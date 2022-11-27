HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, the “Company” or “GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788.HK) announced that the Company was delighted to be awarded by HR Asia, a professional human resources publication, as the Best Companies to Work For In Asia 2022 - HONG KONG Region. GTJAI was also invited to attend the announcement ceremony held on Wednesday, November 30. The award is recognized as prestigious in the field of human resources management in Asia, praising companies for their excellent human resources management practices, high level of employee engagement, and outstanding corporate culture. To GTJAI, the award has demonstrated the recognition of the Company’s high level of corporate governance and human resource management achievements from the market and industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006208/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

