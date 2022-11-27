Read full article on original website
Man wounded in overnight shooting in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A man was wounded in a shooting overnight in Temple. It happened at about at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the 300 block of E. Ave F. One male was shot and taken to the hospital. The extent of the victim’s injury is currently unknown....
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.
Temple police identify motorcyclist killed in wreck
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department identified 19-year-old Christopher Wayne Johnson as the motorcyclist killed in a wreck on Nov. 22, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck involving the motorcycle and a vehicle shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard.
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police released the identity of a man Tuesday who was killed while riding his motorcycle. Police said Christopher Wayne Johnson, 19, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Woodbridge Boulevard on Nov. 24. Police said Johnson died at the...
Driver, without a seatbelt on, killed in crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead, after being thrown from his pickup during an accident on eastbound SH 9 Monday afternoon. According to Sergeant Bryan Washko, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet pickup, and a 2008 Nissan maxima followed by a 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup were merging onto IH 14, from eastbound SH 9, when the driver of the Chevrolet swerved to avoid debris in the roadway. In the process, the Chevrolet collided with the Nissan. It then collided with the Dodge, causing it to spin, and roll several times.
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of serial theft suspect
Editor’s note: the video above is from a report we aired November 16. ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bartlett, Texas man was arrested late last week in connection with a string of thefts at an Odessa business. Lance Alan Lister, 44, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and three counts of Theft of Property. According to […]
Temple resident says car theft attempted to hack into her key fob
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The holiday season is well underway and AAA said right now there’s an increased risk for car thefts. One alarming nationwide trend is what’s called “relay theft” where thieves can unlock a car using a device that taps into the car fob key signal.
Fatality confirmed in Coryell County crash
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has died in a crash in Coryell County. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that there was a vehicle crash just outside of Copperas Cove around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The incident occurred on Interstate 14, near Highway 9.
Copperas Cove crash causes gas leak, power outage
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A crash in Copperas Cove causes a gas leak and a power outage. Copperas Cove Police said Monday night that traffic between the 2700 block of E Business Highway 190 (Walmart) and the 2000 block of E Business Highway 190 (Little Caesar’s) was closed in both directions due to the crash.
Hoax call causes brief hold at Midway High School
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District says someone made a hoax call to Midway High School Wednesday afternoon. That caused the school to be placed on a hold while police officers to sweep the classrooms. FOX 44’s PJ Heussner noticed the police presence as she...
Downtown Waco gas leak forces building evacuations
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Some buildings in downtown Waco are being evacuated as a precaution after a natural gas line was struck. The Waco Fire Department said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that units and a HazMat Team have responded to the corner of S. University Parks Drive and Franklin Avenue.
Killeen Police: Driver not facing charges in deadly hit-and-run
KILLEEN, Texas — The driver of a deadly hit-and-run in early October will not face any charges for the accident, according to the Killeen Police Department. Killeen PD said the accident was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's Office and decided not to file any charges for the accident, Killeen PD said in a news release Monday.
Beverly Hills man accused of assaulting blind, disabled father
BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A Beverly Hills man who police say assaulted his 80-year-old blind and disabled father, prevented him from leaving his residence, and then tried to fight officer, remains jailed on a variety of charges. Beverly Hills police arrested Timothy Ray Fuentes, 46, after Fuentes’ blind father...
Nolan Middle School student struck by vehicle released from hospital
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — The Nolan Middle School student who was struck by a vehicle was released from the hospital Tuesday, according to Harker Heights Assistant City Manager, Jerry Bark. Bark said the accident happened at Pima Trail and Indian Trail Drive Monday morning. The child was taken to...
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
Central Texas teens charged in string of vehicle burglaries after resident gives security camera footage to police
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas teenagers have been arrested by the Robinson Police Department following the report of a burglary in a neighborhood from a resident who saw them on their security camera. Officers were called at around 11:56 p.m. Nov. 26 in response to a burglary of...
Waco Holiday Cheer Truck | Check to see if it's stopping in your neighborhood
WACO, Texas — Get ready to roll and catch the Waco Holiday Cheer Truck this holiday season!. The truck is a Waco Fire Department truck that's decked out in holiday lights and decorations for neighborhoods across the city to enjoy. From now until Dec. 23, the truck will be...
Former Mexia school employee accused of punching, breaking disabled student’s nose found not guilty
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Mexia State School employee charged with punching a disabled school resident and breaking his nose was found not guilty Tuesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about 30 minutes before acquitting Randy Omar Johnson, 38, of Waco, on an assault against a disabled person charge, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
I-35 pursuit ends in crash near Abbott
McLENNAN / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A pursuit starts in McLennan County and ends near Abbott in Hill County. The Texas Department of Public Safety tells FOX 44 News that the pursuit started around 4:15 p.m. Monday. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the suspect wrecked his vehicle and then fled the scene. A perimeter was established, and the suspect was apprehended.
