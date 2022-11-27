ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

‘Things are looking up’ for core of Urbana's downtown

By ETHAN SIMMONS esimmons@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
The News-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6z5f_0jOu4ivF00
A 1940s picture of the original Urbana-Lincoln Hotel, soon to be the Hotel Royer.  Provided
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YV9QK_0jOu4ivF00
Buy Now Record Swap owner Bob Diener, at his shop in Urbana’s Lincoln Square, says his business has improved threefold since he moved it to the mall from Race Street just before the pandemic began in early 2020. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

URBANA — With the long-awaited revival of Urbana’s historic downtown hotel seemingly around the corner, officials are excited to see what economic benefits it can bring for the rest of the city.

Encouraged, too, are the owner, manager and businesses of the adjoined Lincoln Square Mall, to see its companion in the heart of Urbana come back to life.

“The hotel’s nearing completion in the not-too-distant future, so we see a lot of positives,” Lincoln Square Mall owner Jim Webster said. “We might develop more tenants that will have some kind of symbiotic relationship with the hotel.

“I don’t know exactly how it’s going to play out, but I think it’s going to help foot traffic, and also help our food court.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFbbj_0jOu4ivF00
A 1924 picture of the original Urbana-Lincoln Hotel, soon to be the Hotel Royer. Photos provided

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll, with stay-at-home orders and safety concerns reducing revenue for mall tenants and supply-chain disruptions delaying shipping of critical equipment for the hotel.

Just before the holiday shopping season, Lincoln Square tenants reported improved sales figures and foot traffic, and at least two businesses will soon be added to the mall’s directory.

And the Urbana City Council will likely grant a second extension to Hotel Royer’s construction deadline, giving developers until Aug. 31, 2023, to finish their renovation of the former Urbana-Lincoln and Landmark Hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4367_0jOu4ivF00
A 2020 aerial view of Lincoln Square Mall, center, and the attached Urbana Landmark Hotel, on its top-right corner. Courtesy TJ Blakeman

The council is set to vote on the amended agreement Monday, but indicated broad support at its last meeting.

“This is a particularly wonderful point to be at, to see how close we are to actually bringing this vision to a reality and to restoring this hotel to the destination that it was,” Mayor Diane Marlin said at last Monday’s committee-of-the-whole meeting.

The city has committed to finance $5.5 million of the hotel through a bond, and plans to pay it off through tax increment financing on the property, local taxes and a soon-to-be-created boutique hotel/motel tax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0Jie_0jOu4ivF00
Shoppers at the Idea Store at Lincoln Square in Urbana on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

The bond won’t be issued until the hotel gets its certificate of occupancy, all of its financing for the cost of the project and final approval for the hotel to be part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection.

The city has been burned before in this area — the hotel’s previous owner, Xiao Jin Yuan, had to return $1 million in TIF funds to Urbana after he didn’t reopen the hotel’s restaurant and conference center.

“I’m very proud of that agreement, because one of our goals in negotiating this was to protect the public investment in this project as much as possible,” Marlin said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O09FQ_0jOu4ivF00
A recent picture of the new signage on Hotel Royer.  Provided

‘It’s like a little time capsule’

Lincoln Square Mall wasn’t Record Swap’s first choice for a new location after moving from Race Street in Urbana. But it’ll likely be its final resting place, 42-year owner Bob Diener said.

“Business has been really good for us ever since we moved here,” Diener said, roughly triple the business as at the Race Street location. “I think it’s the foot traffic, and so many more people see us. Everyone knows who we are.”

It sneaked in just a few months before the pandemic struck, and the shutdown wasn’t too hard: Diener said the stay-at-home order gave a lot of time to move in the rest of its records.

When the pandemic set in, “we didn’t really lose any tenants, so to speak,” mall owner Webster said. “But it definitely affected the sales. Now, we’re signing quite a few leases. I’d say things are looking up.”

Two businesses — Casablanca Bazar, which sells Moroccan goods, and Volo Internet and Tech — will open their mall locations in early December, he said. Three of the four remaining spaces have significant interest and leases are “probably going to happen,” manager Hannah Smith said.

Lincoln Square is going through improvements of its own, redoing entrances with additional lighting, adding stairways and putting in a new elevator. Next step: more public messaging.

“The social media thing we’re really developing, we’re hoping it’ll translate into more U of I students becoming aware of the mall. That’s one of our target groups,” Webster said. “Improved communication is the goal.”

University of Illinois senior Sid Veeravalli agrees that some targeted marketing could do the mall some good.

“Even on weekends, it’s busier than normal, but not as busy as it could be,” Veeravalli said. “A lot of the advertising is through word of mouth.”

