I’m a longtime NC conservative. I want US lawmakers to find a way to help ‘Dreamers’

NC ‘Dreamers’

As a long-time conservative, the Oct. 30 article about how Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy impacts 24,000 North Carolinians caught my interest.

Recently, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the DACA policy illegal, teeing it up to be terminated in coming months. If this were to happen without a permanent legislative solution in place, North Carolina could lose $1.2 billion to our state’s economy yearly and substantial job losses.

I appreciate Sen. Thom Tillis for his leadership in the Senate. He must work to find a bipartisan compromise before the end of the year that establishes a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients and all Dreamers.

Matt Adams, Gastonia

Immigration

The writer teaches Economics at Wake Forest University.

I urge Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, as well as all N.C. members of the U.S. House, to prioritize passing legislation that will improve the country’s immigration system.

Adopting a system that allows immigrants transparent and safe entry into the U.S. will provide profound economic and national security benefits. Additional labor to our markets will place downward pressure on wages and increase tax revenues into the U.S. Treasury, slowing inflation and decreasing the speed of deficit formation.

National defense can be improved should the country prioritize accepting the best and brightest from our potential enemies, thereby improving our economic standing relative to antagonists.

I urge lawmakers to act. Helping millions of people is within their grasp.

Todd A. McFall, Winston-Salem

NC gun law

Last year, gun violence was the leading cause of injury death among N.C. children. In 2021, the N.C. House passed a bill to fund a public awareness campaign to prevent accidental firearm deaths.

House Bill 427 would fund the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a safe gun storage awareness campaign, distribute locks, create publicly-available resources, implement community outreach, and provide accountability. This bill aligns with the attitudes of N.C. residents, the majority of whom support stricter gun legislation.

We urge N.C. residents to contact their state representatives and ask them to pass HB 427.

Rachel Siegal, Charlotte

Annalise Tolley, Charlotte

GOP plan

The Republican controlled U.S. House is already promising multiple investigations of the Biden administration. What else is on their agenda to satisfy voters who trusted Congress would act to improve their living standards? Are these promised inquiries a smokescreen for the “same old same old” — lower taxes for the 1%, less for the lower classes. Tell us what is new in the conservative camp.

George Garcia, Rolesville

Swing voters

Regarding “Beasley’s candidacy didn’t seem to energize Black voter turnout. Activists are worried.” ( Nov. 17 ):

The Democratic Party had many good candidates in the recent midterm elections, especially US Senate candidate Cheri Beasley. I think many voters are weary of the present administration’s performance and that had a lot to do with swinging their votes.

There is only one place you can express your opinion of how you rate your present government leadership, and that is at the voting booth. Many Americans are disappointed in the direction our country is headed. Voters like me are weary of crime, inflation and the crisis at the southern border.

Barbara Bell Kerr, Charlotte

Ted Budd

North Carolina has earned the reputation as the symbol of the New South. This has been achieved through the work of both Republican and Democratic governors. There have been blips along the way that have damaged our state’s reputation, including HB2 in 2016 from which the state is still recovering.

Most of the country has finally escaped the cult-like allegiance and fear of our past president. Ted Budd is one of the few Trump-backed candidates who won in the midterms. His election will damage North Carolina’s reputation for quite some time.

David Nachamie, Lincolnton

Pastor Gool

The late Victory Christian Center Pastor Robyn Gool was one of the most outstanding and influential evangelical ministers in the country.

He preached a non-denominational Gospel of Jesus Christ to a congregation that had no racial preferences regardless of economic circumstances, educational achievements, color of skin. He was about the business of winning souls for Christ. His preaching, teaching, and writing have had followers from all over the United States and several worldwide locations.

So it is within sincere astonishment that I read that your newspaper so categorically labeled him a, “prominent Black pastor.” He preached a colorless, love of God and Jesus the Christ. The Observer would never call the late Rev. Billy Graham “a prominent white preacher.” Please give Pastor Gool his well-deserved accolades.

Curt Peters, Charlotte