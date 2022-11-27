ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Medical Board of California Member Speaks Out

The Medical Board of California says its mission is to protect health care consumers with proper licensing and regulation of doctors, but patient advocates have long argued that is not what happens in this state. They say the board is shrouded in secrecy. In fact, the board cannot confirm or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Man Thrown Over Bridge at SoFi Stadium Wants Accountability

The man who was thrown off a bridge after a Chargers vs. Chiefs game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over a week ago shared his side with NBCLA Tuesday, and says he wants the person criminally charged. “He tossed me out like a piece of trash and walked away,” said...
INGLEWOOD, CA

