ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiapublic.com

Oakland Considers Renaming Street After Bay Area Rap Legend Too $hort

The city of Oakland is considering renaming one of its streets for Bay Area rap legend Too $hort. According to the East Bay Times, city leaders are considering renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard from 47th Avenue to High Street to “Too $hort Way.”. The stretch runs past...
OAKLAND, CA
californiapublic.com

East Bay Schools Deal With Heating Problems Amid Winter Storm

﻿Winter weather has definitely arrived in the Bay Area, forcing everyone to bundle up and crank up their heater. But some Bay Area schoolchildren have had to rely on their sweaters and jackets to stay warm. Problems with the HVAC system at Holbrook Language Academy in Concord have left...
CONCORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy