1st Lt. Richard A. Cooley - from Lakewood High to a WWII military grave in Italy: Roger D. Evans

3 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Place
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.
Cleveland sees uptick in honorary street names after moratorium
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Wandering around the city of Cleveland, they’re easy to spot: Those purple signs posted at intersections that denote a secondary street name honoring noteworthy Clevelanders. Over the years, City Council has approved dozens, likely hundreds, of such honorary names, representing famous Clevelanders like Bob Hope...
So long, Opportunity Corridor. Cleveland picks new police headquarters: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cleveland began searching for a new home for the police headquarters around 2017, when the city sold its police headquarters building, located in the downtown Justice Center complex, to Cuyahoga County. Two...
'Home' Coming: Christi Paul and Carmen Blackwell explore Chagrin Falls
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — As we continue into the holiday season, 3News is celebrating all the things we love about our hometowns in our "Home" Coming series. Although 'What's Now' anchor Christi Paul grew up in Bellevue near Sandusky, since she moved back to Northeast Ohio from Atlanta, she's been taking the opportunity to get out and about with her family to rediscover some of our region's special places and towns.
clevelandmagazine.com
Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores
In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
Toy company opens in Independence
Just in time for the Christmas season, a local toy company is setting up shop at a new location in Northeast Ohio and donating more than $100,000 in plush toys to children in need.
Cleveland Classics: Scotti’s Italian Eatery Has Been a Delicious Constant Through the Ups and Downs of East 185th St.
With road construction finally nearing an end and new restaurants opening, the street is poised for a rebirth
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
spectrumnews1.com
Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm
CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
Here’s (almost) everywhere ‘White Noise’ was filmed in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is ready for its closeup once again. “White Noise” opens at the Cedar Lee Theatre on Friday before premiering on Netflix on Dec. 30. Director Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”) and stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig filmed the movie last year in places like Cleveland, Cleveland Heights, Peninsula, Wellington and several local college campuses.
Details from the investigator’s report that led to firing of MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Dr. Akram Boutros, the fired CEO of MetroHealth System, failed to disclose his full annual compensation – including bonuses – on at least two occasions, according to an investigative report. We’re talking about Boutros’s salary, raises and bonuses on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Lakewood eyes Lake Avenue property purchase for sewer system modernization
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- With an eye on stormwater solutions regarding sewer overflows, Lakewood is negotiating with a Lake Avenue homeowner about the purchase of a $1.2 million home on a 1.64-acre lot. “The city has been made aware of an opportunity to submit an offer to purchase the 12984 Lake...
Fairview Park receives federal grants for new radios, ambulance power lifts
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Antiquated radio equipment dating back roughly a decade and a half was the reason why fire departments in Fairview Park, Rocky River and Bay Village joined together to seek federal grants. That perseverance recently paid off, with the departments collectively awarded a $551,784 Assistance To Firefighters...
County Council awards Seven Hills $250,000 for North Park pavilion
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council recently awarded Seven Hills $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for a new all-seasons pavilion, scheduled to open next summer at North Park. “We applied for $250,000 -- the maximum allowed under the District 6 plan -- toward our all-season pavilion...
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland low-income apartment tenants fed up with renovation issues
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some tenants living in Winton Manor told 19 News ever since renovations started about a year ago, living there has been a nightmare. Winton Manor is a low-income apartment building in downtown Cleveland made up of mostly elderly and disabled residents. Audrey Douthard has been living...
Why did OSU’s president announce her resignation? The answer remains a mystery
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two days after Kristina Johnson announced Monday that she would resign as president of Ohio State University, what triggered her decision remains a mystery. Some initial media reports suggested her decision followed an outside investigation commissioned by the board of trustees. But the university pushed back...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lakewood, OH
Lakewood is a city on the coast of Lake Erie, just west of Cleveland, Ohio. This small lakeside city in Cuyahoga County is known for many exciting things. As a historical suburb of Cleveland, Lakewood has numerous attractions that will fascinate you. This suburban city is home to gorgeous parks,...
Parma updates timeline for new Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center
PARMA, Ohio -- The good news for regulars at Ridgewood Golf Course is that the timeline for completion of its new $9 million clubhouse/community center has been moved up from 2025. While some may construe a new opening date of 2024 as still a ways off, city officials are ecstatic...
clevelandfilm.com
Behind The Scenes: Netflix Spends $100+ Million Filming “White Noise” in Cleveland
The new movie starring Adam Driver filmed for more than six months, tapped into local crews and used Wellington, Akron and downtown Cleveland to create the universe of Don DeLillo’s iconic novel. By Dillon Stewart. Late last July, actors Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver mill around outside Addie’s Antiques...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland pedestrian killed
Pianist Kofi Boakye was the crowd favorite, round after round, for the Amateur Night at The Apollo competition. Last week, he won the competition's grand prize of $20,000.
Federal prosecutors in Cleveland led the country in filing search warrants, subpoenas during first half of 2022, study finds
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Federal prosecutors in northern Ohio issued more search warrants and subpoenas than any other federal district in the country in the first six months of the year. They even outpaced Miami prosecutors, who have historically been some of the nation’s busiest. The U.S. attorney’s office signed...
