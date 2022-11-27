The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):. Nov 11 — 119 E East St. Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a strong odor of gas in the building, requesting a check. FD found doors propped open with ventilation in progress and was advised by occupants of a known leak within the coolant system of the refrigerator but was unaware of the request to check for an odor of gas at the time of arrival. FD checked the accessible basement areas with the GX-2012 gas meter and sampled air quality. FD was advised by facility staff that maintenance personnel had been contacted to remove the appliance.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO