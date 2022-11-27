ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

skidmoreathletics.com

Thoroughbreds fall in OT to SUNY Poly

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.— SUNY Poly outscored Skidmore 16-8 in overtime for a 71-63 win in non-conference men's basketball action Tuesday at the Williamson Sports Center. The Thoroughbreds fall to 2-3, while the Wildcats are 5-3. Tautvydas Kupstas led three Skidmore players in double figures with 20 points. Riley Greene added 11 points and seven assists, and three steals. Mark Engel chipped in 11 points off the bench. Ian Bentley had a career-high 14 rebounds, six points and two blocks in his first career start.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wwnytv.com

Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
MASSENA, NY
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
WCAX

Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
RUTLAND, VT
wwnytv.com

Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Missing Irondequoit girl found

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Isabella Davila, 16, is missing from Irondequoit. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a Ying-Yang design on it and black sweatpants. She is 5 foot 9 and about 150 pounds. If you have information that can help to find Isabella, please call 911.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
New England Today

Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays

Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles, equipment in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off several surplus vehicles and other highway equipment. The auction is set for December 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the OGS State Office Building Campus, Parking Lot B, 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany.
ALBANY, NY

