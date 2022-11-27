ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

atozsports.com

Cowboys get news they’ve been waiting for since the summer

The Dallas Cowboys are finally going to be able to play one of their biggest acquisitions in free agency. It’s taken more than expected but wide receiver James Washington is finally having his practice window activated per Ian Rapoport from NFL Network. This means the Cowboys have up to...
WASHINGTON STATE
atozsports.com

The NFL hasn’t learned an obvious lesson about Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Some quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be blitzed in the NFL. Sure, there are some spots here and there in which you need to turn up the heat no matter who’s on the other side of the line of scrimmage. But some names you’ve got to respect more than others.
atozsports.com

Josh Allen stands alone in NFL history after win vs Patriots

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen once again finds himself in the NFL’s record books after a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots. In Thursday night’s win, Allen went 22/33 for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the air. He added 20 yards rushing, though he did lose a fumble.
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Rookie has Seemingly Taken Over Starting Position

What has been the secret to the Dallas Cowboys defensive success? Truthfully there are a number of reasons. Dan Quinn’s scheme and ability to put players where they thrive. Micah Parsons playing at an elite level. The upgraded coverage play of CB Trevon Diggs. Aden Durde and the overall advancement of the defensive line. The depth and improved play of the safeties.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Andy Reid Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Son's Name

On Monday, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world. The star quarterback of the Chiefs shared a photo on Twitter. The happy couple's son is named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed on Wednesday that he's a big fan...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Foolish trade shows Raiders might still have a GM problem

The Las Vegas Raiders have had quite the overhaul in the front office and coaching staff over the past couple of seasons. One move that they made was trading edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. they got cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in return for him. Ya-Sin has played well for the Raiders at times, but Ngakoue has continued his consistent production in Indianapolis.
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

Saints get great news before season-altering rivalry game

The New Orleans Saints have dealt with plenty of turmoil this season. Struggles on the field, injuries, and plenty more have played a big part for them all year. Luckily, they got some great news this week. Linebacker Pete Werner is back at practice. Werner is already a fan favorite....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Bears nightmare season somehow just got worse

The Chicago Bears just can’t catch a break. Not only are the Bears losing games left and right, but key players are dropping like flies due to injuries. On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that Darnell Mooney, who leads the team in receiving yards, will be out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
CHICAGO, IL

