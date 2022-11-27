ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matt Hancock has made the final of I’m A Celebrity and people are furious

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
 3 days ago

Matt Hancock, the disgraced former health secretary who resigned after he was caught breaking the rules during an actual pandemic, has somehow made it to the final three contestants on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The West Suffolk MP, who had the Conservative Party whip removed and was even criticised from prime minister Rishi Sunak over his decision to enter the jungle, initially faced back-to-back bushtucker trials on the ITV gameshow before the public decided to pick on someone else .

Now Mr Hancock has a one-in-three chance of winning the whole thing, after he took on the much-loved Celebrity Cyclone during Saturday’s episode, before former rugby player Mike Tindall was booted out of camp and into fourth place.

The other two contestants in with a chance of becoming King or Queen of the Jungle are former Lioness Jill Scott and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Needless to say, some aren’t too happy with the ex-government minister responsible for the policy of discharging Covid patients into care homes having a chance of winning I’m A Celebrity .

“A huge F*** YOU to whoever voted Matt instead of Mike,” one viewer fumed .

Dawn Butler, the Labour MP for Brent, wrote : “Are you f-ing kidding me. Hancock can not [sic] win #ImACelebrity ... This is ridiculous and an insult to all who have suffered through Covid. Who the hell is voting for him to stay?”

Author and journalist Otto English added : “Matt Hancock makes it to the I’m A Celebrity final. That’s Matt Hancock who didn’t give a f*** as he ignored the very rules that he’d put in place.

“The rules that prevented millions of us from hugging loved ones as they died or holding proper funerals. You a***holes.”

Nazir Aflzal, former chief prosecutor, commented : “I don’t care that Matt Hancock ‘comes across well’ on I’m A Celebrity. His decision to stop community Covid testing on 12 March 2020 led to my brother’s death, alone and at home four weeks later.

“I cannot forget that and nor should you.”

An image reportedly featuring pictures of frontline health workers who died after contracting Covid-19 has also been shared by several accounts , with Twitter users telling Hancock backers to “look at these faces” before voting for the Tory to win.

Fortunately, betting companies are giving odds that it’ll be the legend that is Scott who takes the crown in Sunday’s episode, with Paddy Power giving her odds of 1/9 to win (compared to 6/1 for Hancock) and Ladbrokes putting bets at 1/8 (compared to 5/1).

In other words, both predict we’ll see Hancock come second – and no, we can’t believe that either.

