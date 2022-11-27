ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Justin Thomas joins new golf league

Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy on post-Open gripes to Erica: "I give her credit for listening!"

There were many takeaways from Rory McIlroy's interview with the Sunday Independent, chief of which was the revelation the Northern Irishman and Tiger Woods' Open preparations were hampered after they both contracted COVID19. Others included how McIlroy, 33, believed he had won the 150th Open Championship even when Cameron Smith...
golfmagic.com

RBC announce replacements for LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell

The Royal Bank of Canada has announced PGA Tour players Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and Sam Burns will fill the void left by LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Harold Varner III. In case you didn't know, the professional golf world has been particularly interesting in 2022. The emergence...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Cameron Smith LOSES match to LPGA Tour legend + pricey bottle of wine

LIV Golf's Cameron Smith has not lost many times in 2022 but the red-hot Australian was defeated by his compatriot and semi-retired LPGA Tour legend Karrie Webb earlier this season. Webb, 47, is a 41-time LPGA Tour winner and seven-time major champion. The highlight of her career came in 2002...
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to shocking Tiger Woods appearance

Tiger Woods will not play at this week’s Hero Cup Challenge, shelving his planned return to the links. Woods is currently suffering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Woods talked about the issue this week with assembled media:. “Not a doctor by any stretch, but Tiger looks far...
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has Already Responded To Tiger Woods

On Tuesday afternoon, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson fired back at PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods. Mickelson highlighted the supposed wealth the PGA Tour possesses and how that money was not shared with the players. "Pga tour IRS 990 form from 2018: 1.6 billion in stocks, 700 million in cash,...
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with TGL in 2024

Major champions Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas have become the first players to sign up for TGL, the new Monday night golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. After revealing his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge on Monday, Woods posted a welcome tweet to Rahm and Thomas who will compete as part of six teams of three PGA Tour players.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mexico's Mayakoba Resort jumps ship from PGA Tour to LIV Golf

The 16th edition of the PGA Tour visiting the Riviera Maya in Mexico, south of Cancun, which was played earlier this month, will be its final rendition. Golfweek has learned that the El Camaleon Golf Club, which has regularly hosted the World Wide Technologies Championship at Mayakoba is set to be the site of the first LIV Golf tournament in February 2023. Multiple sources have confirmed that an announcement is expected as early as Tuesday.
retailtouchpoints.com

GolfWRX

Report: Familiar PGA Tour venue defects to LIV Golf

One of the great European Tour venues has been lost, and now the PGA Tour is feeling the same. Once venue for the seasonal finale, Valderrama has since had an off-on relationship with the European and DP World Tours, but was welcomed back in 2017. The short but extremely tricky track has since seen victories for Sergio Garcia (twice), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Catlin, Matt Fitzpatrick and, this year, Adrian Otaegui.
SB Nation

