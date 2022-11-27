Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ wouldn’t have been as successful without the original ‘Willow,’ says showrunner
The sprawling Harry Potter fandom may have Willow to thank for the magical fantasy franchise. The 1988 film set the stage for Harry Potter‘s success, and may have served as a major inspiration, according to the executive producer for the film’s upcoming spin-off. Jonathan Kasdan, a writer and executive producer for Disney Plus’ upcoming Willow, revealed the supposed connections in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie
It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
A lifeless remake that sucked every ounce of joy from a classic soars on streaming
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
Billie Eilish’s relationship with Jessie Rutherford leaves fans saying yikes
After breaking it off with rapper Brandon Adams (known professionally as 7:AMP), influential singer-songwriter Billie Eilish began dating fellow singer Jessie Rutherford in October 2022. Rutherford is the lead vocalist of Californian rock band the Neighbourhood, comprising Rutherford, guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, and bassist Mikey Margot. Immediately after the announcement, Eilish and Rutherford’s relationship came under scrutiny from fans of the twenty-year-old and her alternative pop music.
Kevin Spacey signs on for first movie role since winning $40 million lawsuit
Kevin Spacey has quickly re-entered the acting scene after managing to successfully defend himself in a $40 million civil lawsuit made against him by former co-star Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual battery. While Spacey still faces further sexual assault charges in the UK, it hasn’t stopped the disgraced actor from...
25 years might have finally been enough to soften the stance on a sci-fi icon’s underwhelming final stand
While the Alien franchise is often mentioned in the same breath as Predator, a fair assumption given that they’ve crossed over in live-action, video games, comic books, and plenty more forms of media over the decades, the former is arguably better-placed to be compared to Terminator for several notable reasons.
A mind-blowing cosmic classic drifts through the terrifying blackness of space on streaming
There are few cinematic experiences that stick with you forever, but for a lot of people, seeing Alfonso Cuarón’s Gravity unfolding right in front of their eyes on the biggest screen possible is right up there as one of them. An utterly jaw-dropping piece of technical craftsmanship that...
Netflix coming under fire from ‘Wednesday’ fans over alleged queerbaiting
Netflix’s new series Wednesday shows every sign of becoming a new hit for the streaming provider. The show, a spooky mystery/horror/comedy based on The Addams Family produced and directed by gothic grandmaster Tim Burton is garnering favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike and huge kudos for its titular lead performance by Jenna Ortega. But some have noticed that despite taking place in a school for “outcasts” and marginalized folk there don’t seem to be many …or any, LGBTQ characters. Which is causing many to cry “queerbaiting!”
A horror movie so brutal it was banned from cinemas slashes its way back into conversation
Provocative art, particularly pieces which challenge us to view horrendous acts being committed — remains one of the best ways to get your movie to stand out from the rest of the pack. However, some films cross the borders of provocative and end up getting banned from cinemas. 2012’s...
Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all
With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
What is the Doctor’s real name in ‘Doctor Who?’
One of television’s greatest mysteries is the name of one world-famous Time Lord. For years, viewers have speculated about the Doctor’s true name in BBC’s long-running series, Doctor Who. The Doctor has had many aliases and nicknames throughout the years but fans continue to wonder what his...
‘The Marvels’ star is shooting for a ‘spicy’ romance with the MCU’s most powerful Black hero
While it’s still unclear whether Carol Danvers’s love life could be explored in next year’s The Marvels, one of Brie Larson’s co-stars in her upcoming sequel as the Avengers’ biggest gun has already made it known that she would love to embark on a “spicy” romance with one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel lore, who fans are hoping is about to enter the MCU themselves very soon.
A ‘Wednesday’ Easter egg we guarantee you missed calls back to one of Tim Burton’s best movies
Unsurprisingly for a series that is the latest chapter in a beloved franchise stretching back to the 1960s (or the 1940s, if you include creator Charles Addams’ original New Yorker cartoons), Wednesday is a show that’s as drenched in Easter eggs as its eponymous morbid heroine was drenched in blood during the Rave’N dance in episode four. But, aside from the many callbacks to Addams lore, the latest Netflix smash-hit also slots in a sly nod to the history of its director, Tim Burton. And we guarantee you missed it.
James Gunn’s first order of business should be ditching the DCU’s worst recurring failure
James Gunn will obviously have a whole lot on his plate next May when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally comes to theaters, allowing him to make a clean break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to focus all of his energies on rehabilitating the DCU. It wouldn’t be unfair...
James Gunn finally explains ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’s biggest mystery
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may serve as the official swansong to Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but James Gunn treated us to a delightful little asterisk in the form of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a cheeky, 42-minute romp that stirred up more conversation than we ever expected it to.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney may have finally saved ‘Star Wars’ as ‘Doctor Who’s most hated arc comes under renewed fire
It’s a tale of two franchises here in the sci-fi news world today as Star Wars fans are, in a pleasing change of pace, celebrating the current state of the saga for once. On the other hand, however, Whovians are lamenting a deeply hated storyline from Doctor Who‘s recent past. Elsewhere, the ignominious end to one of cinema’s greatest heroines undergoes a reappraisal while an acclaimed modern cosmic classic enjoys another excursion up the streaming charts.
Brutal horror retelling of The Grinch sees its first gruesome trailer and promises fun for gorehounds
The era of dark and edgy parodies and twists on classic tales is well and truly upon us, with Winnie the Pooh, Bambi, and now The Grinch being reborn as horror icons. One of the most highly anticipated has now seen its first trailer just days before its release in The Mean One.
No, ‘wokeness’ isn’t why ‘Strange World’ flopped at the box office
Strange World is on track to turn into one of Disney’s biggest box office bombs in the company’s history, and there are heated arguments going on as to why the animated film has had such a disastrous reception. There’s a corner of the internet which in pinning the...
An ‘Easy Rider’ reboot that absolutely nobody asked for is in the works
A “reimagining” of the 1969 counterculture road drama Easy Rider, considered to be one of the most seminal independent movies of all time, is in the works according to a group of studios that currently hold the adaptation rights. And fans of the original, which changed the entire country’s perception of the hippie youth culture of the time, are less than thrilled about it.
A box office bust that squandered a badass title and an incredible true story takes aim at the streaming Top 10
If you hadn’t heard of it beforehand, then the prospect of discovering a Gerard Butler movie called Machine Gun Preacher would instantly conjure up all sorts of images revolving around the grizzled Scotsman indulging in his usual brand of action hero shenanigans, possibly with a genre-bending twist. However, the...
