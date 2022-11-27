ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wutv29.com

Gov. Hochul announces proposals to redevelop Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a Request for Proposal to redevelop the building known as Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor, an approximately 550,000-square- foot building that has been vacant for years. This request for proposal presents an opportunity for experienced real estate developers to purchase and...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
wutv29.com

WNY retailers welcome back Canadian shoppers post Covid

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For the first time in two years Canadians are traveling to the U.S. to do their holidays shopping without major travel and Covid restrictions. That’s good news for Western New York Retailers. The holiday shopping season kicked off last week with millions of shoppers heading to...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WGRZ TV

Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
BUFFALO, NY
hamiltonpawprint.com

Snowstorm To Dump Multiple Feet Of Snow In Buffalo

A​ major lake-effect snowstorm is expected to dump feet of snow in parts of the Great Lakes snow belts this weekend. That could bring travel to a standstill in parts of New York state, including the Buffalo metro area.​ This contrast of cold air over warmer lake water will generate bands of lake-effect snow along the downwind shores of the lakes. The lake was warm for mid-November, this could be a reason why there could be a more lush snow storm.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]

Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
WEST SENECA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State

Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night on Military Road

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that took place on Military Road Thursday night. Police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Military Road around 5:15 p.m. Officials report that a man was shot and was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested in Amherst home invasion

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion in Amherst. Mark Shadle, 33, of Kenmore and Jason Evans, 36, of Buffalo were arrested with a "home invasion-style robbery/burglary in October on Bucyrus Drive. Both are charged with:. Burglary 1st (Two Counts) Assault 1st.
AMHERST, NY
wutv29.com

Hamburg residents brace for possible flooding from high winds

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- At Hoover Beach, a private community along Lake Erie in Hamburg, residents are boarding up and hunkering down in preparation for the storm. "You see what we do, we have grates, we install wood to block any kind of wave splash that might come off, and here we have steel channels and wood itself that will stop wave energy, these doors believe it or not have blown-in in prior storms. And we even have the second floor hunkered down as you can see there," said Hank Kleinfelder, Hamburg resident.
HAMBURG, NY
WKBW-TV

Will Buffalo Tops shooter's parents be held legally responsible?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will Paul and Pamela Gendron be held criminally responsible for their son's actions on May 14, 2022? The answer is no. But when it comes to civil lawsuits, that may be a different story. After the racist shooter pleaded guilty in court on Monday, his...
BUFFALO, NY

