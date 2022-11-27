ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Saturday, November 26

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
3 days ago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xq5y_0jOtygU500

BOYS BASKETBALL

Area Scores

Malvern 58, Smithville 45

Hiland 60, University School 50

SUMMARIES

MALVERN 58, SMITHVILLE 45

MALVERN (1-0): Dylan Phillips 4 3-4 11, Seth Kandel 0 0-0 0, J’Allen Barrino 6 7-7 20, Ja’son Barrino 0 0-0 0, Drake Hutchison 0 0-0 0, Rodney Smith 1 0-0 2, Mitch Minor 7 6-7 21, Jared Witherow 1 0-0 2, Drake Delong 1 0-2 2. Totals 20-41 16-19 58.

SMITHVILLE (0-1): Mac Butzer 3 2-2 9, Carter Piatt 5 6-11 18, Reece Riggenbach 3 2-4 8, Dawson Young 1 0-1 2, Cole Malbach 0 0-0 0, Quinn Maibach 4 0-0 8. Totals 16-45 10-18 45.

Malvern-11-15-16-16 – 58

Smithville-8-14-10-13 – 45

3-Point Goals: Minor, J’Allen Barrino, Piatt 2, Butzer. Rebounds: Malvern 21 (Minor 10)., Smithville 18 (Malbach 6). Total fouls: Malvern 16-15. JV: Malvern 41-38.

FOOTBALL

OHSAA playoffs

State semifinals

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Springfield 28, Cin. Moeller 24

Division II

Akr. Hoban 41, Massillon 20

Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Kings Mills Kings 49

Division III

Bloom-Carroll 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12

Canfield 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21

Division IV

Cin. Wyoming 32, Steubenville 20

Cle. Glenville 52, Jefferson Area 7

Division V

Canfield S. Range 35, Liberty Center 0

Ironton 35, Germantown Valley View 21

Division VI

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Columbus Grove 0

Kirtland 41, Beverly Fort Frye 6

Division VII

New Bremen 42, Lima Central Catholic 34

Warren John F. Kennedy 21, Newark Catholic 7

State championships schedule

All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Thursday, December 1

Division II

Akron Archbishop Hoban (14-1) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (14-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, December 2

Division V

Ironton (15-0) vs. Canfield South Range (15-0), 10:30 a.m.

Division III

Canfield (13-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-1), 3 p.m.

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward (14-1) vs. Springfield (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 3

Division VI

Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. Kirtland (15-0), 10:30 a.m.

Division VII

New Bremen (12-3) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1), 3 p.m.

Division IV

Cin. Wyoming (15-0) vs. Cle. Glenville (14-0), 7:30 p.m.

SCHEDULE

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Dover at Carrollton, 6:45

New Philadelphia at Indian Creek, 7:30

Steubenville at Claymont, 7:30

Malvern at Sandy Valley, 7

Buckeye Local at Harrison Central, 6

Bowling

Dover at New Philadelphia, 4

Canton McKinley at Claymont, 4

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Claymont at Fairless, 7

Minerva at Tusky Valley, 7:30

Newcomerstown at Toronto, 7:30

Strasburg at Cuyahoga Falls, 7:30

Kingsway Christian at Sandy Valley, 7:30

Indian Creek at Harrison Central, 7:15

Dalton at Hiland, 7

Bowling

West Holmes at Dover, 4

Tusc. Central Catholic at Newcomerstown, 4

Indian Valley at River View, 4

