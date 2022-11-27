A Toy Story 3 scene is causing people to hear two very different things

A scene from Toy Story 3 has gone viral as people have just noticed that it creates an audio illusion where people are hearing two different words.

Despite the Disney film coming out in 2010, a viral TikTok has just shown that it is possible to hear two different things from a line of dialogue spoken by the Ken doll character, voiced by Michael Keaton, during a scene with Barbie.

In the scene, Barbie is torturing Ken by destroying some of his clothes. After she tears up a pair of shorts, Ken yells "Oh Barbie! Those were vintage!"

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, thanks to a TikTok by @kittyfeely suggests that you can hear Ken say both 'oh Barbie' and 'oh f**k.' This has the potential to be the new Yanny or Laurel and the TikTok in question has been viewed more than 25 million times so see what you can hear.

@kittyfeeley I literally hear both 😂 #toystory3 #yannyorlaurel





People in the comments are convinced that Ken doesn't say 'Oh Barbie' at all.

One said: "There’s no way he says “oh Barbie.”

Another wrote: "I never once heard 'oh Barbie.'"

A third added: "I HEARD OH BARBIE THE FIRST TIME AND NOW I CANT HEAR IT ANYMORE."

This particular writer has managed to hear both words but it would appear that it is something to do with the audio on the TikTok.

If you view the clean audio from the movie, Ken only ever says 'Oh Barbie.'









This is just another example of a piece of audio playing tricks on people's minds. We've already mentioned Yanny and Laurel and there was also the great 'Green Needle' and 'Brain Storm' debate.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.