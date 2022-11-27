Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Related
skidmoreathletics.com
Thoroughbreds fall in OT to SUNY Poly
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.— SUNY Poly outscored Skidmore 16-8 in overtime for a 71-63 win in non-conference men's basketball action Tuesday at the Williamson Sports Center. The Thoroughbreds fall to 2-3, while the Wildcats are 5-3. Tautvydas Kupstas led three Skidmore players in double figures with 20 points. Riley Greene added 11 points and seven assists, and three steals. Mark Engel chipped in 11 points off the bench. Ian Bentley had a career-high 14 rebounds, six points and two blocks in his first career start.
wwnytv.com
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
Schenectady teen gets lost on Adirondack High Peak
Forest Rangers rescued a Schenectady teen who lost his way while exploring Algonquin Peak recently.
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
Hunter pronounced dead near Buck Mountain trail
On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers.
Hoosick Falls man dies after construction accident
A 52-year-old male succumbed to life-threatening injuries sustained from a construction accident in Saratoga Springs.
WCAX
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
wwnytv.com
Alicha M. St Croix, 22, formerly of Watertown and Chaumont
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - Alicha M. St Croix, 22, of Plattsburgh, NY and formerly of Watertown and Chaumont, NY, passed away November 13, 2022 at the Massachusetts General Hospital following complications from giving birth. She was born on August 21, 2000, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Adam and Shannon...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Missing Irondequoit girl found
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – Isabella Davila, 16, is missing from Irondequoit. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a Ying-Yang design on it and black sweatpants. She is 5 foot 9 and about 150 pounds. If you have information that can help to find Isabella, please call 911.
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
New England Today
Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays
Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
tnhdigital.com
Cost of heating is on the rise in New Hampshire with winter right around the corner.
DURHAM – People across New Hampshire are beginning to fear how they’ll pay for heating this winter as prices skyrocket. Unitil, the primary source of gas in the Southeastern region of New Hampshire known as the Seacoast, announced that all prices are set to increase by 77% in December.
Troy man sentenced 21 months for possessing firearms
A Troy man has been sentenced to serve 21 months in prison for unlawful possession of firearms.
Police: Vermonter shoots at Schenectady trio
Vermont State Troopers have arrested a Shaftsbury man who was allegedly responsible for a shooting incident in his hometown Friday night.
NEWS10 ABC
NYS auctioning off surplus vehicles, equipment in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off several surplus vehicles and other highway equipment. The auction is set for December 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the OGS State Office Building Campus, Parking Lot B, 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany.
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
Comments / 0