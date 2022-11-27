Read full article on original website
Absent Ex-WWE Women’s Champion Teases Return
A former WWE Women’s Champion that has not been seen in quite some time has teased that she might be on her way back to television. Charlotte Flair is one of the most successful women’s wrestlers in WWE history. She is a six-time Raw Women’s Champion, and a six-time Smackdown Women’s Champion, she was the last woman to hold the Divas Title and also held the NXT Women’s Title twice. In addition to that, she was part of the first women’s WrestleMania main event in 2019 along with Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
Tony Khan “Would Love” WWE Hall Of Famer Back In AEW
Tony Khan has admitted that he would love to welcome back a WWE Hall of Famer to AEW after they debuted for the company earlier in 2022. As part of a cross-promotion, the 17th of August edition of AEW Dynamite was subtitled House of the Dragon after the HBO series of the same name. The American Dragon Bryan Danielson defeated The Dragon Slayer Daniel Garcia in a two-out-of-three falls match on the show with Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat as guest timekeeper.
Damian Priest Recalls His Reaction When Told He Was Teaming With Bad Bunny
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has reflected on his reaction to finding out he was going to be teaming up with rap superstar Bad Bunny at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 37, it was a surprising name people were left talking about afterwards as rap star Bad Bunny stole the show with his impressive performance in a tag team match. Bunny teamed with Damian Priest with the duo defeating former WWE Tag Team Champions, The Miz and John Morrison.
WWE Official Apologises For “Silly Reactions” On SmackDown
One WWE official apologized for an over-the-top performance on the most recent episode of SmackDown. The Black Friday edition of SmackDown saw Charles Robinson referee the main event bout as The Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for a chance to secure the WarGames advantage for their respective teams. In the end, Sheamus and McIntyre were victorious, ensuring that their team had the advantage when they took on The Bloodline at Survivor Series.
Austin Theory Reveals 10-Year Body Transformation
Austin Theory has had an impressive 2022. Back in April, Theory won his very first WWE United States Championship after taking out Finn Balor, however, he would go on to lose title at Money in the Bank to Bobby Lashley. Then, some luck would strike when he became a surprise...
Tony Khan Announces Free Agent Is Now All Elite
Tony Khan has increased his AEW roster yet again as he has announced a free agent is no longer on the shelf and is now All Elite. AR Fox made his AEW debut in July 2022 and has had several matches on Dark and Elevation. He made his Dynamite debut on the 16th of November when he teamed with Top Flight to challenge for the AEW Trios Championship against Death Triangle.
Original Line-Up For WWE Faction Revealed
A current WWE Superstar has discussed the original line-up for the faction they are now in that was first pitched several years ago. At SummerSlam 2022 Bayley made her first appearance on WWE television after spending over a year on the shelf due to injury. But The Role Model did not come alone. She was accompanied by Dakota Kai – who was re-debuting for the company after being released – and IYO SKY – formerly known as Io Shirai in NXT.
Why Roman Reigns Passed On Wearing Red At Survivor Series Explained
Although Roman Reigns didn’t match the rest of The Bloodline as he entered War Games at Survivor Series, it’s not because the gear wasn’t made for him. The team led by ‘The Head Of The Table’ came out victorious against Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes, however whilst the rest of The Bloodline were dressed in red, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wore black.
WWE Star Blasted For Being “Disrespectful Ripoff”
A WWE Superstar has been accused of being a “disrespectful ripoff” by a fellow wrestler who thinks they have borrowed a little too much from another star. Sarah Logan returned to WWE television in November 2022 by the side of her husband Erik and his tag team partner Ivar, The Viking Raiders. Logan had a new look compared to what fans had seen during her last stint in the company and a new name to boot as she will now be known as Valhalla.
Eric Young Headed Back To WWE
A familiar face is returning to WWE with Eric Young back to the company after being a part of Impact Wrestling for the past two years. Eric Young has spent the majority of his pro wrestling career in TNA/Impact Wrestling and that’s where he was for the last two years, but he’s expected to return to WWE.
