Oakland Considers Renaming Street After Bay Area Rap Legend Too $hort

The city of Oakland is considering renaming one of its streets for Bay Area rap legend Too $hort. According to the East Bay Times, city leaders are considering renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard from 47th Avenue to High Street to “Too $hort Way.”. The stretch runs past...
OAKLAND, CA

