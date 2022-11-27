Delong: One shoe gone, but finishing the race

The race commenced conventionally enough: a brilliant autumn day with our granddaughter Lydia and 170 or so other high school girls on the tips of their expensive running shoes, each pair costing approximately the same as the first automobile I bought in 1969, silent but with attention poised as if the Ticketmaster site to buy Taylor Swift concert tickets was about to finally activate, crowded together at the starting line for the Ohio regional cross country (XC) running contest. The shocking report of the starter’s gun shattered the silence. The dam burst. “They’re off!” The mad dash for the finish line, five kilometers from there, had begun.

Understand. XC competitors do not compete on a track. They navigate the 3.11 miles on natural and ungroomed terrain, which includes grass, bare ground, sticks, stones, inclines, declines, and bends in the trail. While we spectators were moseying like molasses over to the area of the finish line, Lydia and her kind were scurrying furiously around the course and each other for one-third of an hour, more or less. At the twenty-two minute mark we proudly spotted our heroine’s flowing locks crossing the digital finish line. But until we caught up with her as she caught her breath, we hadn’t noticed. She finished the race in nursery rhyme style: “ My son John . . . one shoe off and one shoe on.” Somewhere around the mile one split, one of her Hoka shoes had left her left foot. She had run the final two miles lopsided and (Forgive this grandpa brag.) still beat approximately 80 of her fellow competitors.( I personally suspect she would have won if she had retained both shoes! )

In the moment of the blowout, Lydia must have experienced a flash of indecision. Stop, find the shoe, put it back on, and then continue? Run on and hope for the best? Just quit? She chose to proceed and to stay the course, in spite of the unexpected and unpleasant surprise obstacle. Maybe perseverance runs (pun intended) in the family of women from whom Lydia comes. Her momma overcame well some early childhood family disappointments. Her aunt fought successfully through life-threatening childbirth complications and engineered both of her sons through debilitating conditions to adulthood. And Lydia’s Grandma Beth demonstrated her stick-to-itiveness early on in our marriage by finishing her mowing of our yard in the dark after losing a wheel from our cheapo push mower. Oh, and Granny has survived cancer.

Veteran XC observers tell me that losing a shoe mid-race happens occasionally, but not uniquely. As all of us who have lived awhile know, trouble in life often comes unannounced. Vicissitudes occur. One or more nasty birds of woe will come home to roost, uninvited and often for no good reason: family division, divorce, disease, disability, destitution, depression, death, or distress of various types and degrees. The wise person doesn’t question whether a “shoe will come off” once in awhile. The wise person plans how to react and carry on when it does.

An old Broadway musical carried the title of “Stop the World--I Want to Get Off.” Just as Lydia could not simply unilaterally stop the race until she located her shoe that flew, folks experiencing life’s inevitable difficulties cannot force the world to stop spinning until they regain equilibrium. They must raise their kids, work their jobs, pay their bills, and tend to the myriad responsibilities that accompany the living of life. As per the old English proverb:, “What can’t be cured must be endured.”

When we meet up with discouraging circumstances that throw us off- kilter, we first need to seek help if it exists. We who are fortunate can look to family or friends or church family for shoulders to lean on. If the issues indicate that professional help would help, we can seek medical or even legal help. If a feeling of desperation has enveloped us, we can call the new mental health crisis hotline by dialing 988.

But following Lydia’s persistence prescription can also help if no other help is presently available. Continue running, continue living, even if it feels awkward and uncomfortable. Don’t allow the existence of less than perfect circumstances prevent the running of a good race and finishing well. The writer of the Biblical book of Hebrews admonishes: “ . . . let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.” Heb. 12: 1B. Focus not on the lost shoe behind or the racers beside, but on the finish line ahead. Keep putting one foot in front of the other.

Richard Delong is the author of “Things That Matter: Reflections of a Country Lawyer.”