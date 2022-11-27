Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Game7 allocates $100M in open-source technology grants for Web 3.0 gaming companies
On November 28, blockchain gaming accelerator Game7 announced that it would allocate $100 million in open-source technology grants to upcoming Web 3.0 startups. As told by the Game7, distributions will support individuals and entities building blockchain games, smart contracts, core software infrastructures, and community tooling. The grants will be paid in USD Coin (USDC).
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain-based fintech company prepares to enter $500B freight settlement market
The world is quick to blame inflation for the rising prices at grocery stores and retailers. This was the #1 political issue for recent Election Day voters in the United States. For example, media sources recently reported poll data that 85% of Americans could not afford to spend $200 on a Thanksgiving meal in November 2022, and only 25% could afford $100.
CoinTelegraph
Market maker Keyrock closes $72 million in Series B funding round
Digital asset market maker Keyrock has raised $72 million in a Series B round of funding, according to an announcement on Nov. 30. Ripple, SIX Fintech Ventures, and Middlegame Ventures are among the investors in the round. Funds are planned to be used on Keyrock infrastructure development, scalability tools, as...
CoinTelegraph
Aave temporarily freezes lending markets to fend off further attacks
Decentralized liquidity protocol Aave has temporarily suspended lending markets for 17 tokens to fend off volatility risks that could lead to further attempts at market manipulation. Lending markets were frozen right after its governance members passed a vote that aims to temporarily freeze assets considered to be volatile and have...
CoinTelegraph
Illicit cross-chain transfers expected to grow to $10B: Here's how to prevent them
Improved blockchain analytics will become increasingly important to combat the use of cross-chain bridges for illicit means, which are estimated to surpass $10 billion in value by 2025. Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic forecasts a 60% rise in the value of illicit cryptocurrency laundered through cross-chain bridges from $4.1 billion in...
CoinTelegraph
Digital identity platform integrates with zkSync for on-chain KYC
RNS, a digital Web3 identity platform developed to support the application and issuance of sovereignty-backed IDs, announced on Nov. 30 that it is integrating with zkSync for on-chain Know Your Customer. RNS. indicated in a release shared with Cointelegraph that its on-chain KYC solution is designed on a “privacy engine” to encrypt users’ identity attributes or properties into different “hashed slices” with multiple signature verifications.
CoinTelegraph
Kraken cuts workforce by 30% in an effort to survive crypto winter
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced on Nov. 30 that it has made one of its “hardest decisions” and is cutting down its global workforce by approximately 1,100 people, comprising approximately 30% of its total workforce, amid current market conditions. According to CEO and co-founder Jesse Powell, Kraken had to...
CoinTelegraph
Dominica works with Huobi for digital identity program
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has partnered with the Commonwealth of Dominica to roll out a digital identity and national token service that promises digital citizenship of the West Indian island nation. Not to be confused with the nearby, larger Dominican Republic, Dominica is home to some 72,000 people and is situated...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is the king of crypto brand awareness for Aussies: Report
Bitcoin (BTC) has topped the crypto charts in a survey from down under. According to 2,000 Australians surveyed by the Independent Reserve Cryptocurrency Index (IRCI), Bitcoin is number one for brand recognition, ownership and overall sentiment. In the report, while 92% of Australians have heard of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin enjoys the...
CoinTelegraph
Future of Crypto: This season’s premier networking event to be held in NYC
Benzinga, a leading financial news publisher, has announced its Future of Crypto conference, set to take place on Dec. 7, 2022 at Pier Sixty in New York City. Commenting on the upcoming event, Benzinga CEO Jason Raznik said:. “The Benzinga Future of Crypto conference in NYC will bring more than...
CoinTelegraph
Digital assets could add $40B a year to Aussie GDP: Tech Council report
Up to $40 billion a year (60 billion Australian dollars) could be added to Australia’s national GDP with the right regulatory framework and could lead to enormous cost savings for consumers and businesses, according to a new report. The Nov. 29 Digital assets in Australia report was commissioned by...
GTJAI Was Awarded as the Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 by HR Asia
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, the “Company” or “GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788.HK) announced that the Company was delighted to be awarded by HR Asia, a professional human resources publication, as the Best Companies to Work For In Asia 2022 - HONG KONG Region. GTJAI was also invited to attend the announcement ceremony held on Wednesday, November 30. The award is recognized as prestigious in the field of human resources management in Asia, praising companies for their excellent human resources management practices, high level of employee engagement, and outstanding corporate culture. To GTJAI, the award has demonstrated the recognition of the Company’s high level of corporate governance and human resource management achievements from the market and industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006208/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
P2PFISY: An innovative, cross-sectoral perspective on the disintermediation of financial systems
The University College London Centre for Blockchain Technologies (UCL CBT) will be hosting the upcoming eighth edition of the P2P Financial Systems International Workshop 2022 (P2PFISY), which will be held at the UCL School of Management on One Canada Square, Canary Wharf in London on Dec. 1 and 2. The...
CoinTelegraph
What is the best crypto use case? Community answers
While fears surround the crypto market because of how big projects and firms file bankruptcy one after the other, community members continue to remind the world of the best use cases for cryptocurrency. On Twitter, the Cointelegraph social team asked the community to share their perspectives on what the best...
CoinTelegraph
Total crypto market-cap hits $850M as Bitcoin and altcoins recover from FTX’s collapse
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization gained 2% in the past seven days, reaching $850 billion. Even with the positive movement and the ascending channel that was initiated on Nov. 20, the overall sentiment remains bearish and year-to-date losses amount to 63.5%. Bitcoin (BTC) price also gained a mere 2% on...
CoinTelegraph
Serum exchange rendered 'defunct' following the collapse of Alameda and FTX
Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Project Serum has notified its community that the collapse of its backers — Alameda and FTX — has rendered it “defunct”. The team behind the project shared that “there is hope” in spite of its ongoing challenges because of the option available to "fork" Serum.
CoinTelegraph
Singapore’s Temasek sees ‘reputational damage’ due to FTX, official says
Singapore's government-owned investment firm Temasek has suffered a lot more than just financial losses due to investing in FTX, according to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Wong, who is also the finance minister, believes that Temasek’s $275 million investment in FTX has caused significant damage to the company’s reputation. The...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will 'teleport' to $14K or worse if BTC breaks $16K — analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) hovered above $16,000 on the Nov. 28 Wall Street open as analysts diverged on the next market move. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD maintaining the $16,000 support level at the time of writing amid misgivings over China’s impact on risk assets. After a...
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi files for bankruptcy, cites FTX collapse for its troubles
BlockFi announced on Nov. 28 that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey pertains to the company and its eight subsidiaries. The move comes after several days of speculation on the company’s financial health after the collapse of FTX.
CoinTelegraph
Silvergate denies recent FUD, confirms minimal exposure to BlockFi
Institutional crypto services provider Silvergate Capital has confirmed its minimal exposure to the embattled BlockFi crypto lending firm. On Nov. 28, Silvergate announced that its deposit relationship with BlockFi is “limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers.” Those deposits totaled $13.2 billion in Q3 according to the firm’s revenue report.
