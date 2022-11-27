ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wutv29.com

WNY retailers welcome back Canadian shoppers post Covid

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For the first time in two years Canadians are traveling to the U.S. to do their holidays shopping without major travel and Covid restrictions. That’s good news for Western New York Retailers. The holiday shopping season kicked off last week with millions of shoppers heading to...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wutv29.com

Gov. Hochul announces proposals to redevelop Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a Request for Proposal to redevelop the building known as Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor, an approximately 550,000-square- foot building that has been vacant for years. This request for proposal presents an opportunity for experienced real estate developers to purchase and...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Parents, teachers union at odds over BPS transportation plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- As the busing crisis continues at Buffalo Public Schools, a parent advocate is calling on state and local leaders to help, after the Buffalo Teachers Federation overwhelmingly voted no to a proposal by the district for a staggered start time. Last month, Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr....
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Hamburg residents brace for possible flooding from high winds

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- At Hoover Beach, a private community along Lake Erie in Hamburg, residents are boarding up and hunkering down in preparation for the storm. "You see what we do, we have grates, we install wood to block any kind of wave splash that might come off, and here we have steel channels and wood itself that will stop wave energy, these doors believe it or not have blown-in in prior storms. And we even have the second floor hunkered down as you can see there," said Hank Kleinfelder, Hamburg resident.
HAMBURG, NY
wutv29.com

Erie County Legislature approves 2023 budget, $14.2M for sheriff's office

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On Thursday afternoon, the 11 members of the Erie County Legislature voted unanimously to pass the County Executive’s 2023 proposed budget. The more than 600-page document detailing the county’s allotment of funding includes $14.2 million dollars for the sheriff’s office. The money will go towards 57 new positions and providing raises to the sheriff’s top administrative chiefs.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

BPS leaders respond to teachers union vote of no confidence

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools says she is disappointed in the Buffalo Teachers Federation, for taking a vote of no confidence in her leadership, after just 19 weeks on the job. The district and the union are in the midst of contract negotiations and tensions are...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy