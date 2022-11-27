Cleveland Hopkins officials begin talks with airlines to finance new $2 billion airport rebuild

Read full article on original website
Who’s paying? Talks underway for $2B Hopkins upgrades
City officials are now working behind the scenes, preparing the facility for major renovations that would include new terminals, a centralized security checkpoint, and a new ticket area.
So long, Opportunity Corridor. Cleveland picks new police headquarters: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland began searching for a new home for the police headquarters around 2017, when the city sold its police headquarters building, located in the downtown Justice Center complex, to Cuyahoga County. Two...
$2.69 gas spotted in Cleveland; Here’s where
Gas priced at $2.69 was spotted at two Cleveland gas stations on Wednesday.
New ODOT construction aims to fix Northeast Ohio's most dangerous intersections
Last year, the Ohio Department of Transportation started work on 150 different construction projects to make some of the most dangerous intersections across the state safer.
Finally, a move to modernize Cleveland Hopkins airport
It’s welcome news that Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is about to be rehabilitated (”A flying start in a new direction,” Nov. 26). Anything to get us into the 21st century is appreciated!. Ed Kancler,. Twinsburg. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Cleveland sees uptick in honorary street names after moratorium
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Wandering around the city of Cleveland, they’re easy to spot: Those purple signs posted at intersections that denote a secondary street name honoring noteworthy Clevelanders. Over the years, City Council has approved dozens, likely hundreds, of such honorary names, representing famous Clevelanders like Bob Hope...
Cleveland seeks to approve police retention bonuses, crime center and ‘violence interrupter’ funding: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City of Cleveland is seeking to approve $6 million in state grants that will fund retention bonuses, upgrades to its crime center, violence prevention programs and more. The state-funded grants have already been approved by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and await final approval...
Cleveland chooses Superior Avenue ArtCraft building for police HQ site
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland has chosen the ArtCraft building at 2530 Superior Avenue as its preferred site for the future Cleveland police headquarters, according to a Tuesday announcement. Mayor Justin Bibb began vetting new potential sites earlier this year after backing away from plans from former Mayor...
Toy company opens in Independence
Just in time for the Christmas season, a local toy company is setting up shop at a new location in Northeast Ohio and donating more than $100,000 in plush toys to children in need.
Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
Lakewood eyes Lake Avenue property purchase for sewer system modernization
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- With an eye on stormwater solutions regarding sewer overflows, Lakewood is negotiating with a Lake Avenue homeowner about the purchase of a $1.2 million home on a 1.64-acre lot. “The city has been made aware of an opportunity to submit an offer to purchase the 12984 Lake...
CLE Shaker Square tenants demand stronger city action on bad living conditions
Tenants living at the Residences at Shaker Square apartment complex said they're sick and tired of dealing with intermittent heating and water issues, and believe the city needs to do more.
North Olmsted plans demolitions of former schools, works on stormwater solutions
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After purchasing the former Spruce Elementary School earlier this year, the city recently received a grant of $892,000 toward its demolition. The funds are tied to Cuyahoga County Council’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton...
Parma updates timeline for new Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center
PARMA, Ohio -- The good news for regulars at Ridgewood Golf Course is that the timeline for completion of its new $9 million clubhouse/community center has been moved up from 2025. While some may construe a new opening date of 2024 as still a ways off, city officials are ecstatic...
Ex-Cleveland construction company official who failed to pay $132,000 in taxes on pilfered money sentenced to prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A “Cain and Abel” feud between brothers prompted a former top official at a well-known Cleveland construction company to steal from the business, a move that ultimately led him to federal prison for failing to pay taxes on the pilfered money. U.S. District Judge Donald...
Brecksville will connect Cleveland Metroparks to Ohio 82 with a mile of trails, sidewalks
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build an asphalt trail through municipally owned Blossom Hill and a sidewalk on Oakes Road. Together, they will connect Cleveland Metroparks south of Oakes to Ohio 82 near Interstate 77. A third key element of the connection is a new sidewalk along Glenwood Trail...
Developer Sam Petros saves Farnam Manor
When Sam Petros first saw Farnam Manor last December, his reaction was, “No way,’’ as in no way am I going to commit to this money pit, even if it is one of Richfield’s most historic homes. Part of the mansion dates to the 1830s and,...
Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores
In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
Ashtabula, Medina, Lorain counties turn red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The COVID-19 picture in Northeast Ohio worsened last week, with three counties previously designated yellow flipping to red, for high COVID-19 spread. Ashtabula, Medina and Lorain counties were designated red on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. People in red counties with...
2-week union strike over after Amherst machinist workers ratify contract
A strike by members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM & AW) Local 1802 has ended after two weeks with a ratified contract.