WWE Reportedly Not Paying Bonuses To Most Talent
A new report has indicated that the days of bonuses being paid on top of what was guaranteed from a WWE Superstar’s contract are over, for most anyway. Many former WWE stars have spoken of dealing with Vince McMahon in years gone by who was famous for offering stars “an opportunity” rather than guaranteeing big money upfront. Instead, stars would top up what could often be meager guarantees by climbing up the card and appearing on big shows in front of sold-out houses.
Zelina Vega Explains What’s Great About Ronda Rousey
Although they haven’t shared a ring to this point, Zelina Vega has plenty of reasons why she’s a fan of Ronda Rousey. After making the transition from UFC to being a professional wrestler, Ronda Rousey has drawn criticism from areas of the crowd for her attitude towards the business. One of the most prominent of these was when she mentioned wrestling being fake in the build-up to her WrestleMania 35 match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.
Booker T Calls The Elite Mocking CM Punk “Childish Stuff”
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has hit out at The Elite’s actions on Dynamite in Chicago where they apparently mocked CM Punk during their match. When The Elite rolled into Chicago on Dynamite, they found themselves at the mercy of a hostile crowd as a result of their well-publicised issues at All Out with CM Punk.
Ex-WWE Writer Believes It’s The “Perfect Time” For Sami Zayn To Be Betrayed
A former WWE writer thinks the company has now found the “perfect time” for The Bloodline to break everyone’s hearts and betray Sami Zayn. At Survivor Series Sami Zayn made where his loyalty lies very clear as he nailed Kevin Owens with a low blow and Helluva Kick before leaving his former best friend at the mercy of Jey Uso to allow The Bloodline to pick up the win inside WarGames. Zayn has received rave reviews for his work with the group but many wonder how long the good times can last.
Ruby Soho Returns From Injury On AEW Dynamite
At long last, Ruby Soho is back in AEW for the first time since her injury at AEW All Out. During the Buy In prior to AEW All Out, Ruby Soho teamed with Ortiz to take on Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the AAA Mix Tag Team Championship. While Sammy and Tay managed to leave with their tag team gold, Ruby Soho left the show with a severely broken nose after an errant knee to the face from Melo. The injury forced her to undergo surgery, and the star hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since.
Andrade El Idolo Pinpoints Moment He Was Injured
AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently gave confirmation that the injury that he suffered was a torn pectoral muscle, and that it happened during the six-man trios match that he took part in against The Elite (Kenny Omega & Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks). TJR Wrestling reported...
The John Report: WWE NXT 11/29/22 Review
This week’s WWE NXT featured a big six-woman tag, plus some Hall of Famers on hand to announce the Iron Survivor Challenge match competitors. The NXT Deadline Premium Live Event takes place on December 10th, so we’ll see how they continue to build the card. I am doing my usual NXT review with a summary style for most of the show and play-by-play for the main event.
Kenny Omega Thanks The Crowd Following AEW Dynamite (VIDEO)
Kenny Omega addressed the AEW Dynamtie audience following a tag team match victory in the main event. Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is back in action in All Elite Wrestling after two lengthy absences. Following Full Gear in November 2021, which was the night when he lost the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page, Omega had multiple surgeries to repair nagging injuries. The extended layoff lasted about nine months.
Eric Bischoff Calls Tony Khan’s CM Punk Response “Mind-Boggling”
Eric Bischoff has questioned Tony Khan’s handling of CM Punk at the All Out media scrum where Punk berated several of the company’s stars. The events of the AEW All Out pay-per-view in early September are well known by now. At the post-show media scrum, then-AEW World Champion CM Punk lambasted some of his fellow stars including The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page which led to an alleged backstage fight.
Stephanie McMahon On WWE Bringing A Stadium Event To Australia
A WWE Premium Live Event may be headed to Australia soon, according to some recent comments from Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie McMahon was named WWE’s Chairwoman and Co-CEO in July following the retirement of her father Vince McMahon. Stephanie is running the company along with Co-CEO Nick Khan and her husband, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
