Ex-Cleveland construction company official who failed to pay $132,000 in taxes on pilfered money sentenced to prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A “Cain and Abel” feud between brothers prompted a former top official at a well-known Cleveland construction company to steal from the business, a move that ultimately led him to federal prison for failing to pay taxes on the pilfered money. U.S. District Judge Donald...
So long, Opportunity Corridor. Cleveland picks new police headquarters: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland began searching for a new home for the police headquarters around 2017, when the city sold its police headquarters building, located in the downtown Justice Center complex, to Cuyahoga County. Two...
Cleveland seeks to approve police retention bonuses, crime center and ‘violence interrupter’ funding: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The City of Cleveland is seeking to approve $6 million in state grants that will fund retention bonuses, upgrades to its crime center, violence prevention programs and more. The state-funded grants have already been approved by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and await final approval...
Metro, Dr. Boutros wish lists: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros now finds himself on Santa’s and the Metro Board of Trustee’s ‘Naughty’, ‘Nice’ and ‘Self-Assessed’ Bonus lists. Dr. Boutros became “former MetroHealth CEO” after he went from just being on the “Nice” list...
Cuyahoga corrections officers forced to work through lunch breaks last year win back pay
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County’s Sheriff’s Department is paying nearly $75,000 to corrections officers who were forced to work through their lunch last summer but were not compensated for the time, according to the terms of a recent settlement agreement. The agreement identified 537 officers who...
Cleveland chooses Superior Avenue ArtCraft building for police HQ site
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The city of Cleveland has chosen the ArtCraft building at 2530 Superior Avenue as its preferred site for the future Cleveland police headquarters, according to a Tuesday announcement. Mayor Justin Bibb began vetting new potential sites earlier this year after backing away from plans from former Mayor...
Fired MetroHealth CEO Dr. Akram Boutros files lawsuit against hospital
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fired MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros has accused the hospital’s board of trustees of repeatedly violating Ohio’s Open Meetings Act, and claims as a result that the trustees’ actions should nullify his dismissal, according to a lawsuit filed late Monday afternoon. Last...
$500K bond set for driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop after...
What about possible overcrowding and staffing issues in state-run jails?
Regarding your Nov. 30 editorial, “Jail oversight urgently needs fixing in light of uniform shortages, denials,” maybe it’s time to pick on other jails in Ohio instead of just focusing on the Cuyahoga County Jail. It’s easy to throw stones in your backyard, but I believe other...
Parma updates timeline for new Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center
PARMA, Ohio -- The good news for regulars at Ridgewood Golf Course is that the timeline for completion of its new $9 million clubhouse/community center has been moved up from 2025. While some may construe a new opening date of 2024 as still a ways off, city officials are ecstatic...
Man who spray-painted racial slurs on Fairivew Park LGBTQ youth center, strip mall gets year in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was sentenced to a year in prison Wednesday for spray-painting anti-Black racial slurs and throwing a brick through a window at an LGBTQ youth center in Fairview Park. Michael Freshwater, 31, also tagged the side of a strip mall in his city with a racist...
Hundreds of consumers file complaints with Attorney General after 19 Investigates report into Power Home Solar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Consumers continue to flood the office of the Ohio Attorney General with complaints regarding what they see as the questionable business practices of Power Home Solar, also known as Pink Energy, including questions about the company’s workmanship and their alleged failure to meet promises. 19...
Firefighters fight library fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters responded to a library on the city’s West side early Wednesday morning for a roof fire. The fire started just before 6 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lorain Avenue. This branch of the Cleveland Public Library is currently closed for renovations and is...
Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
Cleveland sees uptick in honorary street names after moratorium
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Wandering around the city of Cleveland, they’re easy to spot: Those purple signs posted at intersections that denote a secondary street name honoring noteworthy Clevelanders. Over the years, City Council has approved dozens, likely hundreds, of such honorary names, representing famous Clevelanders like Bob Hope...
A team of teachers rallies around Isabella to fine tune her special education plan: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isabella’s team of educators gathers on a conference call with her mom, Maria, to review Isabella’s special education instruction. All are approaching the meeting with empathy and understanding. Just a few days ago, Maria took part in an emotional spring parent/teacher conference, which tackled the...
Champion of the poor: Ex-MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros factored social justice initiatives into hefty bonuses, records show
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For years, Dr. Akram Boutros has been held up as a champion for the underprivileged by strengthening the county’s safety net hospital, addressing the opioid epidemic and launching initiatives to support underserved communities. But records released Wednesday, as a part of an investigation that accuses...
North Olmsted plans demolitions of former schools, works on stormwater solutions
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- After purchasing the former Spruce Elementary School earlier this year, the city recently received a grant of $892,000 toward its demolition. The funds are tied to Cuyahoga County Council’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton...
Middlefield contractor faces $414,000 in fines for exposing workers to “deadly fall hazards
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Middlefield-based roofing and siding contractor is facing more than $400,000 in penalties after federal regulators found its employees working at dangerous heights without fall protection on several occasions. While working in Tallmadge and Columbia Station in June, inspectors saw C.R.H. Roofing LLC workers at heights...
CLE Shaker Square tenants demand stronger city action on bad living conditions
Tenants living at the Residences at Shaker Square apartment complex said they're sick and tired of dealing with intermittent heating and water issues, and believe the city needs to do more.
