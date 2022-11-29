'The Butterfingers Angel' kicks off Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center's inaugural season

Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester is set to stage its first production for its inaugural season.

The play's full title is "The Butterfingers Angel, Mary & Joseph, Herod the Nut, & the Slaughter of 12 Hit Carols in a Pear Tree."

"The Butterfingers Angel" tells the Christmas nativity story in an unconventional way, with a clumsy angel at the center of the tale.

The angel has an important message to deliver to an unsuspecting Mary and Joseph, but some obstacles prevent him from getting it across in a clear and concise way.

The message is that Mary and Joseph are about to become parents, but marriage and motherhood were never part of this Mary's plan.

"This Mary is a more rebellious, contemporary Mary," says Jenna Kuerzi, who plays Mary.

Through the comedic retelling of the nativity story, the true significance of the story is never lost.

"There is an underpinning that is more serious and meaningful, but the tone of the show is definitely light and fun and celebratory," says Domenick Scudera, Director of "The Butterfingers Angel".

You can also expect to hear 12 classic Christmas carols along the way.

"The Butterfingers Angel" is the first of three productions planned for the Uptown's inaugural season.

"The Butterfingers Angel" opens November 30th and runs through December 23rd.

226 N. High Street, West Chester, PA 19380

610-356-2787