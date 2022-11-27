ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Metro, Dr. Boutros wish lists: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros now finds himself on Santa’s and the Metro Board of Trustee’s ‘Naughty’, ‘Nice’ and ‘Self-Assessed’ Bonus lists. Dr. Boutros became “former MetroHealth CEO” after he went from just being on the “Nice” list...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

$500K bond set for driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop after...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters fight library fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue. This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland sees uptick in honorary street names after moratorium

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Wandering around the city of Cleveland, they’re easy to spot: Those purple signs posted at intersections that denote a secondary street name honoring noteworthy Clevelanders. Over the years, City Council has approved dozens, likely hundreds, of such honorary names, representing famous Clevelanders like Bob Hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy