Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Christmas lights
Christmas lights at the Lake Charles Civic Center shine bright Tuesday night. (Rick Hickman / American Press)
KPLC TV
Firefighters work residential fire on Manuel Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A residential fire on Manuel Road has been extinguished, firefighters say. Manuel Road is off Common Street, between McNeese Street and Gauthier Road. Chief Delton Carter says one cat and one dog died in the fire. Seven pets were in the home. KPLC is working...
Stores At The Prien Lake Mall In Lake Charles We Miss [PHOTOS]
The Prien Lake Mall has changed over the decades. So many stores have come and gone since the 80s and 90s like the big department stores White House, Sears, and Montgomery Wards. There used to be a K&B Drug store at the mall too! If you have lived in Lake Charles long enough, your probably trying to think of all the stores that you went to back in the day.
Lake Charles American Press
Welcome the Christmas season at free events throughout December at Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center
Mark Saturdays in December for a “fruitful” Downtown Lake Charles family shopping experience, Christmas card crafting, storybook time and snowglobe gazing. Matt Young, director of Cultural Affairs for the city of Lake Charles announced the following holiday-themed happenings at the Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan St., Lake Charles.
Lake Charles American Press
Holiday Express making stops in DeQuincy, Leesville
Enjoy A Railroad Town Christmas in DeQuincy. The Holiday Express pulls into town there on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. and then it chugs north to the joy of children and adults alike in Leesville on Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. The six-car train is outfitted, inside and...
Lake Charles American Press
At Two Sisters Pecan House, find mismatched furniture, great food
Carolyn Clark worked in a pharmacy with her late husband, Larry, in Merryville before opening Two Sisters Pecan House in DeRidder. “We tried to keep the pharmacy open after the hospital closed and the doctor left, but it became impossible,”. she said. Her husband was a pharmacist and they worked...
KPLC TV
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Eight people were shot at a lounge on Broad Street overnight, authorities said. Three people are in critical condition following the shooting at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in the 500 block of Broad Street, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!
Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
KPLC TV
Law firm giving away bikes to children in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles and helmets to children this holiday season. Registration is open for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ 10th annual Gordon Gives Bikes giveaway. Parents and guardians can sign up online, and winners will be chosen randomly.
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for driver seen doing doughnuts in parking lot
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro seen doing doughnuts in a parking lot near Blankenship Drive. While no criminal charges are pending, Sheriff Mark Herford said incidents like this should not be overlooked. “People don’t...
Click2Houston.com
Oil spill coats Louisiana canal in 3,500 gallons of used lubricant from Houston-based company, Coast Guard says
HOUSTON – The Coast Guard said Wednesday morning it is monitoring the response to an oil spill in the vicinity of Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Coast Guard said in a news release that one of its Marine Safety Unit Lake Charles pollution responders received a report at approximately 8:15 a.m. Monday of an unknown quantity of oil in the water in an industrial canal north of Choupique Island.
8 people wounded in Wednesday morning shooting at Lake Charles bar
Eight people were wounded in a shooting at a Lake Charles bar early Wednesday morning, police said.
Watch As Lake Charles Woman And Spirit Guides Talk With Toni Jo Henry In Haunted Calcasieu Parish Courthouse [VIDEO]
Do you believe in ghosts? Have you ever heard the story of Toni Jo Henry and her execution and haunting here in Lake Charles? It's really interesting but the stories of the people who have encountered her inside the old dome courthouse in downtown Lake Charles are chilling. Toni Jo...
Lake Charles American Press
Snow returns for 2022 Christmas Under the Oaks
Don’t merely dream of a white Christmas. See snow. In Sulphur on Saturday, Dec. 3, bundle up and bring the family out to Sulphur’s largest and merriest celebration of the year, Christmas Under the Oaks, a community endeavor from Brimstone Historical Society, City of Sulphur and Sulphur Parks and Recreation.
Lake Charles American Press
Westlake sets rules for revenue from Horseshoe Casino
At the Monday Westlake City Council meeting, a measure was introduced that will prevent the city from using revenue from the Horseshoe Casino for payment of new debt or recurring expenses and Isle of Capri Boulevard will soon become Horseshoe Casino Boulevard. The National Golf Club of Louisiana also said...
The Most Expensive Rent Houses In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Everything is sky-high these days. Right? I'm sure I don't need to tell anyone that, but it's true. I just went to Target, I only had a few toiletries and cleaning supplies and my total was $300! Four bags. That's all I had. Wages in many cases are still not...
KPLC TV
Dredging in the Calcasieu River Dec. 1-10
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is urging mariners to be aware of dredging on the Calcasieu River beginning next month. Dredging will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 10 at Phillips 66 Clifton Ridge Marine Terminal at mile marker 27 on the west bank of the Calcasieu River.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 29, 2022. Ronald Wayne Vincent, 45, Sulphur: Contempt of court; failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
KPLC TV
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
Police investigating shots fired into Eunice home, Monday night
unice Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home on Acadia Street, late Monday
