HAMBURG, N.Y. -- At Hoover Beach, a private community along Lake Erie in Hamburg, residents are boarding up and hunkering down in preparation for the storm. "You see what we do, we have grates, we install wood to block any kind of wave splash that might come off, and here we have steel channels and wood itself that will stop wave energy, these doors believe it or not have blown-in in prior storms. And we even have the second floor hunkered down as you can see there," said Hank Kleinfelder, Hamburg resident.

HAMBURG, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO