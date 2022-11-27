ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms

Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
Dana Brooke Is Now Married – Husband Confirms

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has tied the knot with her partner Ulysses Diaz, according to a recent Instagram post by the latter. In July 2021, Diaz and Brooke got engaged, as confirmed by the former WWE 24/7 Champion on social media. In a post celebrating Brooke’s 34th birthday this week,...
Vince McMahon Gave His Blessing For A Former WWE Star To Use Ring Name In AEW

William Regal, real name Darren Matthews, had previously wrestled as ‘Steven Regal’ before going to WWE. However, he continued using the William Regal name when he signed with AEW and made his debut for the promotion at the Revolution pay-per-view event in March. Regal revealed during a K...
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At WWE Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey successfully retained the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. WWE is looking ahead to the Royal Rumble, and news has come out regarding WWE’s plans for Rousey at this event. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the plan is for Raquel Rodriguez to challenge...
William Regal Is Reportedly Returning To WWE

There has been much speculation about William Regal leaving AEW in favor of a return to WWE. It was previously reported that something was going on with Regal and AEW before he was written off television during Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite when MJF attacked him. It had been believed initially that Regal was under a three-year deal with AEW.
Shawn Spears Reveals Whether He Believes Tyler Breeze Will Wrestle Again

AEW wrestler Shawn Spears was a recent guest on Renee Paquette’s “The Sessions” podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the show, “The Chairman” commented on whether he believes Tyler Breeze will eventually return to wrestling, as well as wanting to have a “moment” to share with his son later in life. For those unaware, Spears and Breeze run a pro wrestling school together.
PHOTO: Triple H Poses With Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae’s Baby Boy

Two WWE Hall of Famers are celebrating birthdays today, as JBL turns 56 years old while Jerry Lawler turns 73 years old. WWE took to Twitter to wish both men a Happy Birthday, which you can see below:. After Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae’s baby boy, Quill Gargano, made an...
Chris Jericho’s Son Doesn’t See Himself Becoming A Wrestler Like His Father

Chris Jericho’s son Ash Irvine recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about whether he could see himself following in his father’s footsteps and become a wrestler in the future. Despite his father’s impressive career, Irvine wants to blaze his own path in life. He said,. “I mean, it’s...
Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried To Talk Him Out Of Wrestling

David Flair. David Sammartino. Sim Snuka. Having a famous wrestling father doesn’t always translate to second-generation success. Garrett Bischoff can attest, as he discussed how his own dad tried to discourage him from the wrestling business. The younger Bischoff was involved with TNA in the 2010s when his father...
Matt Hardy Recalls WWE’s 2007 Roster Learning Of Chris Benoit’s Death

AEW’s Matt Hardy has spoken about the shock the WWE locker room felt when they were informed about the death of Chris Benoit. In June 2007, Benoit, his wife Nancy, and their son Daniel were found dead in their home, after Chris had missed the Vengeance: Night of Champions pay-per-view event.
Big Names From AEW Appear To Support Local Indianapolis Group

Some big names from AEW appeared recently with a local civic organization to promote literacy and educational programs. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Swerve Strickland, Ricky Starks, and TBS Champion Jade Cargill stopped by the 100 Black Men of America, Indianapolis chapter, to lend their support. You can see...
WWE Star Believes He’s Heading Towards Roman Reigns’ Level

Austin Theory has opened up on the WWE character change he has undergone in recent months. Theory didn’t see his failed Money in the Bank cash-in as a misstep like many fans did. Instead, he thinks he is now heading towards being a main event player in WWE. Speaking...
Impact’s Joe Hendry Talks Making A Theme, Working With Veterans, More

Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry recently sat down with Cultaholic to discuss a wide range of topics. Hendry defeated Brian Myers (formerly Curt Hawkins in WWE) to capture the belt on the Impact episode that aired on November 10th, 2022. Hendry talked about how his theme song...
VIDEO: Watch The Trailer For Nikki Bella’s Upcoming Wedding Series On E!

As we reported several months ago here on eWn, Nikki Bella’s wedding was filmed and it will be airing as part of a four-part series on the E! Network. On Thursday, the network posted the official trailer for Nikki Bella Says I Do, which premieres on January 13th. You...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling (12/1/22)

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:. *The fallout of the Over Drive 2022 PPV. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James – James must retire if she loses. *Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann. *Steve Maclin...

