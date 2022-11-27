Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KGO
Savage X Fenty settles consumer protection lawsuit with 4 CA counties including Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Savage X Fenty will pay $1 million in penalties as part of a consumer protection lawsuit settlement with four counties including Santa Clara and Santa Cruz, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Santa Clara and Santa Cruz joined San Diego and Los Angeles counties...
KGO
3 men arrested following string of alleged late-night burglaries in San Jose this year, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose police have arrested a trio of city residents in connection with a string of late-night commercial burglaries between March and October. The three men allegedly broke into closed businesses to steal merchandise and money, often entering a business after breaking through a front door or window with blunt objects or a stolen car.
KGO
Timeline: Level 2 storm to bring wet weather, gusty winds to the Bay Area Thursday
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A storm arriving Thursday morning has been upgraded to a Level 2 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. The worst wind and rain will be from 4 a.m. - 8 a.m., making for a messy morning commute. Pockets of heavy rain will lead to ponding on...
KGO
Ash released from Martinez refinery contained unusual amounts of heavy metals, officials say
MARTINEZ, Calif. -- Contra Costa Health (CCH) officials say they were not informed by the Martinez Refining Company (MRC) that there would be a 12-hour-long release of possibly harmful chemicals the night of Thanksgiving last week. State law and county policy require the MRC to report chemical discharges to the...
KGO
Fairfield robbery suspect dies after shootout with officer early Sunday morning, officials say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. -- A robbery suspect died after he was shot by a Solano County Sheriff's deputy, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday. Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, a K9 deputy and Fairfield police officers responded to reports of an armed robbery near Central Way and Pittman Road.
KGO
Man who allegedly shot, killed Antioch Chevron gas station clerk arrested, police say
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who allegedly shot and killed a Chevron gas station clerk over the weekend has been arrested, according to Antioch police. Police arrested Ronald Jackson Jr., a 20-year-old Antioch resident, for the armed robbery and homicide of James Williams, who was working at the gas station during the time.
Comments / 1