Kyrgios justifies post defeat outbursts: "Here's $400,000, heads or tails? If you got that wrong, would you not be p****d off?"

Former doubles World No.1 lauds Djokovic's performance in the 2022 Wimbledon final - "Only one player could have beaten Nick Kyrgios that day"
Former doubles World No. 1 Paul McNamee praised Novak Djokovic's return technique against Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final this year. The Serbian clinched his seventh grasscourt Major title by defeating the Australian 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) in July. Kyrgios' serve is one of his strongest skills, as evidenced by...
Nick Kyrgios to compete at 2023 Mallorca Championships, despite tense history with tournament director Toni Nadal
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will take his talents to the Mallorca Championships in 2023 despite a spotty history with the tournament’s director, Toni Nadal. Kyrgios was tipped to win the ATP Tour 250 event in 2022 before an abdominal injury forced him to withdraw ahead of his round-of-16 clash against Roberto Bautista Agut. It appeared to be the right choice given Kyrgios went on to make his major final debut at Wimbledon not long after, finishing second to Novak Djokovic.
"Mental health is important only if it suits you, yeah?" - Tennis fans slam Nick Kyrgios for his insensitive comments about Fernando Verdasco
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios slammed Fernando Verdasco following his doping suspension, which has infuriated tennis fans. Verdasco was imposed a two-month suspension by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Wednesday after testing positive for methylphenidate and failing to renew his Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE). TUE allows athletes to compete even if their medication contains a prohibited substance.
Working with Zverev wasn't easy according to Juan Carlos Ferrero: "I needed to refresh a little bit and work with someone that was a little bit the same character as me"
Juan Carlos Ferrero used to coach Alexander Zverev and but it wasn't a very good time for either as they simply could not get on the same page. Ferrero is a former world number one who was hoping to take Zverev to the next level making him the number one. It lasted for a few months but after that, they elected to part ways because they could not agree on how to play tennis:
Shriver ranks most memorable moments of 2022 including Federer and Serena Williams retirements
Pam Shriver took to social media to rank her most memorable moments of the 2022 season and she picked some retirements. The Tennis Podcast Twitter page asked fans about their most memorable moments from the 2022 season and Pam Shriver took part in it. Responding on Twitter as well, Shriver selected Williams and Federer retiring from tennis just weeks apart.
Nick Kyrgios makes biggest jump in ATP Rankings during 2022 season, Ben Shelton and Carlos Alcaraz also top list
Several players had dramatic rises on the ATP Rankings thanks to their impressive play throughout the 2022 season. One of the best players in this regard is Nick Kyrgios, an Australian who began the year with a strong performance in the Australian Open and never lost steam. Positive outcomes came and went, as Kyrgios gradually raised both his singles and doubles ranks. He was 93rd when the year began, and ended the 2022 season ranked 22nd in the world.
"I think for Carlos to improve, he needs to play against one of the best in history" - Ferrero on why facing Djokovic is essential for Alcaraz's development
Juan Carlos Ferrero believes Novak Djokovic’s presence at the world’s biggest tournaments is essential for the development of his charge Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish coach told Eurosport this week. Team Alcaraz is celebrating the conclusion of a phenomenal 2022 campaign that saw the 19-year-old phenom become the youngest...
Journalist indicates widespread use of TUE amid Verdasco ban: "Half of top 100 is on it…maybe more"
Tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg has suggested that the vast majority of top players use Adderal in light of Verdasco's suspension. The drug itself is banned by the anti-doping agency however players or athletes diagnosed with ADHD can apply for an exemption which allows them to use it and play. It's a fairly well-known drug that helps with focus and reaction time which is quite crucial in tennis.
Serena Williams reveals struggles of motherhood: "You're never right as a mom"
Serena Williams talked about being a mother in a recent episode of the Business of Feelings podcast admitting it's tough. Some say being a mother is the most difficult job ever and Serena certainly agrees that it's pretty tough. She took part in the Business of Feelings podcast which is dedicated to mental health and she talked about her own struggles with being a hands-on mother which she prides herself by.
Andy Murray - Piers Morgan saga continues as Messi misses penalty against Poland
Andy Murray and British presented Piers Morgan continued their banter on Twitter over Messi after he missed a penalty against Poland. Murray and Messi clashed over their football preferences with Morgan a keen fan of Ronaldo while Murray leaned more toward Messi. Round two followed last night after Messi player for Argentina missed a penalty against Poland in a 2-0 win for his country.
VIDEO: Contestant does hilarious impression of Nadal on game show
A Spanish game show recently provided some comic relief when a contestant did a hilarious impression of Rafael Nadal. Any person can be impersonated but those that have certain quirks are certainly easier to do so. Nadal is a popular figure because there are plenty of things he does quite distinctively. A contestant at a Spanish game show did just that providing some comic relief.
Kerber on comeback after becoming a mother: "I want to come back 100 percent, fit again and feel good
Angelique Kerber won't come back to tennis until sometime in the next year but she's hopeful to be an inspiration for other players. Kerber announced her pregnancy just days ahead of the US Open adding herself to the long list of former and current players that became mothers during their active playing days. The 34-year-old is due sometime in March or April and she talked about her plans of coming back and playing tennis:
Millman believes Verdasco TUE ban proves Halep is innocent: "If she really wanted to enhance her performance with a substance she could have just gone down a TUE path"
John Millman thinks the Verdasco suspension is a good indication that Simona Halep is probably innocent in her own doping case. Simona Halep was suspended from tennis a few weeks ago after her samples revealed traces of a banned substance. The Romanian tennis player was shocked and plans to fight for the truth in order to prove her innocence and John Millman believes her.
Opelka reacts to Verdasco positive doping ban for forgetting to renew exemption: “Don't have empathy for player testing positive for adderall”
Reilly Opelka showed little sympathy for Fernando Verdasco while reacting to his suspension from tennis after a positive test. Fernando Verdasco was suspended from tennis for two months after testing positive for a banned substance. The substance in question is part of his ADHD medicine for which he has an exemption but he forgot to renew it causing the suspension.
"Alcaraz is much better than Nadal in many ways": Former World No.6 Lapentti on comparisons between top Spaniards
Former world number 6 Nicolas Lapentti believes Alcaraz is better than Nadal in many ways as he explained to Craig Shapiro. Carlos Alcaraz had a tremendous rise this year that surprised many and not just himself. Wanting to finish in the top 20, Alcaraz blew that out of the father fairly quickly as it was clear in May that he would be finishing in the top 10.
Azarenka reveals frustration at judgemental people: "Why do people give their suggestions or opinions regarding other peoples lives"
Victoria Azarenka took to Twitter to vent a bit expressing annoyance with people talking about how other people live their lives. Azarenka is a fairly upbeat person so enjoys life and social media. She shares a lot of her life online albeit not all and any time you do that it leaves you open to judgment. There is plenty of judgmental people online and Azarenka got fed up with it by venting on Twitter.
