Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Indy’s near northwest side claimed the life of one person. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:41 p.m. in the 500 block of W. 29th Street, just east of where Doctor MLK Jr. Street crosses 29th.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 6 houses struck by gunfire on same east Indianapolis block

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating at least a half-dozen houses that were shot at Tuesday night on the east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson said at least six homes were struck by bullets in the 1000 block of North Hamilton Avenue, just north of East 10th Street, on the near east side. Two of the houses were vacant, police said, but four others had residents inside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man killed in east side shooting

IMPD investigates a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. IMPD investigates a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Officer-involved shooting investigation on east side. Police say an IMPD officer deployed their weapon during an attempted traffic stop on the east side. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Greenfield man arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Greenfield after an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis. Police received a report of someone shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 65, near Washington Street, around 9:15 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe 33-year-old Justin...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Attempted traffic stop leads to officer involved pursuit, shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Metro police are investigating after an attempted traffic stop turned into a police pursuit in which an officer fired their weapon. Police say the officer and the suspect were both transported to area hospitals for minor injuries not related to the gunshot. Police say it happened around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for help identifying persons of interest in October murder

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking to the public to help them identify two persons in connection with an October murder. The case goes back to October 29, when police found 27-year-old Kevan Akbar inside a vehicle in the 6000 block of East 30th Street. The man was transported to the hospital where he died the next day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

One Person Killed in Cumberland Shooting

CUMBERLAND, Ind.–A person was shot and killed early this morning in Cumberland. Police say it happened on Elmtree Park Way, near 10th Street and North German Church Road, which is where they found one man shot at about 1:30. He later died. That is at the Elmtree Park Apartments.
CUMBERLAND, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dies in shooting at Cumberland apartment complex

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One person died early Tuesday morning after he was shot at a Cumberland apartment complex, police said. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers with the Cumberland Police Department were called to a shooting at the Elmtree Park Apartments. The apartment complex is located in the 900 block of Elmtree Park Way near the intersection of 10th Street and German Church Road.
CUMBERLAND, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after domestic disturbance in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A domestic disturbance turned deadly in Cumberland overnight Tuesday. Cumberland police responded to the disturbance around 1:30 a.m. at the Elmtree Park Apartments on Elmtree Park Way. That’s near 10th Street and N. German Church Road. One male had been shot. Investigators said a domestic...
CUMBERLAND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

