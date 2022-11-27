New 85th Anniversary Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dooney & Bourke Collection at Disneyland Resort

Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
New 2022 Holiday Dooney & Bourke Handbag Arrives at Disneyland Resort
A new holiday Dooney & Bourke handbag featuring Mickey Mouse is available at Disneyland Resort. We found it in Disney Clothiers. The handbag is green with brown piping and handles. It has a small zip pocket on the outside. A Dooney & Bourke plaque is near the main zipper. The...
WDW News Today
New ‘Steamboat Willie’ Loungefly Wallet Sails into Disneyland
Ahoy from Disney Clothiers! While we were sailing around Disneyland, we found this delightful new “Steamboat Willie”-themed Loungefly wallet!. Just like its companion mini-backpack, the wallet features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by the wheel of the steamboat from the iconic cartoon, all black, white, and gray just like in the old days. But look out, old Pete is peering in from the porthole!
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
Disney World Makes an Adult Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney created the modern theme park, but his vision actually touched upon a very old-school set of values. Disney the man, built Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report the company around the idea of family entertainment. His version of family entertainment was G-rated with a certain type of naïveté hat was perhaps once considered loveable.
disneytips.com
The Rise and Fall of the Disney Store
Disney Parks fans who grew up in Orlando or Anaheim were lucky. Those kids got to go to the Parks whenever they wanted, spending endless hours going on their favorite rides, eating at their favorite restaurants, and buying merchandise at all the best stores. Those who grew up elsewhere (at least until the international expansion of the Disney Parks brought them to various “elsewheres”) weren’t so fortunate.
WDW News Today
Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed, Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner Comments on Chapek, Walt Disney World Railroad Could Reopen Before Christmas, & More: Daily Recap (11/29/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
disneytips.com
Iger Reveals Strange News About Disney’s Park Reservation System
It’s been one of the biggest requests from Disney Park Guests ever since Chapek was fired from his role as Disney CEO. The new Park Pass reservation system has brought much confusion and controversy to Disney Parks, and Guests have frequently asked for this system to be removed. Walt...
WDW News Today
New Droid Depot Tumbler & Plenty of Apparel Land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
If you are looking for a holiday present for the Star Wars fan in your universe, Droid Depot in Disneyland Park might be a good place for you to shop. Not only can you construct your own droid there, the merchandise offered for Star Wars droid fans covers many varieties of droids. Let us take a glance at some newer items in this store.
disneybymark.com
Plush ‘Merry Menagerie’ Penguin and Bear Puppets Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Guests once again have the opportunity to re-create “Merry Menagerie” — the roaming holiday puppet show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — in their own homes. Plush puppets of the baby penguin and polar bear from the show are available for purchase in Riverside Depot. These...
WDW News Today
Limited Release Walt Disney Day Pin Now Available at Walt Disney World
In celebration of Walt Disney Day, held on the dreamer’s birthday every year on December 5, a new limited release pin is now available at Walt Disney World!. Limited Release 2022 Walt Disney Day Pin – $17.99. This new limited release pin features Mickey Mouse looking out a...
WDW News Today
New ‘Mickey’s Christmas Carol’ Goofy Door Knocker Art at Walt Disney World
Decorate your home for the holidays with this art depicting a classic scene from “Mickey’s Christmas Carol” when Scrooge McDuck’s door knocker transforms into the face of his old business partner, Jacob Marley, as portrayed by Goofy. Goofy Door Knocker Art – $900. The sculpted...
