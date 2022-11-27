Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Bass' inauguration ceremony to be held Dec. 11 outside City Hall
Members of the public are invited to attend Karen Bass’ inauguration as Los Angeles mayor, though space is limited.
californiapublic.com
With Rise in COVID Cases, Could Indoor Mask Mandates Return to LA County?
New numbers show a sharp increase in COVID cases this week just as hospitals are also dealing with a surge in Flu and RSV patients. But does that mean indoor mask mandates could return in LA county?. LA county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says right now, with this...
californiapublic.com
Medical Board of California Member Speaks Out
The Medical Board of California says its mission is to protect health care consumers with proper licensing and regulation of doctors, but patient advocates have long argued that is not what happens in this state. They say the board is shrouded in secrecy. In fact, the board cannot confirm or...
californiapublic.com
Weeks after fatal stabbing of homeless veteran at L.A. City College, authorities seek public's help
Authorities, on Wednesday, released pictures of the victim and surveillance video screenshots of the person believed to be the suspect.
californiapublic.com
The Times podcast: The megaflood, next time in California
UCLA researchers say California is overdue for a megaflood that would effectively turn the state into a “vast inland sea.” Climate change isn’t helping this inevitability. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Mongols biker who killed cop during raid agrees to manslaughter plea after 2 murder acquittals
David Martinez had insisted at two trials that he did not know it was SWAT officers raiding his home when he fired a shotgun, saying he believed it was Mongols coming for him.
californiapublic.com
Convicted felon to plead guilty to BB gun attacks on Planned Parenthood in Pasadena
An Ontario man agrees to plead guilty to shooting a BB gun at a Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena at least 11 times, prosecutors say.
californiapublic.com
Despite losing school board races, California conservatives confident in new playbook
Conservatives running in school board races across California mostly fell short. Groups like the American Council say they’ll keep trying.
californiapublic.com
Man Thrown Over Bridge at SoFi Stadium Wants Accountability
The man who was thrown off a bridge after a Chargers vs. Chiefs game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over a week ago shared his side with NBCLA Tuesday, and says he wants the person criminally charged. “He tossed me out like a piece of trash and walked away,” said...
californiapublic.com
DWP's first inspector general leaves after seven months
Sergio Perez, hired as the DWP’s first internal watchdog, is stepping down after only seven months to join the city controller’s office.
Comments / 0