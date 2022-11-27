New K-9 helps police find possible DNA evidence on police chase suspect

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local police department’s new K-9 helped track down key DNA evidence that may lead to identifying a suspect who led police on a chase and eventually flipped his car Sunday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Hilton Avenue near South Avenue.

According to Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy, police were trying to stop the suspect for traffic infractions and a possible OVI on Youngstown Poland Road. When police tried to make the stop, the suspect took off.

Police followed the suspect onto the freeway, onto South Avenue and eventually onto Hilton Avenue, where he then flipped the truck, according to Chief Roddy.

Chief Roddy said the suspect then kicked out his passenger window and took off on foot.

Police used their new police dog to track the suspect to a house. They were not able to get consent to search the house, however.

Chief Roddy said Recon, the new K-9 , was able to find some DNA evidence on the suspect’s path to the house. Police sent the evidence to the lab.

Once the evidence identifies the suspect, Chief Roddy says they plan to make an arrest and charge the suspect.

Recon the K-9 started at the Struthers Police Department less than two weeks ago.

Tiante Goodgame contributed to this report.

