I'm convinced Facebook Marketplace is Meta's best feature after I furnished my new apartment with used furniture

Plants are listed for sale near me on Facebook Marketplace. Facebook

Among Meta's many apps and services, Facebook Marketplace has quickly grown to be my favorite.

It's a great way to buy good furniture for an affordable price. I prefer it to eBay or Craigslist.

One Facebook Marketplace user told me she thinks buying second-hand adds "soul" to her home.

The logos of WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook. Chesnot/Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg as an avatar during Connect 2022. Meta

Facebook Marketplace has all kinds of housewares listed for sale. Samantha Delouya

Facebook calls Marketplace "a convenient destination to discover, buy and sell items with people in your community." Facebook

A photo of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook/Meta

A shortage of shipping containers contributed to supply chain hiccups in 2020 and 2021. Alex Kantrowitz

This chair retails for $550 on Crate & Barrel's website. I purchased it for $250 in perfect condition. Samantha Delouya

According to the EPA, furniture in landfills has grown 450% since 1960. LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images

Meta has a trove of products and services that billions of people use daily, including Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp, but one, in particular, has grown to become my favorite.And it's not the metaverse: While Meta's recent pivot to the metaverse has been the subject of scrutiny from investors and the corporate world, I'm convinced the company's best product is Facebook Marketplace.I've mostly stopped using Facebook as a social network, but I visit facebook.com nearly every day to check out Marketplace.Marketplace is a platform on Facebook that allows anyone with a profile to buy and sell goods.It's free to use, but Facebook takes a 5% cut whenever a seller ships an item. Meta doesn't share how much money it makes from the service, though last year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that more than 1 billion people visit Marketplace each month.Recently, Zuckerberg said Facebook Marketplace benefited from supply-chain issues that made it hard for people to buy new items from stores without long wait times.It's a great way to buy high-quality furniture for an affordable price, and it's become my go-to source for decorating my new apartment.According to the EPA, Americans throw out more than 12 million tons of furniture annually. The problem is likely to worsen as purchases of cheaply-made furniture have escalated since the pandemic.

There bar stools were listed for only $20 on Marketplace. Samantha Delouya

I purchased this West Elm night table at a significant discount second-hand. The lamp was $25 on Marketplace, but it retails for $60. Samantha Delouya

I secured a Facebook Marketplace purchase in my backseat after pick up. Facebook Marketplace

I usually pay sellers in person using cash, Venmo, or Zelle, so I can check the item's quality before paying. You don't use Facebook itself to exchange payment; Facebook acts more as a classified ads service in this case. Facebook Marketplace

A Facebook Marketplace seller delivering dining chairs. Samantha Delouya

I purchased this sculpture through Facebook Marketplace for 50% less than its retail price. Samantha Delouya

The seller of this table had ordered two by accident, so it was still wrapped and in the box when I bought it. It was brand new, but I got it for $100 cheaper than if I had bought it on Amazon. Samantha Delouya

This second-hand coffee table was one of the heaviest purchases to transport. Samantha Delouya

Some of the desks for sale near me on Marketplace. Samantha Delouya