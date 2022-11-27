ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Wind advisory remains in effect as 50 mph gusts pound Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A very windy Wednesday afternoon and evening here in Southeast Michigan. Metro airport reported a 48mph wind gust Monday afternoon. Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Watch for scattered power outages and down tree limbs. Also, driving high-profile vehicles will be difficult at times. Wednesday...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming

DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms

MIAMI – An Atlantic hurricane season that had 14 named storms officially ended on Wednesday, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to grapple with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. The 2022 season had an...
FLORIDA STATE
HometownLife.com

Expect major delays on I-275 as traffic shifts for construction

The next phase of construction work on Interstate 275 begins soon, bringing major traffic delays in the coming weeks. The change is expected to take effect Wednesday, according to a Michigan Department of Transportation news release. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open as traffic is shifted to the new, rebuilt lanes. All entrance ramps to southbound I-275 will close for an hour at a time, with Michigan State Police assistance. Then, starting at 5 p.m., there will be one southbound lane open between 5 Mile to Eureka roads and all ramps will be open.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: The Nacho Grill

DETROIT – We’re hanging with the folks behind The Nacho Grill food truck this Tasty Tuesday. They’re serving up fresh, high-end nachos with local ingredients in our area. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Nacho Grill...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Take a look at recent flu, RSV, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – Flu season is in full swing and a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections has resulted in some hospitals being overwhelmed with those needing help. The Washtenaw County Health Department has introduced a new data page that displays the weekly rates of COVID-19, RSV and influenza hospitalizations rates among county residents.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

