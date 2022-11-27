NFL Week 12 predictions: Dolphins will cover big number vs. Texans

We do relish the idea of giving Miami and Tua Tagovailoa a little bit the best of it off their bye week — especially when temps this weekend figure to check in around the upper 80s in South Florida.. Not sure how much longer the Texans will manage to soldier on if shorthanded.

In no way is this to be taken lightly as a walk in the park, but if there’s a tangible chance Bears QB Justin Fields is unlikely to play, in which case Gang Green should have their way on their home grounds.

This is an awkward mental spot for both teams, given the broadly anticipated reappearance of QB Deshaun Watson at the controls for the home side as early as next week. The Bucs have been underperforming, though getting back to themselves physically.

We’re speculating that some of Cincinnati’s walking wounded will look to make their way back onto the field of battle this week. Check the injury reports. The visitors are nothing if not gutty, though we respect this favorite.

Though it has been performing on the road with considerable distinction, Atlanta’s loss of tight end Kyle Pitts (with an iffy knee) could make a difference between these two cresting sides with bigger fish to fry.

For all its woes, Denver has been having its moments outside its division in recent years, capitalizing on its most recent bracket of similar recent encounters. Would prefer dealing with higher-ranked squads this week.

The Ravens have been getting away from the gate in clever fashion in recent outings — and don’t believe that stretch is an ironclad coincidence. Another confidence-building early advantage seems very possible versus hosts who could face near-term discouragement.

Market is indicating that certain injury issues may hamper the home side. Respect what the Cards have accomplished, but not looking to go on tilt. That noted, we’ll not look to go full-bore on the home side, with bigger fish to fry.

Not enamored with the side of the spread on this chalk, but Geno Smith and his Seattle friends are making the most of their opportunities as the schedule progresses. The Silver and Black are anything but a cinch to hang close here.

The L.A. group is more than a little short in the overall-roster-soundness department (see: Matthew Stafford, out). K.C. has been known to fritter away leads, but this should work.

49ERS (-9.5) over Saints: We’re not looking to buck the swiftly revitalized Niners against an outmanned Saints squad that will be asked to face fresh versions of Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. Good grief. Can only look one way.

A couple of big names come up against one another, with reputations and seeding thoughts paramount. Philadelphia is coming off a huge, narrow, rallying victory over the Colts. Philly has been distinguished as home chalk. The Pack walking their beat as road ’dogs.

Close call in this AFC clash matching two storied sides boasting sub-.500 records at this late date. Pittsburgh has enjoyed marked modern edge in this series, but Indy has been making its way back to respectability.

Last week: 6-6-1

Season: 76-61-1