunman and coworker Andre Bing in Tuesday night’s massacre, according to his devastated cousin.Bing, a 31-year-old night manager, opened fire on his coworkers inside the break room just after 10pm, before turning the gun on himself, police said.Six Walmart employees were killed in...
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
8-year-old boy mauled and beheaded by crocodile in front of his parents
An 8-year-old boy was attacked and mauled to death by a massive crocodile in front of his horrified family while playing in a river near his home in Costa Rica. The young victim, Julio Otero Fernández, was decapitated by the reptile, before being dragged to the depths of Matina River in the city of Limón on Oct. 30, never to be seen alive again. Then on Saturday, nearly a month after the child’s gruesome death, an unidentified hunter reportedly shot and killed a crocodile in the area. When the locals cut open the beast’s stomach, they discovered inside strands of...
Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy
A never before encountered incidentImage by Michael Kleinsasser from Pixabay. Most headlines include cobras or other types of venomous snakes starting with a victim that had died due to a snake bite, but in this rare and unique case, the snake had died from the bite of a human being. The bite of a cobra snake is lethal and if not administered the antidote against the venom, a person can die within hours.
travelnoire.com
Arrest Made In Death of Shanquella Robinson, Daejhanae Jackson Awaits Extradition
Law enforcement appears to be one step closer to seeking justice in the untimely death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson. Travel Noire previously reported on the public outcry to hold one of Robinson’s friends accountable for the crime through extradition and prosecution in Mexico. Those pleas may have been answered...
Doberman is shot dead by cops as it viciously mauled its owner who was trying to break up two fighting dogs
Police have been forced to shoot and kill a pet Doberman after the dog viciously mauled his owner and left him with serious injuries. Emergency services were called to a home on Flavel Crescent in the South Australian town of Jervois just after 3pm on Wednesday following reports a man had been attacked by a dog.
Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail
A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
Crocodile Drags Man Away as Locals Say They 'Live in Constant Fear'
It is unclear if the attack was fatal, and authorities have yet to identify the victim.
Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours
A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told
A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
Ex-Army sniper, 30, who was found dead at his home was traumatised after having to shoot someone in Iraq and losing friends in Afghanistan, inquest hears
A young British army veteran who was traumatised after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq was found dead at his home in Lancashire. The body of Ben Riches, 30, was found at his home in Lindel Road, Fleetwood, on April 11 2019, after he had been out with friends, an inquest heard at Preston Coroner's Court yesterday.
