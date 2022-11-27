Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Related
californiapublic.com
‘It Can Happen Anywhere.' Daughter of Riverside Victims Warns Parents
A memorial continues to grow outside the burnt Riverside home where the Winek family lived for more than 20 years. Three members of the family were murdered and the house was set ablaze after a law enforcement officer in Virginia who had been “catfishing” a teen in the family killed them, and kidnapped the girl.
californiapublic.com
A catfishing cop came to California and killed their family. 'It can happen anywhere'
Family members of three slain Riverside residents — two grandparents and a single mom — implored parents to protect their children after a Virginia cop catfished and “groomed” a 15-year-old daughter of one of the victims, killed her family and set fire to their home. Source:...
californiapublic.com
Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Arrest of Serial Rapist
Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for committing a series of sexual assaults involving numerous women throughout LA County. Detectives from the LA County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau, the LA Police Department, and the Inglewood Police Department are investigating a man they believe has been involved in multiple sexual assaults over a two-year period.
californiapublic.com
Mongols biker who killed cop during raid agrees to manslaughter plea after 2 murder acquittals
David Martinez had insisted at two trials that he did not know it was SWAT officers raiding his home when he fired a shotgun, saying he believed it was Mongols coming for him.
californiapublic.com
Convicted felon to plead guilty to BB gun attacks on Planned Parenthood in Pasadena
An Ontario man agrees to plead guilty to shooting a BB gun at a Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena at least 11 times, prosecutors say.
californiapublic.com
Weeks after fatal stabbing of homeless veteran at L.A. City College, authorities seek public's help
Authorities, on Wednesday, released pictures of the victim and surveillance video screenshots of the person believed to be the suspect.
californiapublic.com
With Rise in COVID Cases, Could Indoor Mask Mandates Return to LA County?
New numbers show a sharp increase in COVID cases this week just as hospitals are also dealing with a surge in Flu and RSV patients. But does that mean indoor mask mandates could return in LA county?. LA county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer says right now, with this...
californiapublic.com
Compton School Literally Makes Water Out of Thin Air
The Compton Public School District has replaced its aging water pipes with a new system that literally makes water out of thin air. On Wednesday, students showed how it works, and how they’re using it to irrigate their very own campus garden. Whaley Middle School students Kanice Nunley and...
californiapublic.com
Bass' inauguration ceremony to be held Dec. 11 outside City Hall
Members of the public are invited to attend Karen Bass’ inauguration as Los Angeles mayor, though space is limited.
californiapublic.com
Man Thrown Over Bridge at SoFi Stadium Wants Accountability
The man who was thrown off a bridge after a Chargers vs. Chiefs game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood over a week ago shared his side with NBCLA Tuesday, and says he wants the person criminally charged. “He tossed me out like a piece of trash and walked away,” said...
californiapublic.com
Anaheim man pleads guilty to stealing Olympic volleyball player's gold medal from her garage
Jordan Fernandez pleaded guilty Monday to stealing an Olympic gold medal from the garage of volleyball player Jordyn Poulter.
