Record-Herald
Lady Panthers too much for Lady Indians
The Hillsboro Lady Indians (2-2) traveled to Fayette County to take on the Miami Trace Lady Panthers (2-2) on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball contest. Hillsboro came into Wednesday’s game at 0-1 in FAC play, losing to Jackson by a score of 46-29 on Nov. 28....
Record-Herald
Chillicothe bowling beats Blue Lions by 24 pins
The Washington Blue Lion bowling team faced Chillicothe in a Frontier Athletic Conference match Tuesday, Nov. 29. It was a close match with the Blue Lions falling by 24 pins, 2,541 to 2,517. The Blue Lions had the lead after the first game, 981 to 902. For Washington, Mason Mullins...
Record-Herald
Miami Trace wins FAC opener against McClain
The McClain Lady Tigers visited Miami Trace High School Saturday, Nov. 26 to open Frontier Athletic Conference play for the 2022-23 season. Miami Trace won the game, 40-32 to even their season record at 2-2. McClain dropped to 0-2 with the loss. Senior Hillery ‘Bean’ Jacobs was the game’s leading...
Record-Herald
Ironladies beat Lady Lions, 46-34
The Jackson Ironladies played their first road game of the 2022-23 season Wednesday at Washington High School. The long trip was a worthwhile one for Jackson as the visitors posted a 46-34 victory. Jackson improves to 3-0 overall, 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference. Washington falls to 0-4 overall, 0-2...
Record-Herald
Record-Herald
Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson says she’ll step down when the school year ends in May, resigning after less than three years at the helm of one of the nation’s largest public universities. The 65-year-old Johnson thanked Ohio State students and employees...
Record-Herald
FCPH announces art contest winners
We’ve all heard the phrase “a picture of health.” What does that look like to you?. Over 50 Fayette County residents and students shared their vision of a picture of health in a recent contest sponsored by Fayette County Public Health. As a result, the artwork of three Miami Trace students will be featured in the 2023 Fayette County Public Health calendar.
Record-Herald
A holiday trip through WCH history
This year, Angela Williams-Gebhardt, of Key Realty, and Christy Gustin, home mortgage lender for American Eagle Mortgage, will be hosting the Washington Court House Christmas Home Tour. This tour will give an inside look at 11 of the most historic homes in town along with one of the most historic...
Record-Herald
Historical Society’s annual cookie sale Saturday
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Fayette County Historical Society and Museum is holding their annual cookie sale. This is their largest fundraiser of the year. The address for the museum is 517 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House. Doors will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Fayette...
Record-Herald
Washington Fire Department reports
The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):. Nov 11 — 119 E East St. Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a strong odor of gas in the building, requesting a check. FD found doors propped open with ventilation in progress and was advised by occupants of a known leak within the coolant system of the refrigerator but was unaware of the request to check for an odor of gas at the time of arrival. FD checked the accessible basement areas with the GX-2012 gas meter and sampled air quality. FD was advised by facility staff that maintenance personnel had been contacted to remove the appliance.
Record-Herald
Juvenile court judge to be appointed
The Fayette County Republican Central Committee is accepting resumes for those interested in becoming the next Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge. The current probate/juvenile court judge, David Bender, a Republican, ran unopposed in November for the position of Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge — currently held by Republican Steven Beathard, whose final term will expire Feb. 8, 2023. Because Bender will become the new common pleas court judge in 2023 and his term as probate/juvenile court judge does not expire until February 2028, someone has to be appointed to the position.
