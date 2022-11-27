ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side

By Justin Powell
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning on Indy’s northeast side.

Police were called around 3 a.m. to the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue on a report of a person shot. This is near 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

When police arrived, they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound(s). The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

The coroner’s office identified him as William D. Trotter, 42.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting, or any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov .

besamiculo
3d ago

indy folks need too take notes for. surrounding counties, stop applauding lawlessness because it will come after you eventually.

