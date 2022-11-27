Read full article on original website
Buoyed By Record Crowd, Beavs Win 89-36
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State took control early and took home an 89-36 win over Southern U in front of a Beavers Beyond the Classroom record of 8,000 students from 71 schools. Five Beavers scored in double figures for the first time since Feb. 28, 2021 against Oregon and...
Beavers Take Down Dawgs to Open Pac-12 Play
CORVALLIS – Dexter Akanno converted a 3-point play with eight seconds left to lift the Oregon State men's basketball team to a 66-65 win over Washington in the Beavers' Pac-12 opener Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum. Akanno finished the game with 13 points and four rebounds. Senior Dzmitry Ryuny...
Oregon State 15th In Latest CFP Rankings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team is 15th in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released on Tuesday. The Beavers also find themselves at No. 16 in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Rankings, which were released on Sunday. Those came out a day after the Beavers defeated Oregon, 38-34, and scored 28 of the game's 31 final points for the come-from-behind win. OSU scored 21 unanswered points with the game winner coming on a 6-yard rush by Isaiah Newell with 8:11 on the clock.
10 Beavers Recognized By Pro Football Focus
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Ten Oregon State players have been recognized by Pro Football Focus, which has released its All-Pac-12 Conference Teams. Defensive backs Jaydon Grant and Kitan Oladapo, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga and punt returner Anthony Gould have been named first team. Offensive lineman Joshua Gray, inside linebacker Omar Speights and kick returner Silas Bolden are second teamers. Running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Jake Levengood and defensive lineman James Rawls are third-team selections.
Swan and Szulczewski Earn Pac-12 Honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State volleyball student-athletes Kinley Swan received Pac-12 All-Freshman Team honors, while Izzi Szulczewski was named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention as announced by the Pac-12 offices on Tuesday afternoon. Swan finished the year with the second-best hitting percentage in program history for a freshman and eighth highest...
Beavers to Compete in Cliff Keen Invite in Las Vegas
Dec. 2-3 – Cliff Keen Invitational; Las Vegas, Nev. • The Beavers will match up with some of the nation's best in the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational this weekend in the two-day event. • Action from Las Vegas will start at 9 a.m. and FloWrestling will have live...
