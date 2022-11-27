ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

It’s time for Raleigh to consider ranked-choice voting

By Staff
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rdY95_0jOtwNGU00

Raleigh elections

Democracy was the big loser in the recent Raleigh municipal elections. Six of the eight winning candidates failed to capture a majority of the votes cast in their respective mayoral and city council races.

Owing to “reforms” enacted since the last election, second-place finishers no longer have the option of calling for a runoff if the leading candidate fails to attain a majority. So Raleigh citizens are stuck with what amounts to a minority government.

The remedy is not to reinstate costly runoffs that attract few voters. A better option would be a ranked-choice system in which the voter ranks the candidates. If their first-choice is eliminated in the initial tally, their vote passes to their second choice. Thus, in the six Raleigh races lacking a candidate with majority support, voters’ next choices would determine the majority winners.

Ranked-choice voting, also called instant-runoff voting, is not a foreign concept. It’s used in New York City and dozens of other jurisdictions. Maine uses such a system in federal elections and Alaska recently used it for state and federal races.

It’s time for Raleigh to give the idea a try.

Ven Carver, Raleigh

Women, poverty

The writer is executive director of the American Cancer Society of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

Thank you for bringing the cycle of poverty to the forefront in “ Woman and Children First?” This series clearly defined the socioeconomic impact. I wish it had mentioned health risks.

The American Cancer Society says, “Cancer disparities occur when barriers to high-quality cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment create differences in cancer occurrence and outcomes based on sociodemographic factors such as race, ethnicity, age, income, sexual orientation, gender identity, or the place where a person lives.”

Zip codes are more important than genetic codes.

Richard Averitte, Raleigh

Clean NC air

The writer is state coordinator for Moms Clean Air Force.

As a new mom, I am worried about the future of North Carolina because of climate change.

I worry about the health and wellness of my son. I’m afraid he won’t have a sustainable future or the ability to grow his own family due to pollution and the increased costs it will bring. I am afraid to see what will happen to our planet and how our children will have to adapt to survive without us.

It is vital that the N.C. Utilities Commission deny Duke Energy’s carbon plan and request for a new proposal that includes more clean energy sources, such as solar and offshore wind energy.

If we do not start to make headway on reducing air pollution, we risk an increased incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases among our elderly, youth and groups vulnerable to air pollution, heat waves and wildfire smoke.

Ignoring the grip climate change has on us is negligent. The N.C. Utilities Commission must consider the health and wellness of N.C. citizens, especially children. We need to start putting our children first. There is no time to waste when it comes to clean air.

Chelsea Lyons, Trinity

A good day in NC?

The morning after the election, N.C. Sen. Phil Berger said , “Today’s a good day in North Carolina to be a Republican.” How sad, I thought. How sad that our government is so partisan, so “us vs. them,” so much about staying in power versus truly representing the people that Berger can’t simply say, “Today’s a good day to be a North Carolinian.”

John Flanagan, Cary

Today’s lawmakers

I find it very disturbing that our members of Congress have forgotten why they were elected. They give these great speeches about a “parents bill of rights,” increasing domestic oil and natural gas production, border security and rising crime rates. But they make no mention of gun control.

I fear for our kids going to school — kindergarten through college. Getting shot at school, at a mall. People shooting into cars. This is not the world I grew up in and I do not think our kids should have to live like this.

So when will our lawmakers start standing up for the rights of the people instead of saying “we’re going to investigate the current administration?” That does not solve the problem.

Please know that the American people need more than threats. We need people to run this country with common sense, intelligence and a caring heart.

Dolores Banks, Cary

My homeland

I read the Bloomberg editorial in the N&O, “Netanyahu needs to govern for all Israelis,” (Nov. 17) soon after returning from my birth place in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

Israel controls all territories between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River. About 7 million Israeli Jews and 7 million Muslim and Christian Palestinians live there. Israel imposes an unequal system of laws and rules, one for Palestinians and one for Israeli Jews.

Israeli military rules devastate all aspects of Palestinians life. The West Bank and Gaza were designated for a Palestinian state as agreed in the 1993 Oslo agreement.

Israel today is neither Jewish, nor democratic. The solution is to dismantle this apartheid system and make Israel a state for all its citizens.

Burhan Ghanayem, Durham

Comments / 6

Joyce Harlow
3d ago

absolutely not! rhino Lisa Murkowski won over tshibaka who had many more votes and is not a rhino loses because of seniority. thats pathetic and I hope tshibabka doesn't concede!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1037fm.com

Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages

It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington daily newspaper sold (again) – for 5th time in decade

New ownership by Kentucky company to take effect Dec. 1. The daily newspaper in Burlington has been sold (again), the fifth change in ownership over the past decade. The newspaper trade publication Editor & Publisher first reported the sale earlier this month, with a focus on three eastern North Carolina newspapers owned by the same company, Gannett, that are a part of the sale – The New Bern Sun Journal, Jacksonville Daily News, and Kinston Free Press.
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County names new manager

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has named a new county manager as of Monday. Clarence Grier was named the next County Manager during a special meeting at 1 p.m. “We are excited to welcome Clarence Grier to Cumberland County to serve as our next...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Lynch Takes Oath As Smithfield Police Officer

Smithfield Mayor Andy Moore administered the Oath of Office to police officer Joshua B. Lynch at the October meeting of the Smithfield Town Council. Officer Lynch was hired by the Town and sent to Basic Law Enforcement Training at Johnston Community College. Lynch has a degree in Criminal Justice. He also serves in the National Guard.
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

GoFundMe for Raleigh mass shooting survivor surpasses goal; woman still in hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe for one victim of the mass shooting in Raleigh on Oct. 13 has surpassed its $50,000 goal. The fundraiser for Lynn Gardner, who was injured in the attack in the Hedingham neighborhood, has collected $52,375 as of Tuesday morning. The money will go toward medical bills and she faces a “long road to recovery,” the GoFundMe page stated.
RALEIGH, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
17K+
Followers
509
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy