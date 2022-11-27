The 16th edition of the PGA Tour visiting the Riviera Maya in Mexico, south of Cancun, which was played earlier this month, will be its final rendition. Golfweek has learned that the El Camaleon Golf Club, which has regularly hosted the World Wide Technologies Championship at Mayakoba is set to be the site of the first LIV Golf tournament in February 2023. Multiple sources have confirmed that an announcement is expected as early as Tuesday.

2 DAYS AGO