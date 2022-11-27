CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team is 15th in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released on Tuesday. The Beavers also find themselves at No. 16 in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Rankings, which were released on Sunday. Those came out a day after the Beavers defeated Oregon, 38-34, and scored 28 of the game's 31 final points for the come-from-behind win. OSU scored 21 unanswered points with the game winner coming on a 6-yard rush by Isaiah Newell with 8:11 on the clock.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO