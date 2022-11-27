ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

KWTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man was wounded in a shooting overnight in Temple. It happened at about at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the 300 block of E. Ave F. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. The extent of the victim’s injury is currently unknown....
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified 19-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Nov. 22, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck involving the motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Victim in deadly motorcycle crash in Temple identified

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police released the identity of a man Tuesday who was killed while riding his motorcycle. Police said Christopher Wayne Johnson, 19, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard on Nov. 24. Police said Johnson died at the...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Driver, without a seatbelt on, killed in crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead, after being thrown from his pickup during an accident on eastbound SH 9 Monday afternoon. According to Sergeant Bryan Washko, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet pickup, and a 2008 Nissan maxima followed by a 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup were merging onto IH 14, from eastbound SH 9, when the driver of the Chevrolet swerved to avoid debris in the roadway. In the process, the Chevrolet collided with the Nissan. It then collided with the Dodge, causing it to spin, and roll several times.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of serial theft suspect

Editor’s note: the video above is from a report we aired November 16. ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bartlett, Texas man was arrested late last week in connection with a string of thefts at an Odessa business. Lance Alan Lister, 44, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and three counts of Theft of Property.  According to […]
ODESSA, TX
KWTX

Temple resident says car theft attempted to hack into her key fob

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The holiday season is well underway and AAA said right now there’s an increased risk for car thefts. One alarming nationwide trend is what’s called “relay theft” where thieves can unlock a car using a device that taps into the car fob key signal.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Fatality confirmed in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a crash in Coryell County. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that there was a vehicle crash just outside of Copperas Cove around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred on Interstate 14, near Highway 9.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Copperas Cove crash causes gas leak, power outage

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A crash in Copperas Cove causes a gas leak and a power outage. Copperas Cove Police said Monday night that traffic between the 2700 block of E Business Highway 190 (Walmart) and the 2000 block of E Business Highway 190 (Little Caesar’s) was closed in both directions due to the crash.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Hoax call causes brief hold at Midway High School

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says someone made a hoax call to Midway High School Wednesday afternoon. That caused the school to be placed on a hold while police officers to sweep the classrooms. FOX 44’s PJ Heussner noticed the police presence as she...
HEWITT, TX
fox44news.com

Downtown Waco gas leak forces building evacuations

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some buildings in downtown Waco are being evacuated as a precaution after a natural gas line was struck. The Waco Fire Department said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that units and a HazMat Team have responded to the corner of S. University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Killeen Police: Driver not facing charges in deadly hit-and-run

KILLEEN, Texas — The driver of a deadly hit-and-run in early October will not face any charges for the accident, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen PD said the accident was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's Office and decided not to file any charges for the accident, Killeen PD said in a news release Monday.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Beverly Hills man accused of assaulting blind, disabled father

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A Beverly Hills man who police say assaulted his 80-year-old blind and disabled father, prevented him from leaving his residence, and then tried to fight officer, remains jailed on a variety of charges. Beverly Hills police arrested Timothy Ray Fuentes, 46, after Fuentes’ blind father...
BEVERLY HILLS, TX
KWTX

Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

I-35 pursuit ends in crash near Abbott

McLENNAN / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A pursuit starts in McLennan County and ends near Abbott in Hill County. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that the pursuit started around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the suspect wrecked his vehicle and then fled the scene. A perimeter was established, and the suspect was apprehended.
HILL COUNTY, TX