Veeravalli, who is in the UI School of Art and Design, said he goes to the Urbana mall about every other week, mostly for supplies from the Art Coop and IDEA Store.

“It’s nice here; it’s like a little time capsule,” he said. “It’s a good place to find inspiration.”

The IDEA Store, a nonprofit arts-and-crafts outlet featuring donated supplies, just went through one of its best sales months ever, Assistant Manager Sarah Meadows said. The store relocated to Lincoln Square about four years ago after splitting off from the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation.

“Business has gone back to pre-COVID levels for sure,” she said.

“I would like to see more retail outlets on the first floor here,” Record Swap’s Diener said. “I’ve been telling Jim for years. It’s not your traditional mall; I think it has great potential.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yKW4p_0jOu4ivF00
Idea Store assistant manager Sarah Meadows, right, talks about its location at Lincoln Square in Urbana, left. Robin Scholz photos/The News-Gazette

‘Generation of memories’

The last 20 years have brought little but ownership turnover and trouble for the former Urbana-Lincoln Hotel, which opened in 1923.

“That hotel was an iconic part of downtown for the past 100 years, good or bad. It was always there, and always a subject of conversation,” Marlin said.

The hotel was bought by Carson Pirie Scott & Co. in 1965, then sold to the Jumer Hotel chain in the 1970s and cycled through various owners in the 2000s.

Previous owner Yuan put the Landmark Hotel up for sale in 2015 and closed it in 2016. Several bidders put down offers and backed out in the late 2010s, after failing to reach agreements with the city on the amount of tax incentives they’d receive to renovate it.

In 2020, Crystal Lake-based Icon Hospitality bought the property. It later promised to rename the building the Hotel Royer after prolific Urbana architect Joseph Royer, who designed the hotel, Urbana High School, the Champaign County Courthouse, the Urbana Country Club and the former Lincoln Lodge, among others.

Until its decline, Marlin said, the hotel “was the place people went to celebrate the best days of their lives” — weddings, honeymoons and anniversaries, birthdays, proms and graduations.

“There are generations of memories here, and when we were trying to find a developer to take on this project, one of the things we stressed is there’s a lot of personal interest in this building,” she said.

The path to reopening hasn’t been easy. Working on a building nearing its 100th birthday, “you find all kinds of problems,” said Joseph Prior, who oversees hotel operations for Marquis Ventures and Icon Hospitality. “When you have a hotel that’s just been sitting there and you try to revise it, it’s very challenging. Everything’s broken.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juGCB_0jOu4ivF00
Buy Now A recent picture of the new signage on Hotel Royer.  Provided

That’s partially why the city’s investment is so critical, Prior said. Previous estimates on the renovation have ranged from $15 million to $20 million.

“We don’t know what’s going to be the final (price) tag,” he said. “We keep opening walls and keep finding things.”

Delayed shipping times on equipment, like hot water systems and rooftop HVAC units, were the reason for Icon Hospitality’s most recent extension request.

“All the lead times used to be within weeks; now we’re talking months, if the equipment is even existing or available,” Prior said.

The Hotel Royer’s progress is now visible to the naked eye. Demolition is basically complete, the 131 guest rooms nearly all have plumbing and electrical, and developers are in the final stretches of fixing the parking lot and finishing the exterior details, Prior said.

Signs are up, and the original 1923 building is now lined with dark brown trim. The 1982 addition has a lighter tan on its edges.

Many of the memorable qualities of the hotel’s interior, like the grand ballroom’s wooden floor and its chandeliers, will stay. But the pool will be redone and bedrooms will be brought up to modern standards.

The eight-month extension is just to be safe, Prior said: Developers are targeting a May 2023 opening date.

The hotel’s biggest-ever renovation concluding in its centennial wasn’t lost on Alderman James Quisenberry.

“I’ve lived in this community since 1989, I certainly have a lot of memories of great events and dinners and get-togethers at this hotel,” he said. “I will look forward again to it becoming part of the core of Urbana, where events happen, where people gather, where people celebrate.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VTnT8_0jOu4ivF00

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign-Urbana welcomes new restaurants and says goodbye to another

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples. NOLA’s Rock Bar Urbana NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11. Management said: “We want to thank each […]
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Mattoon brothers to bring winery to central Illinois

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Warren James Winery announced it would open in May of 2023. The winery, located on Lerna Road in Mattoon, is owned by Blake and Cole Pierce. The owners said their love for the community and their family inspired them to start the business. “The vision began...
MATTOON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Crumble Cookies coming to Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A new sweet treat is coming to Normal. Crumble Cookies will open its store on Friday. The cookie chain has over 650 stores nationwide. Recently, it opened one in East Peoria back in May. According to its website, the store in Normal will have curbside,...
NORMAL, IL
chambanamoms.com

The Top Things to Do in December in Champaign-Urbana

If you’re looking for ideas for fun in December, you’ve come to the right place. December brings its unique set of holiday-related fun, and many of us find it difficult to squeeze in anything else. But rest assured, if you need a break from all things holiday, we can provide some suggestions.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk returns for 2022

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Downtown Decatur is bringing the holiday spirit with this year's Downtown Decatur Christmas Walk. The events will take place on Wednesday, December 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. Find music and carolers at Decatur Area Arts Council, Central Park, Giggles, Hickory Point Bank, Lincoln Theater,...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New housing development coming to Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new housing development is coming to Bloomington. On Monday, Bloomington’s City Council heard public comments opposing the new housing development. But the vote still passed five to two. The housing will be located at the northwest corner of Lutz Road and South Morris...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Danville credit union provides unique way to give back

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Giving Fence is back at the Education Personnel Federal Credit Union for people to leave what they can, and take what they need. The Giving Fence began a few years ago by the Danville Area Chapter of Credit Unions. The idea came from another organization in Bloomington where they have a Giving Fence as well.
DANVILLE, IL
wglt.org

B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better

Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Champaign firefighters called to fire outside of home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a fire outside of a Champaign home Thursday morning. Crews responded to a home in the 600 block of E. Eureka St. just before 10:30 a.m. They were able to quickly put out a fire outside of the home that had started...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

You need to try Garro’s Taste of the City, Urbana’s new food truck

We've got a thriving food truck scene here in Champaign-Urbana. We have food trucks of all kinds, ones that sell tacos, burgers, chicken sandos, gyros, ice cream, and more. I love that food truck food is all packaged to go, which means I can take it home to eat — or go goblin mode and scarf it down in the front seat of my car.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

“We have nothing”: Danville family loses everything in fire.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is experiencing a heartbreaking loss. Everything the owned was destroyed in an overnight house fire. It happened near Illinois and Williams streets. Now, the family of five is asking for help of any kind. While the family was asleep, a small space...
DANVILLE, IL
wjbc.com

Teenager arrested in Normal associated with homicide in Champaign

BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old has been moved from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office to the Champaign County Correctional Facility. Keshawn Brown was arrested Monday in Normal for charges related to an incident at Target. Tuesday he was charged as an adult with multiple Class X felonies related to...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Seven Point of Illinois CEO Calls for Investors in Danville Cannabis Dispensary Project

Above: Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman addresses the Danville City Council in late 2021 prior to approval of site plans at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. The countdown is still on to the groundbreaking of the planned Seven Point of Illinois cannabis dispensary at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. CEO Brad Zerman says one thing they’re working on now is the chance for area residents who plan to be clients of Seven Point of Illinois’ Danville outlet to invest in the project. Zerman says the money raised, with a goal of $75,000 to $100,000; would be an extremely small percentage of what the whole construction project will cost. But the idea is, get area residents aware and involved in the project, from both Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Boys and Girls club move into new Champaign space

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The younger set from the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club got to move into their new home for the first time, The Martens Center.  “I mean it’s just a better place, like the old one is old and it’s getting kind of boring,” said fifth grader Jaysean. But kids like Jaysean […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Martinelli’s Market Bakery & Deli opens tomorrow in Downtown Champaign

Tuesday, November 29th is the opening day for Martinelli's Market, a brand new bakery and deli moving in next door to Wood N' Hog and Stango Cuisine in Downtown Champaign. Martinelli's Market Bakery & Deli will have an Italian-inspired deli counter with meats and cheeses by the pound in addition to a menu of made-to-order sandwiches, deli sides, pastries, and more. The sandwiches will feature house-roasted meats, premium cheeses, and local produce. Boxed lunches and deli trays are available as well. Martinelli's Market will also be a retail space for Central Illinois Bakehouse baked goods and small pantry staples.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

New Three-Way Stop at Winter and Logan

The City of Danville would like to announce that the intersection of Logan & Winter Avenue will be a 3-way stop condition starting Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Stop. signs and Stop Ahead signage are being installed as part of the improvements to the Denmark Roadway project, with the addition of sidewalks and crosswalks.
DANVILLE, IL
wglt.org

Juvenile arrested in Normal faces murder charges in Champaign

Police say a juvenile suspect arrested in Normal on Monday is wanted on first-degree murder charges in Champaign. According to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department, the juvenile male was one of three suspects arrested in connection with two suspicious vehicles spotted outside the Target store around 2:10 p.m. Monday.
NORMAL, IL
The News-Gazette

The News-Gazette

Champaign, IL
941
Followers
39
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The News-Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy