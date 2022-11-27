Read full article on original website
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW
Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
Zelina Vega Explains What’s Great About Ronda Rousey
Although they haven’t shared a ring to this point, Zelina Vega has plenty of reasons why she’s a fan of Ronda Rousey. After making the transition from UFC to being a professional wrestler, Ronda Rousey has drawn criticism from areas of the crowd for her attitude towards the business. One of the most prominent of these was when she mentioned wrestling being fake in the build-up to her WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
Eric Young Headed Back To WWE
A familiar face is returning to WWE with Eric Young back to the company after being a part of Impact Wrestling for the past two years. Eric Young has spent the majority of his pro wrestling career in TNA/Impact Wrestling and that’s where he was for the last two years, but he’s expected to return to WWE.
WWE Official Apologises For “Silly Reactions” On SmackDown
One WWE official apologized for an over-the-top performance on the most recent episode of SmackDown. The Black Friday edition of SmackDown saw Charles Robinson referee the main event bout as The Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for a chance to secure the WarGames advantage for their respective teams. In the end, Sheamus and McIntyre were victorious, ensuring that their team had the advantage when they took on The Bloodline at Survivor Series.
Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has reflected on his reaction to finding out he was going to be teaming up with rap superstar Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 37, it was a surprising name people were left talking about afterwards as rap star Bad Bunny stole the show with his impressive performance in a tag team match. Bunny teamed with Damian Priest with the duo defeating former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison.
Tony Khan Announces Free Agent Is Now All Elite
Tony Khan has increased his AEW roster yet again as he has announced a free agent is no longer on the shelf and is now All Elite. AR Fox made his AEW debut in July 2022 and has had several matches on Dark and Elevation. He made his Dynamite debut on the 16th of November when he teamed with Top Flight to challenge for the AEW Trios Championship against Death Triangle.
WWE Star Blasted For Being “Disrespectful Ripoff”
A WWE Superstar has been accused of being a “disrespectful ripoff” by a fellow wrestler who thinks they have borrowed a little too much from another star. Sarah Logan returned to WWE television in November 2022 by the side of her husband Erik and his tag team partner Ivar, The Viking Raiders. Logan had a new look compared to what fans had seen during her last stint in the company and a new name to boot as she will now be known as Valhalla.
WWE Reportedly Not Paying Bonuses To Most Talent
A new report has indicated that the days of bonuses being paid on top of what was guaranteed from a WWE Superstar’s contract are over, for most anyway. Many former WWE stars have spoken of dealing with Vince McMahon in years gone by who was famous for offering stars “an opportunity” rather than guaranteeing big money upfront. Instead, stars would top up what could often be meager guarantees by climbing up the card and appearing on big shows in front of sold-out houses.
Austin Theory Reveals 10-Year Body Transformation
Austin Theory has had an impressive 2022. Back in April, Theory won his very first WWE United States Championship after taking out Finn Balor, however, he would go on to lose title at Money in the Bank to Bobby Lashley. Then, some luck would strike when he became a surprise...
Why Roman Reigns Passed On Wearing Red At Survivor Series Explained
Although Roman Reigns didn’t match the rest of The Bloodline as he entered War Games at Survivor Series, it’s not because the gear wasn’t made for him. The team led by ‘The Head Of The Table’ came out victorious against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes, however whilst the rest of The Bloodline were dressed in red, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wore black.
AEW Veteran Says The Art Of Selling Is Missing In Today’s Wrestling
An AEW veteran has lamented the lost art of selling in modern wrestling as they reflect on learning the skill from one of the masters. The wrestling business is a family concern for Dustin Rhodes as he grew up the son of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes. Breaking into WCW in the early nineties, Dustin Rhodes was around some of the most iconic names in wrestling history, including Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat.
Potential Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s Opponent At Royal Rumble
A potential spoiler has been revealed regarding Ronda Rousey’s next challenger for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Title. Ronda Rousey successfully defended the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Shotzi last Saturday, November 26th at Survivor Series. It was an easy win for Rousey, who won the Smackdown Women’s Title for the second time at Extreme Rules in October.
Becky Lynch’s Heartwarming Thanksgiving Gift To Young Make-A-Wish Fan
Becky Lynch made Thanksgiving special for one young fan and his family and proved why we should all be thankful that The Man is a WWE Superstar. Four-year-old Max is a very special young man living with a nervous system disorder. He has been a guest of WWE at various shows in recent months including Hell In A Cell in June. Becky Lynch was on that show, unsuccessfully challenging for the Raw Women’s Championship and she seems to be a fan of Max’s.
Stephanie McMahon On WWE Bringing A Stadium Event To Australia
A WWE Premium Live Event may be headed to Australia soon, according to some recent comments from Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie McMahon was named WWE’s Chairwoman and Co-CEO in July following the retirement of her father Vince McMahon. Stephanie is running the company along with Co-CEO Nick Khan and her husband, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
Quill Gargano’s WWE ‘Debut’ Made Official With Triple H Point Photo
Paul “Triple H” Levesque is keeping his word to Quill Gargano. During their time in NXT, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were some of the biggest stars in WWE’s developmental brand. Following 2021’s NXT Great American Bash, LeRae was away from professional wrestling for several months so her and Gargano could have a child, and Quill, who is their son, was born February 17, 2022.
Booker T Calls The Elite Mocking CM Punk “Childish Stuff”
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has hit out at The Elite’s actions on Dynamite in Chicago where they apparently mocked CM Punk during their match. When The Elite rolled into Chicago on Dynamite, they found themselves at the mercy of a hostile crowd as a result of their well-publicised issues at All Out with CM Punk.
The John Report: WWE NXT 11/29/22 Review
This week’s WWE NXT featured a big six-woman tag, plus some Hall of Famers on hand to announce the Iron Survivor Challenge match competitors. The NXT Deadline Premium Live Event takes place on December 10th, so we’ll see how they continue to build the card. I am doing my usual NXT review with a summary style for most of the show and play-by-play for the main event.
More Insight Into William Regal Returning To WWE
Recently, there’s been a load of speculation surrounding the status of William Regal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and him potentially making a comeback to WWE. With the situation, neither anybody from AEW or WWE has commented on the matter, and Regal himself has been quite as well about the rumors. However, WWE sources are thinking that he’s on the way back to the company.
Ex-WWE Writer Believes It’s The “Perfect Time” For Sami Zayn To Be Betrayed
A former WWE writer thinks the company has now found the “perfect time” for The Bloodline to break everyone’s hearts and betray Sami Zayn. At Survivor Series Sami Zayn made where his loyalty lies very clear as he nailed Kevin Owens with a low blow and Helluva Kick before leaving his former best friend at the mercy of Jey Uso to allow The Bloodline to pick up the win inside WarGames. Zayn has received rave reviews for his work with the group but many wonder how long the good times can last.
