The South Carolina Gamecocks were ranked No. 19 in the country in the fifth meeting of the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday. The Gamecocks enter the College Football Playoff rankings for just the second time in program history following wins over then-No. 5 Tennessee and then-No. 8 Clemson in weeks 12 and 13 respectively. The last time the Gamecocks were ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings was in 2017, when the team came in at No. 24 in week 11.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO