Louisville, OH

Area sports scoreboard for Saturday, November 26

By The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKxPN_0jOtyZFs00

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Green 60, Louisville 51

FOOTBALL

OHSAA playoffs

State semifinals

Division IV

Cin. Wyoming 32, Steubenville 20

Cle. Glenville 52, Jefferson Area 7

Division VI

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Columbus Grove 0

Kirtland 41, Beverly Fort Frye 6

Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.

New Bremen 42, Lima Central Catholic 34

Warren John F. Kennedy 21, Newark Catholic 7

State championships schedule

All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Division II

Akron Archbishop Hoban (14-1) vs. Toledo Central Catholic (14-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, December 2

Division V

Ironton (15-0) vs. Canfield South Range (15-0), 10:30 a.m.

Division III

Canfield (13-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-1), 3 p.m.

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward (14-1) vs. Springfield (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 3

Division VI

Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. Kirtland (15-0), 10:30 a.m.

Division VII

New Bremen (12-3) vs. Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1), 3 p.m.

Division IV

Cin. Wyoming (15-0) vs. Cle. Glenville (14-0), 7:30 p.m.

MOUNT UNION

NCAA Division III playoffs

Mount Union 45, Utica (N.Y.) 7

Aurora (Ill.) 48, Alma (Mich.) 26

Bethel (Minn.) 30, Linfield (Ore.) 13

Delaware Valley (Pa.) 39, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 32

Ithaca (N.Y.) 31, Springfield (Mass.) 20

Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) 24, Trinity (Texas) 17

North Central (Ill.) 28, Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) 7

Wartburg (Iowa) 23, St. John’s (Minn.) 20

Saturday, December 3

Sites and times to be announced

Mount Union (12-0) vs. Delaware Valley (Pa.) (12-0)

Aurora (Ill.) 12-0) vs. Wartburg (Iowa) (11-1)

North Central (Ill.) (12-0) vs. Ithaca (N.Y.) (12-0)

Bethel (Minn.) (10-2) vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas) (11-1)

MOUNT UNION 45, UTICA (N.Y.) 7

Utica - 0 - 0 - 0 - 7 – 7

Mount Union - 14 - 10 - 14 - 7 – 45

MtU: DeAndre Parker 1 run (Elliott Warner kick), 11:09 1st

MtU: Orreon Finley 15 pass from Braxton Plunk (Warner kick), 2:51 1st

MtU: FG Warner 23, 7:43 2nd

MtU: Parker 4 run (Warner kick), 0:50 2nd

MtU: Wayne Ruby Jr. 29 pass from Plunk (Warner kick), 12:04 3rd

MtU: Ruby Jr. 19 pass from Plunk (Warner kick), 2:22 3rd

MtU: Tyler Echeverry 3 run (Warner kick), 12:31 4th

UTI: Tyler Kolenda 53 pass from Braeden Zenelovic (Corey Lichtman kick), 10:45 4th

RUSHING: Utica 17-16 (James Salles 8-25, Sam Florio 1-2, Matt Brantley 2-2, Zenelovic 6-minus 13). Mount Union 39-291 (Parker 15-120, Echeverry 8-102, KJ Redmon 4-35, Noah Beaudrie 3-18, Lance Mitchell 3-12, Plunk 3-7, Team 3-minus 3).

PASSING: Utica, Zenelovic 25-47-301-3. Mount Union, Plunk 25-29-275-0.

RECEIVING: Utica, Travis Decker 6-92, Kolenda 1-53, Joey Nare 3-50, Nate Palmer 9-43, Bryce Palmer 1-36, Florio 1-11, Salles 2-7, Izzy Maldonado 1-5, Matt Brantley 1-4. Mount Union, Ruby Jr. 5-82, Jaden Manley 5-60, Finley 4-55, Wyatt Stiehl 4-41, Echeverry 3-22, Redmon 2-8, Parker 2-7.

SCHEDULE

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Cle. John Adams at Sebring, 5:30

Southeast at Akron Ellet, 7

Brookfield at Waterloo, 6:15

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Northwest at Alliance, 7

Youngstown Academy for Urban Scholars at Marlington, 6:45

Minerva at Tusky Valley, 7:30

Louisville at Canton McKinley, 7:15

Triway at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Garfield at Southeast, 7

Windham at Waterloo, 7

Bowling

Minerva at Carrollton, 4

MOUNT UNION

Women’s basketball at Oberlin, 7

WKYC

OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
AKRON, OH
Times Gazette

OHSAA football state championship pairings

Seven high school football state champions will be crowned this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule. Tickets for all state championship games are on sale and must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

OHSAA 2022-23 Division I wrestling preview: 15 teams to watch this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As high school football season comes to a conclusion, winter sports are swinging into full gear. That means it’s wrestling time in Northeast Ohio. The cleveland.com area is home to some of the most competitive wrestling programs and biggest wrestling recruits in the country. The name at the top of that list is St. Edward, which will defend its state tournament and state duals crowns and once again run the gantlet against the area’s other top squads.
CLEVELAND, OH
stadiumjourney.com

Mount Union Continues Playoff Run, Seeks 14th Championship

The Mount Union Purple Raiders rolled to a 45-7 win against Utica (NY) at Kehres Stadium on Saturday, continuing their undefeated season – the Raiders went 10-0 during the regular season, followed up by 2 consecutive D3 playoff wins at home. Mount Union now hits the road to face Delaware Valley on Saturday, December 3rd.
ALLIANCE, OH
littleleague.org

Little League® International Mourns the Passing of Former Ohio District 4 Administrator Alan Parnacott

Little League® International remembers Alan Parnacott, former Ohio District 4 Administrator. He was 73. A native of Massillon, Ohio, Mr. Parnacott began his service to the Little League program with Massillon Little League. After years of volunteering on the local league level as a coach and umpire, and in support of the Little League Challenger Division®, Mr. Parnacott was elected as Ohio District 4 Administrator in June 1994. He served in that capacity for 16 years (1994 to 2010).
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Ramp Closing Changes Coming to Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For quite a while now, I-77 commuters driving from Stark County to Cleveland and other points north of Akron have had to use an alternate route in Akron. But that’s about to change. ODOT says the Northbound 77 ramp to I-76...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Providing $1.3 Million for SE Medical/Grocery Facility

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a grant of $1.3 million to the group Canton for All People. It targets renovations at the former SMHA-owned building in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE. Those renovations are expected to cost over $1.6 million.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Are there any churches in Akron?

There must be a fashionable belief, idea, or attitude that influences people's lives in a place. I would love to know if there’s any known religious activities still operating around here. Or some incredible churches in Akron.
AKRON, OH
