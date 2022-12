We received the following press release from Lowell Education Foundation. Lowell Education Foundation (LEF) is proud to assist teachers across the Lowell Area Schools (LAS) district who seek creative and innovative ideas to help their students be successful. This past October we met to review $55,000 worth of grant requests from LAS teachers and support staff. We are proud to have granted over $27,000 worth of the requests, thanks, in part, to the generosity of our donors.

LOWELL, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO