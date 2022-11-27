Read full article on original website
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
USC Gamecock
Palmetto Series recap: Gamecocks head into spring season with two-point lead over rival Clemson
In one of the most highly contested rivalries in college sports, the South Carolina Gamecocks lead the Clemson Tigers 4-2 in the fifth edition of the Palmetto Series, presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery. The Palmetto Series pits South Carolina and Clemson teams across all sports against each other,...
USC Gamecock
Analysis: Poor shooting leads to men's basketball's blowout loss to George Washington
A miserable first-half shooting performance buried the South Carolina men’s basketball team in its 79-55 loss to George Washington Wednesday night. The Gamecocks shot 8-33 in the opening half, including 3-11 from three. The team shot 1-5 from the free throw line, missing almost everything thrown toward the basket.
USC Gamecock
South Carolina football ranked No. 19 by College Football Playoff committee
The South Carolina Gamecocks were ranked No. 19 in the country in the fifth meeting of the College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday. The Gamecocks enter the College Football Playoff rankings for just the second time in program history following wins over then-No. 5 Tennessee and then-No. 8 Clemson in weeks 12 and 13 respectively. The last time the Gamecocks were ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings was in 2017, when the team came in at No. 24 in week 11.
USC Gamecock
Analysis: No. 1 Gamecock women's basketball defeats No. 15 UCLA for 17th straight win against top-25 teams
No. 1 South Carolina women’s basketball overcame a halftime deficit to hold off No. 15 UCLA at home on Tuesday with a 73-64 win. The Gamecocks outscored UCLA 46-33 in the second half, powered by strong defending and attacking the paint on offense. The visiting Bruins led for nearly 25 minutes in the game but South Carolina found a way to surge ahead late.
USC Gamecock
Column: The university should improve the diversity within leadership
The university needs more diversity in academic leadership and faculty to better represent the students of USC and provide a comfortable space for them. To do this, the university should make an effort to hire more people of different backgrounds and retain the diversity that USC already has. Within the...
USC Gamecock
Voting postponed on treasurer position, CarolinaLIFE delegation for Student Government
USC Student Government postponed its referendum to re-establish the Office of Student Body Treasurer and create a student senate delegation for CarolinaLIFE on Nov. 28. Voting on the referendum was originally scheduled for Nov. 29-30. Elections commissioner John Hladun found a section of the student government codes Monday that said...
USC Gamecock
Midlands Clay Art Society creates new outlet for artists, shoppers
This holiday season, the Midlands Clay Art Society is creating an outlet for artists and providing an opportunity for shoppers to expand their horizons into clay art. Midlands Clay Art Society is a collection of clay artists and potters that foster creativity and appreciation for clay art. The society will be putting on its 21st annual Midlands Clay Arts Holiday Sale from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 at Stormwater Studios.
