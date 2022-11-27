Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
wutv29.com
Gov. Hochul announces proposals to redevelop Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a Request for Proposal to redevelop the building known as Terminal A on Buffalo's Outer Harbor, an approximately 550,000-square- foot building that has been vacant for years. This request for proposal presents an opportunity for experienced real estate developers to purchase and...
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
wutv29.com
WNY retailers welcome back Canadian shoppers post Covid
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- For the first time in two years Canadians are traveling to the U.S. to do their holidays shopping without major travel and Covid restrictions. That’s good news for Western New York Retailers. The holiday shopping season kicked off last week with millions of shoppers heading to...
WGRZ TV
Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
hamiltonpawprint.com
Snowstorm To Dump Multiple Feet Of Snow In Buffalo
A major lake-effect snowstorm is expected to dump feet of snow in parts of the Great Lakes snow belts this weekend. That could bring travel to a standstill in parts of New York state, including the Buffalo metro area. This contrast of cold air over warmer lake water will generate bands of lake-effect snow along the downwind shores of the lakes. The lake was warm for mid-November, this could be a reason why there could be a more lush snow storm.
Rare Animal Spotted in West Seneca [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a pretty average region for wildlife. We get the standard animals, such as raccoons, squirrels, rabbits and so on. Even bugs aren't really that special in this part of the country. One animal was recently spotted in West Seneca and the post on Facebook from the...
New York Bracing For Another Foot Of Lake Effect Snow
The latest update from the National Weather Service is calling for another round of Lake Effect snow across the state's snow belts. There are a couple of advisories in place for New York State including a Lake Effect Snow warning for Upstate New York. The National Weather Service is calling...
Almost A Foot Of Lake Effect Snow Coming To Western New York
The winter weather is coming back to Western New York and it is bringing the snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, and Southern Erie counties starting on Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will be moving across the area and besides a drop in our...
Major Lake Effect Snow Coming This Week for New York State
Two weeks ago, we saw a very active weather forecast with heavy lake effect snow off Lak Erie and Lake Ontario and that's an understatement. In what was a historic lake effect snowstorm, anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow was dumped on portions of Western New York, from South Buffalo to Hamburg and Angola. Off Lake Ontario, another couple feet of snow was measured in what was a very chaotic few days for residents.
Transit Road Traffic Disaster Coming with New Chick-Fil-A
There is a brand new Chick-Fil-A that is coming to Transit Road in the near future. The Planning Board has been hearing the public's comments the past couple of weeks and people are TICKED about the traffic sitting that the traffic in that area is already crazy. The new Chick-Fil-A...
Man taken to ECMC after Mills Street shooting
Anyone with information on this shooting can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Buffalo pastor, his 2 sons call attention to people experiencing homelessness
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A host of volunteers got busy Saturday after a Buffalo pastor and his two sons wrapped up their annual week spent living with people who are experiencing homelessness. This is the 24th year Pastor Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center has done this, in an...
Buffalo Police investigating Thursday night on Military Road
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that took place on Military Road Thursday night. Police responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Military Road around 5:15 p.m. Officials report that a man was shot and was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for his injuries.
2 men arrested in Amherst home invasion
AMHERST, N.Y. — Two men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion in Amherst. Mark Shadle, 33, of Kenmore and Jason Evans, 36, of Buffalo were arrested with a "home invasion-style robbery/burglary in October on Bucyrus Drive. Both are charged with:. Burglary 1st (Two Counts) Assault 1st.
Thursday evening shooting leaves one in hospital
A Thursday evening shooting on Military Road in Buffalo has sent one man to Erie County Medical Center, police say.
wutv29.com
Hamburg residents brace for possible flooding from high winds
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- At Hoover Beach, a private community along Lake Erie in Hamburg, residents are boarding up and hunkering down in preparation for the storm. "You see what we do, we have grates, we install wood to block any kind of wave splash that might come off, and here we have steel channels and wood itself that will stop wave energy, these doors believe it or not have blown-in in prior storms. And we even have the second floor hunkered down as you can see there," said Hank Kleinfelder, Hamburg resident.
WKBW-TV
Will Buffalo Tops shooter's parents be held legally responsible?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Will Paul and Pamela Gendron be held criminally responsible for their son's actions on May 14, 2022? The answer is no. But when it comes to civil lawsuits, that may be a different story. After the racist shooter pleaded guilty in court on Monday, his...
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
Black Monarchy store picking up the pieces after overnight break-in
One of the biggest shopping weekends of the year, supposed to bring in cash for our local businesses, instead bringing devastation for the owners of Black Monarchy, a shop on Buffalo's West Side.
