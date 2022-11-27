Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Indy’s near northwest side claimed the life of one person. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:41 p.m. in the 500 block of W. 29th Street, just east of where Doctor MLK Jr. Street crosses 29th.
At least 6 homes hit by gunfire during drive-by shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — At least a half dozen homes were damaged by gunfire during an apparent drive-by shooting overnight on Indy’s near east side. IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell […]
mdmh-bloomington.com
cbs4indy.com
Man killed in east side shooting
IMPD investigates a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. IMPD investigates a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. Officer-involved shooting investigation on east side. Police say an IMPD officer deployed their weapon during an attempted traffic stop on the east side. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …
ISP: Greenfield man shot at vehicle with children inside during I-65 road rage incident
Detectives investigated the incident and determined that McGuire fired at least one shot at the Jeep, striking the vehicle which was occupied by an adult driver and two children.
UPDATE: Greenfield man killed, driver injured in southeast side interstate crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man was killed an another man was critically injured in a crash near the interchange of Interstate 74 and Interstate 465 on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Haugh spotted a white Chrysler well off of...
cbs4indy.com
Attempted traffic stop leads to officer involved pursuit, shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Metro police are investigating after an attempted traffic stop turned into a police pursuit in which an officer fired their weapon. Police say the officer and the suspect were both transported to area hospitals for minor injuries not related to the gunshot. Police say it happened around...
cbs4indy.com
6 displaced following house fire on Indy’s near southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were displaced following a house fire on the near southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to the fire on W. Miller Street (near the intersection of S. Harding and W. Minnesota) sometime before 6:30 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m. with fortunately no...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured after car crashes into ditch in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday after a crash on the southeast side of Indianapolis, said Indiana State Police. At about 8:30 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch near the I-465 and...
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for help identifying persons of interest in October murder
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking to the public to help them identify two persons in connection with an October murder. The case goes back to October 29, when police found 27-year-old Kevan Akbar inside a vehicle in the 6000 block of East 30th Street. The man was transported to the hospital where he died the next day.
WIBC.com
One Person Killed in Cumberland Shooting
CUMBERLAND, Ind.–A person was shot and killed early this morning in Cumberland. Police say it happened on Elmtree Park Way, near 10th Street and North German Church Road, which is where they found one man shot at about 1:30. He later died. That is at the Elmtree Park Apartments.
Man trapped in trench on Indy's east side rescued after several hours
INDIANAPOLIS — It took hours for emergency crews to a man trapped in a trench on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. The victim was working at a construction site near South Mitthoefer Road and Rawles Avenue, near U.S. 40, when he became trapped. The Indianapolis Fire Department...
WISH-TV
mdmh-bloomington.com
Second shooting incident within two days on Indianapolis’ northeast side left a person in critical condition
Indianapolis, Indiana – A shooting incident on early Sunday morning in Indianapolis left one person suffering from serious wounds, prompting the police to conduct an investigation. Officers were sent to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue, located close to the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue, after receiving...
cbs4indy.com
Coroner hoping to identify more than a dozen potential serial killer victims
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is trying to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found on one Westfield property back in 1996. Police suspect Herbert Baumeister was a serial killer, operating in the mid-80s to mid-90s. “We do know Mr. Baumeister...
cbs4indy.com
cbs4indy.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical...
