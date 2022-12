After reports early in the week that Oklahoma redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease was going to enter the transfer portal, Wease made that official on Wednesday. “Thank you Sooner Nation for the unconditional love and support during my time here,” Wease wrote on Twitter. “I also want to say I appreciate the coaches for everything they have done for me this past season and what they are building in Norman is going to be special.

NORMAN, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO