CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A man is dead, after being thrown from his pickup during an accident on eastbound SH 9 Monday afternoon. According to Sergeant Bryan Washko, with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet pickup, and a 2008 Nissan maxima followed by a 1999 Dodge 1500 pickup were merging onto IH 14, from eastbound SH 9, when the driver of the Chevrolet swerved to avoid debris in the roadway. In the process, the Chevrolet collided with the Nissan. It then collided with the Dodge, causing it to spin, and roll several times.

CORYELL COUNTY, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO