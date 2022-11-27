ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enter gingerbread house contest for a chance to win gift cards, prizes

By Submitted by the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums
 3 days ago
FREMONT – Create a festive gingerbread house or building and enter it in to the Hayes Presidential Library and Museums’ online contest for a chance to win passes, a Museum Store gift card and other prizes.

Hayes Presidential is seeking submissions of photos of your gingerbread house creations for its gingerbread house contest running in conjunction with Lights of Spiegel Grove, its annual holiday lighting event on Thursday, Dec. 8.Contest entrants can make a gingerbread structure and take a photo of it and enter it online here: rbhayes.org/news/2022/11/21/general/enter-gingerbread-house-contest-for-a-chance-to-win-gift-card-prizes/.

Hayes Presidential will then post the entries online and give people a chance to vote on them. This will be done on Hayes Presidential’s website and Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. On Instagram, the voting will take place on Instagram stories.

Entries are due by 2 p.m. Dec. 5. Voting will then take place online Dec. 6 through 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. The winners will be announced online Thursday night at the end of Lights of Spiegel Grove.

Contest rules: Each participant may enter one gingerbread house/building or one compilation of gingerbread houses if they are part of the same entry. All entries must have a gingerbread building base.

The first-place winner will receive a $30 gift card to Hayes Presidential’s Museum Store, their choice of either two site passes to the museum and Hayes Home or two passes to Hayes Home Holidays and two posters of the historic Hayes Home.

The second-place finisher will receive two passes to the Hayes Home and museum, a Hayes Presidential Christmas ornament and a poster of the Hayes Home.

The third-place finisher will receive a Hayes Presidential Christmas ornament, magnet and squirrel finger puppet.

For information, contact 419-332-2081 and ask for Makennah Rettig or Kristina Smith.

