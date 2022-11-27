Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wind advisory remains in effect as 50 mph gusts pound Metro Detroit
DETROIT – A very windy Wednesday afternoon and evening here in Southeast Michigan. Metro airport reported a 48mph wind gust Monday afternoon. Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Watch for scattered power outages and down tree limbs. Also, driving high-profile vehicles will be difficult at times. Wednesday...
5,600 residents without power as frigid air, strong winds whip through Southeast Michigan – outages expected to climb
At least 5,000 people are in the dark Wednesday morning after strong winds bringing plummeting temperatures knocked out power to businesses and residents in Metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wind, rain, colder temperatures moving in Wednesday across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – That inflatable Santa in your front yard will become your neighbor’s Christmas decoration if it’s not put away over the next 48 hours. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 a.m. and continues through Wednesday at 10 p.m. with gusts as highs 40-45mph. Tuesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming
DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
Wind advisory in effect all day Wednesday; Get ready for 45 mph gusts and power outages
A strong cold front is expected to push across across Southeast Michigan in the early hours of Wednesday morning – bringing morning showers, a twenty-degree temperature drop and severe winds up to 45 miles per hour.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan: 3K in the dark on Nov. 30, 2022
DETROIT – Strong winds moving through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are causing some power outages in the region. Several Southeast Michigan counties are under a wind advisory until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. As of 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 3,000 DTE Energy customers were without power...
A breakdown of your Sunday rain showers
Widespread showers move through today bringing about a tenth to a quarter inch of rain in West Michigan.
La Niña winter ups and downs smack Michigan in next two weeks
This winter has been forecasted to have larger-than-normal swings in the weather pattern. The next two weeks are going to fit that weather description exactly. In the next two weeks I see three strong warm-ups, two short-lived cool snaps and finally a longer lasting cold pattern settling in. The temperature...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms
MIAMI – An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had an...
HometownLife.com
Expect major delays on I-275 as traffic shifts for construction
The next phase of construction work on Interstate 275 begins soon, bringing major traffic delays in the coming weeks. The change is expected to take effect Wednesday, according to a Michigan Department of Transportation news release. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open as traffic is shifted to the new, rebuilt lanes. All entrance ramps to southbound I-275 will close for an hour at a time, with Michigan State Police assistance. Then, starting at 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open between 5 Mile to Eureka roads and all ramps will be open.
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How you can help protect your hemlock trees from invasive hemlock woolly adelgid
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking people with eastern hemlock trees on their property to take time this winter and check them for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid. Winter is the best time to look for evidence of an infestation. As the tiny, soft-bodied insects feed, they consume...
SUV crashes through overpass barrier, falls onto I-75 in Detroit
DETROIT – An SUV crashed through an overpass barrier in Detroit and fell onto I-75 below, according to the Michigan State Police. No one was seriously injured in the incident, which occurred when the vehicle crashed through the Brush Street overpass at 1:55 a.m. on Tuesday. Either the SUV...
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: The Nacho Grill
DETROIT – We’re hanging with the folks behind The Nacho Grill food truck this Tasty Tuesday. They’re serving up fresh, high-end nachos with local ingredients in our area. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Nacho Grill...
Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning
Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County.
fox2detroit.com
Couple's life savings wiped out by newly bought Detroit building's water issues
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was supposed to be a happy time for Allegra Jacobs. She bought a building on Detroit’s east side, and wanted to open up a business. But the structure has had water issues ever since - and she has spent tens of thousands of dollars to get it fixed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Take a look at recent flu, RSV, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR – Flu season is in full swing and a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections has resulted in some hospitals being overwhelmed with those needing help. The Washtenaw County Health Department has introduced a new data page that displays the weekly rates of COVID-19, RSV and influenza hospitalizations rates among county residents.
Authorities investigating cause of early morning blaze at Detroit furniture store
WWJ’s Charlie Langton said smoke could be seen rising from Furniture Warehouse located near the intersection of Gratiot and Lappin as crews battled to keep the fire from spreading to other buildings.
