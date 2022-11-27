ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out these holiday events happening in Licking County 2022

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the date of the Candlelight Walking Tour in Granville.

Now that Licking County has lit its historic courthouse in downtown Newark, the holiday season is officially in full swing in the county. There are plenty of events for people and families to enjoy before the end of the year.

Here are a few ways to celebrate:

Join a musical walking tour of Newark

A guided musical walking tour of downtown Newark churches begins at 42 E. Church St. at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and will end at 45 Granville St. Donations will benefit the Food Pantry Network of Licking County. For more information, visit their Facebook event page

Enjoy a showing of The Polar Express at The Midland

Sponsored by Hopewell Federal Credit Union, tickets for the event cost $7 each and are available at the door or by calling 740-345-5483. The showing will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Midland Theatre. Santa Claus will be available to meet with families beginning at 5:30 p.m. The line to see Santa will close at approximately 6:30 p.m. so the staff can start the film on schedule. For more information, visit Midland Theatre's website or the Facebook event page .

Take in the sights at Davis-Shai's annual open house

Heath Community Arts Council in conjunction with the city of Heath present Celebrate the Wonder of Christmas, the annual Christmas open house and outdoor light display at Davis-Shai House in Heath from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10. The event includes holiday music, house tours, horse-drawn carriage or wagon rides, and more. Santa Claus will make an appearance on a Heath fire truck, take pictures and meet with children. Free shuttle buses will be provided throughout the evening to transport guests from the Gordon Food Services parking lot to the event. For more information, visit the Facebook event page .

Embark on Granville's Candlelight Walking Tour

Granville's Candlelight Walking Tour will be held 1 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 in downtown Granville. The streets of the village will be lined by luminaries and Christmas trees decorated with ornaments made by children and funded by donations from Granville residents. At 7 p.m., a holiday concert will be held at First Presbyterian Church. The Denison Suzuki Strins and Flutes will perform at 3 p.m. at the United Church of Granville, and the Hilltoppers all-male acapella group will perform at 4 p.m. at Cedar & Thread. For more information about the event, visit the event website .

Take photos with Santa Claus at the mall

Santa will be available for visits and photos at the Indian Mound Mall from Dec. 1-24. Reservations can be made at IndianMoundMall.com.

Join Utica's annual Christmas walk

The annual Christmas walk on main in downtown Utica is slated for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7. People can donate $15 to the Utica Food Pantry at Park National Bank for a chance to win gift cards or cash prizes from the Utica Merchants Association. New, unwrapped gifts can be donated at the Pack-A-Sleigh.

See a Christmas play at Weathervane Playhouse

Weathervane Playhouse presents Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings as their Christmas special this year. Tickets are $37 for adults, $35 for seniors, $26 for students with ID, and $15 for children 12 and younger. Call 740-366-4616 for more information or to purchase tickets.

Check out Pataskala's annual cookie walk

Pataskala's annual cookie walk is slated for Dec. 3 in downtown Pataskala. Four hundred families will get to do a walking tour of downtown Pataskala, collecting one cookie from each for approximately 75 stops. Two hundred pre-sale bags will be sold for $25 on the event's Facebook page, Main Street Christmas Pataskala . Two hundred bags, or one per family, will be available for a minimum $10 donation at the event. All event proceeds will benefit the Storehouse for Jesus Food Pantry.

Drive through holiday lights displays in Hartford

Wonderlight's Christmas in Ohio will have a drive-through holiday lights display from Nov. 11 to Jan. 1 from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Hartford Fairgrounds. Tickets are available for purchase online at WonderlightsChristmas.com.

Enjoy a holiday event at 22 Acres Farm

Heath's 22 Acres Farm will host its second annual Country Christmas from 12-7 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 and 17 at a cost of $5 per person. Children two and under are free for admission. Tickets can be purchased at the gate with cash or credit. Their 1900s barn will be decorated for the holidays and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present for visits. Visual Storytelling & Co. will take photos for free in their Christmas-themed photo booth and families will have the option to purchase photos they like on her website. The event also includes local vendors and live music. The venue is also asking people to consider bringing new, unwrapped toys to be donated to The Salvation Army. The drop box will be located in the ticket shed where people check in. For more information, visit 22AcresFarm.com/Country-Christmas.

Enjoy a children's theatre musical

Hullabaloo Performing Arts Theatre presents Annie Jr. at 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17, as well as at 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 17, and 18. The performances are located at the Indian Mound Mall. Ticket information can be found at HullabalooPerformingArts.org.

Enjoy a symphony orchestra performance

The Newark-Granville Symphony Orchestra will hold their A Very Merry Holiday Pops performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Midland Theatre in Newark. For more information, visit NCSymphony.org.

