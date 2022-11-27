Read full article on original website
First Responders Called to Fire at 85 City Terrace
NEWBURGH – At approximately 12:18 PM on Tuesday, November 22nd the City of Newburgh Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the multiple residence at 85 City Terrace in the City of Newburgh. Upon arrival firefighters found an occupied multiple dwelling with...
Woman Found Dead In Wooded Area Off Route 28 In Town Of Olive
Detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found in a wooded area off of a Hudson Valley highway. The incident took place in Ulster County on Tuesday, Nov. 29, off Route 28 in the town of Olive. Deputies responded to the area after a passerby reported seeing a person...
Headlines: Body found in Ulster County, 3 hospital workers injured while cleaning, murder suspect fit for trial
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Five injured as fire destroys log cabin in Wurtsboro (VIDEO)
WURTSBORO – Five people were injured, two seriously burned, when fire ripped through a log cabin home in Wurtsboro at mid-morning on Monday. Fire Chief Dustin Graham said the blaze at 255 Gunaer Falls Road was a difficult one to extinguish. “Seems there was a little bit of a...
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
Thanksgiving Crash: Vehicle Crashes Into Ulster County House According to Police
A driver was taken to the hospital after police say an early morning motor vehicle crash occurred in Ulster County. Officials say the minivan the person was driving crashed into a house. Emergency workers from several districts and agencies worked together to help assist with the rescue. Minivan Crashes Into...
Chimney fire in Somers prompts warning from Somers firefighters
Fire officials say they were called to Primrose Street just after 5:30 p.m. after the people who lived there started hearing strange noises coming from the chimney and saw embers coming out of the top.
Reward: Dog Brazenly Stolen From Front Yard In Saugerties, NY
"It happened in 30 seconds" said Deborah Barry about the theft of her beloved dog on Thanksgiving Day in Saugerties, NY. There's now a reward being offered for their safe return, no questions asked. Taken by a Maroon Pickup Truck. Deborah shared that at roughly 2pm on Thanksgiving Day, her...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Lithium batteries can catch fire, fire coordinator warns
GOSHEN – There have been cases in the region of lithium batteries catching fire and while they may be extinguished, they could reignite, warns Vini Tankasali, the Orange County Fire Coordinator. Last weekend, a nicad battery catch fire in a residential garage in the Vails Gate fire district in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
Police: Dump truck crashes in Sullivan County; 1 dead
A person is dead after an accident involving a dump truck in Sullivan County.
Orange County PD, EMS exposed to suspicious drug
Five EMS workers and two Washingtonville Police officers were hospitalized after a medical call turned up a suspicious white powder on Saturday afternoon.
Storm With Damaging Wind Gusts Leaves Thousands Without Power In Westchester County
A storm with heavy wind gusts moving through the region has left thousands without power in Westchester County. Around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Con Edison reported 4,122 customers having outages across the county. Communities with the largest amount of customers left in the dark include Mamaroneck and Harrison...
Name of victim released in deadly Sullivan County crash
Authorities say 30-year-old Angela Theodoseau was driving a 2020 Toyota on Route 17-B, near Bethel Woods, and collided with a dump truck.
Cornwall family of 8 homeless after lithium battery in power tool found to spark blaze
The Cornwall family of eight had their lives changed in an instant Saturday night after officials say a lithium battery in a power tool set fire to their house on Beakes Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Cornwall fire damages home
CORNWALL – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in Cornwall. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house displacing six children and two adults. Orange County investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning lithium battery...
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
Ulster County police: Woman's body found in wooded area in Town of Olive
Investigators say a passerby saw a person laying in a wooded area off Route 28 in the Town of Olive Tuesday morning.
Road closed in New Paltz
The New Paltz fire department updates the community on a road closed and wires down in the road. Springtown Road is closed from Mountain Rest Road to Kleinkill Road.
Arrest in Fishkill Larceny From Motor Vehicle Prompts Investigation of Similar Incidents
A recent arrest in Fishkill for Larceny from a Motor Vehicle has police investigating a similar string of incidents in the area and asking for the public's help with any and all information they might have. Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Larceny From Motor Vehicle, Pawning Items. A 23-year-old man,...
