ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

California dreaming: GlenOak's Tommy Rice earns berth to national cross country meet

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xBsuZ_0jOtzMv200

KENOSHA, WISCONSINTommy Rice is heading to California for one more race this year.

The GlenOak High School senior finished 10th in the boys race at Saturday's Champs Sport Cross Country Midwest Regional. Rice's time was 15:19.5.

Rice earned the final boys berth to the national finals Saturday, Dec. 10 in San Diego. The meet will be shown online at www.ChampsSportsXC.com.

A University of Tennessee commit, Rice finished third in the Division I race at this year's state meet. He also came in seventh in a personal-best 14:57.8 at this month's Nike Midwest Regional in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
littleleague.org

Little League® International Mourns the Passing of Former Ohio District 4 Administrator Alan Parnacott

Little League® International remembers Alan Parnacott, former Ohio District 4 Administrator. He was 73. A native of Massillon, Ohio, Mr. Parnacott began his service to the Little League program with Massillon Little League. After years of volunteering on the local league level as a coach and umpire, and in support of the Little League Challenger Division®, Mr. Parnacott was elected as Ohio District 4 Administrator in June 1994. He served in that capacity for 16 years (1994 to 2010).
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA 2022-23 Division I wrestling preview: 15 teams to watch this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As high school football season comes to a conclusion, winter sports are swinging into full gear. That means it’s wrestling time in Northeast Ohio. The cleveland.com area is home to some of the most competitive wrestling programs and biggest wrestling recruits in the country. The name at the top of that list is St. Edward, which will defend its state tournament and state duals crowns and once again run the gantlet against the area’s other top squads.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
CANTON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores

In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Providing $1.3 Million for SE Medical/Grocery Facility

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a grant of $1.3 million to the group Canton for All People. It targets renovations at the former SMHA-owned building in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE. Those renovations are expected to cost over $1.6 million.
CANTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
CHESTERLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s (almost) everywhere ‘White Noise’ was filmed in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is ready for its closeup once again. “White Noise” opens at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Friday before premiering on Netflix on Dec. 30. Director Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig filmed the movie last year in places like Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Peninsula, Wellington and several local college campuses.
CLEVELAND, OH
wadsworthbruin.com

WHS Students Opinions on the 2023 Country Fest Lineup

“Country Fest” is a country music festival that takes place at Clay’s Park during the Summer. Many WHS students go to this festival each year for the entire week, or just for a day. Last year the main headliners were Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Gabby Barrett, and Jason Aldean.
CANTON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy