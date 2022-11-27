ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, NY

hudsonvalleypress.com

First Responders Called to Fire at 85 City Terrace

NEWBURGH – At approximately 12:18 PM on Tuesday, November 22nd the City of Newburgh Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the multiple residence at 85 City Terrace in the City of Newburgh. Upon arrival firefighters found an occupied multiple dwelling with...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Five injured as fire destroys log cabin in Wurtsboro (VIDEO)

WURTSBORO – Five people were injured, two seriously burned, when fire ripped through a log cabin home in Wurtsboro at mid-morning on Monday. Fire Chief Dustin Graham said the blaze at 255 Gunaer Falls Road was a difficult one to extinguish. “Seems there was a little bit of a...
WURTSBORO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Lithium batteries can catch fire, fire coordinator warns

GOSHEN – There have been cases in the region of lithium batteries catching fire and while they may be extinguished, they could reignite, warns Vini Tankasali, the Orange County Fire Coordinator. Last weekend, a nicad battery catch fire in a residential garage in the Vails Gate fire district in...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Cornwall fire damages home

CORNWALL – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in Cornwall. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house displacing six children and two adults. Orange County investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning lithium battery...
CORNWALL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road closed in New Paltz

The New Paltz fire department updates the community on a road closed and wires down in the road. Springtown Road is closed from Mountain Rest Road to Kleinkill Road.
NEW PALTZ, NY

