Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms
WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW
William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble
Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
ewrestlingnews.com
William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE
There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Dennis Rodman revealed the reason behind dating white women over black women.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shawn Spears Reveals Whether He Believes Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again
AEW wrestler Shawn Spears was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, “The Chairman” commented on whether he believes Tyler Breeze will eventually return to wrestling, as well as wanting to have a “moment” to share with his son later in life. For those unaware, Spears and Breeze run a pro wrestling school together.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Triple H Poses With Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae’s Baby Boy
Two WWE Hall of Famers are celebrating birthdays today, as JBL turns 56 years old while Jerry Lawler turns 73 years old. WWE took to Twitter to wish both men a Happy Birthday, which you can see below:. After Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s baby boy, Quill Gargano, made an...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho’s Son Doesn’t See Himself Becoming A Wrestler Like His Father
Chris Jericho’s son Ash Irvine recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about whether he could see himself following in his father’s footsteps and become a wrestler in the future. Despite his father’s impressive career, Irvine wants to blaze his own path in life. He said,. “I mean, it’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair On Her RAW Women’s Title Reign: “It’s Never A Comfortable Place As Champion”
Team Belair defeated Team Bayley in a WarGames match at WWE’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event in Boston, MA. Before the event, Bianca Belair spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, sharing her thoughts on becoming the second-longest reigning RAW Women’s Champion. She said,. “[The pressure] definitely becomes more...
ewrestlingnews.com
Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried To Talk Him Out Of Wrestling
David Flair. David Sammartino. Sim Snuka. Having a famous wrestling father doesn’t always translate to second-generation success. Garrett Bischoff can attest, as he discussed how his own dad tried to discourage him from the wrestling business. The younger Bischoff was involved with TNA in the 2010s when his father...
ewrestlingnews.com
CM Punk Shares Photo That Seemingly Confirms Report About His Dog Larry Being Hurt In Brawl
CM Punk and Ace Steel got into an altercation with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) after AEW All Out following his comments at the post-show press conference. In October, a report by Wrestling Inc stated that Punk’s dog, Larry, had his teeth knocked loose after...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Recalls WWE’s 2007 Roster Learning Of Chris Benoit’s Death
AEW’s Matt Hardy has spoken about the shock the WWE locker room felt when they were informed about the death of Chris Benoit. In June 2007, Benoit, his wife Nancy, and their son Daniel were found dead in their home, after Chris had missed the Vengeance: Night of Champions pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Comments On The Formation Of Ring Ka King, Road Dogg’s Return To WWE
During the latest edition of his “My World” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett commented on the formation of the Ring Ka King promotion in India and why he chose Sonjay Dutt and BG James to work on the project. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Big Names From AEW Appear To Support Local Indianapolis Group
Some big names from AEW appeared recently with a local civic organization to promote literacy and educational programs. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, and TBS Champion Jade Cargill stopped by the 100 Black Men of America, Indianapolis chapter, to lend their support. You can see...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Star Believes He’s Heading Towards Roman Reigns’ Level
Austin Theory has opened up on the WWE character change he has undergone in recent months. Theory didn’t see his failed Money in the Bank cash-in as a misstep like many fans did. Instead, he thinks he is now heading towards being a main event player in WWE. Speaking...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Liv Morgan & Sonya Deville Present Hero Police Officer With Replica WWE Title Belt
The NBC affiliate in Bristol, Connecticut recently covered a story on police officer Alec Iurato, who was presented with a replica WWE Title belt. The report notes that Iurato was injured in a recent shooting that killed two Bristol police officers. During the shootout, Iurato returned fired and killed the suspect with a single shot.
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact’s Joe Hendry Talks Making A Theme, Working With Veterans, More
Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry recently sat down with Cultaholic to discuss a wide range of topics. Hendry defeated Brian Myers (formerly Curt Hawkins in WWE) to capture the belt on the Impact episode that aired on November 10th, 2022. Hendry talked about how his theme song...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Watch The Trailer For Nikki Bella’s Upcoming Wedding Series On E!
As we reported several months ago here on eWn, Nikki Bella’s wedding was filmed and it will be airing as part of a four-part series on the E! Network. On Thursday, the network posted the official trailer for Nikki Bella Says I Do, which premieres on January 13th. You...
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (12/1/22)
Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *The fallout of the Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James – James must retire if she loses. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin...
Comments / 0