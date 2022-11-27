Read full article on original website
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
wutv29.com
WNY retailers welcome back Canadian shoppers post Covid
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For the first time in two years Canadians are traveling to the U.S. to do their holidays shopping without major travel and Covid restrictions. That’s good news for Western New York Retailers. The holiday shopping season kicked off last week with millions of shoppers heading to...
wutv29.com
Gov. Hochul announces proposals to redevelop Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a Request for Proposal to redevelop the building known as Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor, an approximately 550,000-square- foot building that has been vacant for years. This request for proposal presents an opportunity for experienced real estate developers to purchase and...
wutv29.com
Parents, teachers union at odds over BPS transportation plan
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- As the busing crisis continues at Buffalo Public Schools, a parent advocate is calling on state and local leaders to help, after the Buffalo Teachers Federation overwhelmingly voted no to a proposal by the district for a staggered start time. Last month, Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr....
wutv29.com
Hamburg residents brace for possible flooding from high winds
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- At Hoover Beach, a private community along Lake Erie in Hamburg, residents are boarding up and hunkering down in preparation for the storm. "You see what we do, we have grates, we install wood to block any kind of wave splash that might come off, and here we have steel channels and wood itself that will stop wave energy, these doors believe it or not have blown-in in prior storms. And we even have the second floor hunkered down as you can see there," said Hank Kleinfelder, Hamburg resident.
wutv29.com
Erie County Legislature approves 2023 budget, $14.2M for sheriff's office
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On Thursday afternoon, the 11 members of the Erie County Legislature voted unanimously to pass the County Executive’s 2023 proposed budget. The more than 600-page document detailing the county’s allotment of funding includes $14.2 million dollars for the sheriff’s office. The money will go towards 57 new positions and providing raises to the sheriff’s top administrative chiefs.
wutv29.com
Former Canisius basketball recruit pleads guilty to attempted possession of illegal guns
BUFFALO, N.Y. – 23-year-old Sarion McGee of Milwaukee, Wisconsin pleaded guilty yesterday morning before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to two counts of Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “D” felonies). On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
wutv29.com
BPS leaders respond to teachers union vote of no confidence
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools says she is disappointed in the Buffalo Teachers Federation, for taking a vote of no confidence in her leadership, after just 19 weeks on the job. The district and the union are in the midst of contract negotiations and tensions are...
wutv29.com
Inmate pleads guilty to attempted assault on Erie Co. Holding Center Jail Deputy
BUFFALO, N.Y. -35-year-old Lemuele T. Jackson of Buffalo pleaded guilty yesterday morning before Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes to one count of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree (Class “E” felony). The defendant pleaded guilty on the day jury selection was scheduled to begin in his...
