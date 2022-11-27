ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Two traffic fatalities within Cobb County reported to the Georgia Department of Public Safety over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period

The Georgia Department of Public Safety issued its report of traffic fatalities over Thanksgiving holiday travel period, and two of the 18 statewide fatalities were within Cobb County. One of the reports was from the Cobb County Police Department, and the other was from the Kennesaw Police Department. The holiday...
COBB COUNTY, GA
COVID in Cobb County and statewide: November 30, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Marietta Area Council to host Mayor Tumlin’s State of the City tomorrow, along with Marietta Citzen of the Year award

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin will present his annual State of the City address at the Cobb Chamber’s Marietta Area Council Luncheon tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. The location of the event is the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street, Marietta 30064. The...
MARIETTA, GA
Multi-vehicle pileup on Cobb Parkway results in serious injury to Marietta man

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department wrote in a public release that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a three-vehicle serious injury pileup that happened on Cobb Parkway South at Spinks Drive on Saturday, November 26 at around 6:48 p.m. According to investigators,...
MARIETTA, GA
Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson to host “Future of Policing” event this evening, November 29

Cobb Communication Director Ross Cavitt distributed the following public information release about an event this evening, “Future of Policing,” hosted by District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson and the Cobb County Police Department:. “Atlanta, GA (November 28, 2022): District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson will host the Cobb County Police...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Georgia Power wants to bill ratepayers for grid upgrade, shareholder gains

By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. A co-founder of an Atlanta organization that mentors underserved youth urged Georgia Power executives and state regulators on Tuesday to consider the families who are dressing their children before sunrise before making a final decision regarding a steep hike in electricity rates.
GEORGIA STATE
Kennesaw State researcher gets NIH grant to expand work on school-based dental health program

[This article by Abbey O’Brien Barrows was published on the Kennesaw State University website. To read the original article follow this link]. Kennesaw State University researcher Christina Scherrer’s studies on school-based dental health programs have shown how effective they can be in reducing tooth decay in elementary-aged children. Now, through a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Scherrer is expanding her research to see if similar programs can also help children in middle school.
KENNESAW, GA

