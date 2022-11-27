Read full article on original website
Justin Thomas joins new golf league
Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy on post-Open gripes to Erica: "I give her credit for listening!"
There were many takeaways from Rory McIlroy's interview with the Sunday Independent, chief of which was the revelation the Northern Irishman and Tiger Woods' Open preparations were hampered after they both contracted COVID19. Others included how McIlroy, 33, believed he had won the 150th Open Championship even when Cameron Smith...
golfmagic.com
RBC announce replacements for LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell
The Royal Bank of Canada has announced PGA Tour players Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and Sam Burns will fill the void left by LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Harold Varner III. In case you didn't know, the professional golf world has been particularly interesting in 2022. The emergence...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith LOSES match to LPGA Tour legend + pricey bottle of wine
LIV Golf's Cameron Smith has not lost many times in 2022 but the red-hot Australian was defeated by his compatriot and semi-retired LPGA Tour legend Karrie Webb earlier this season. Webb, 47, is a 41-time LPGA Tour winner and seven-time major champion. The highlight of her career came in 2002...
Phil Mickelson wasted no time in responding to Tiger Woods' comments on LIV Golf, PGA Tour
Tiger Woods addressed the media Tuesday ahead of his Hero World Challenge in Albany — an event he was supposed to play in before withdrawing Monday due to plantar fasciitis. While he answered questions about his health and future goals on the golf course, Woods also came out firing against LIV Golf and its leader, Greg Norman.
Golf Digest
Heated exchange at club championship leads to one of the best on-course tantrums we've ever seen
WARNING: The videos you're about to see contain explicit language. A LOT of explicit language. But if you don't mind that sort of thing, and you like seeing golf course fights and/or on-course tantrums, these might just become your two favorite videos ever. A big hat tip to our friends...
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
thecomeback.com
Golf world reacts to shocking Tiger Woods appearance
Tiger Woods will not play at this week’s Hero Cup Challenge, shelving his planned return to the links. Woods is currently suffering from plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Woods talked about the issue this week with assembled media:. “Not a doctor by any stretch, but Tiger looks far...
Look: Phil Mickelson Has Already Responded To Tiger Woods
On Tuesday afternoon, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson fired back at PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods. Mickelson highlighted the supposed wealth the PGA Tour possesses and how that money was not shared with the players. "Pga tour IRS 990 form from 2018: 1.6 billion in stocks, 700 million in cash,...
Former Cal Golfer Collin Morikawa Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Katherine Zhu
Collin Morikawa married long-time girlfriend Katherine Zhu on Saturday, with an assist from their dog, Koa. The 25-year-old former Cal star, currently the world’s 10th-ranked golfer, announced the big news via social media. “11.26.22. A day we will remember forever,” he posted on Instagram. Photos from the wedding...
Tiger Woods had two more wreck-related surgeries in '22
Tiger Woods, who "can't walk" because of plantar fasciitis and is not playing this week, said he had two more wreck-related surgeries in 2022.
Tiger Woods welcomes Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas to TGL, the tech-infused competition set for 2024 start
Tiger Woods withdrew from his Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis Monday, much to the dismay of fans who were excited to watch the 15-time major champion return to competitive golf. But the news wasn’t all bad. Shortly after he announced his WD, he gave golf fans something to...
The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf
From the three-minute lost ball to posting a score, these are some of golf's "optional" rules.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with TGL in 2024
Major champions Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas have become the first players to sign up for TGL, the new Monday night golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. After revealing his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge on Monday, Woods posted a welcome tweet to Rahm and Thomas who will compete as part of six teams of three PGA Tour players.
Mexico's Mayakoba Resort jumps ship from PGA Tour to LIV Golf
The 16th edition of the PGA Tour visiting the Riviera Maya in Mexico, south of Cancun, which was played earlier this month, will be its final rendition. Golfweek has learned that the El Camaleon Golf Club, which has regularly hosted the World Wide Technologies Championship at Mayakoba is set to be the site of the first LIV Golf tournament in February 2023. Multiple sources have confirmed that an announcement is expected as early as Tuesday.
retailtouchpoints.com
As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA
As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
GolfWRX
Report: Familiar PGA Tour venue defects to LIV Golf
One of the great European Tour venues has been lost, and now the PGA Tour is feeling the same. Once venue for the seasonal finale, Valderrama has since had an off-on relationship with the European and DP World Tours, but was welcomed back in 2017. The short but extremely tricky track has since seen victories for Sergio Garcia (twice), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Catlin, Matt Fitzpatrick and, this year, Adrian Otaegui.
Tennis-U.S. Davis Cup captain Fish, coach Bryan fined for bet promotion
LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish and coach Bob Bryan have been fined $10,000 each with suspended four month bans for breaching betting sponsorship rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday.
Watch: Vincent Aboubakar scores outrageous lob for Cameroon
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar just scored the most ridiculous chip of World Cup 2022
SB Nation
Sunderland Women fall to 3-0 defeat, but leave the City Academy with their pride intact!
While our owners schmoosed with Sheikhs and sunned themselves in Dubai, the past and the future of English women’s football in the north east and Manchester clashed. Sunderland Women did our club proud against the big guns of Man City, working tirelessly to ensure that a routine home Continental Cup win for the WSL side, didn’t turn into a drubbing.
