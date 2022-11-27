ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina football ranked No. 19 by College Football Playoff committee

The South Carolina Gamecocks were ranked No. 19 in the country in the fifth meeting of the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday. The Gamecocks enter the College Football Playoff rankings for just the second time in program history following wins over then-No. 5 Tennessee and then-No. 8 Clemson in weeks 12 and 13 respectively. The last time the Gamecocks were ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings was in 2017, when the team came in at No. 24 in week 11.
Analysis: No. 1 Gamecock women's basketball defeats No. 15 UCLA for 17th straight win against top-25 teams

No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball overcame a halftime deficit to hold off No. 15 UCLA at home on Tuesday with a 73-64 win. The Gamecocks outscored UCLA 46-33 in the second half, powered by strong defending and attacking the paint on offense. The visiting Bruins led for nearly 25 minutes in the game but South Carolina found a way to surge ahead late.
Column: The university should improve the diversity within leadership

The university needs more diversity in academic leadership and faculty to better represent the students of USC and provide a comfortable space for them. To do this, the university should make an effort to hire more people of different backgrounds and retain the diversity that USC already has. Within the...
Midlands Clay Art Society creates new outlet for artists, shoppers

This holiday season, the Midlands Clay Art Society is creating an outlet for artists and providing an opportunity for shoppers to expand their horizons into clay art. Midlands Clay Art Society is a collection of clay artists and potters that foster creativity and appreciation for clay art. The society will be putting on its 21st annual Midlands Clay Arts Holiday Sale from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 at Stormwater Studios.
