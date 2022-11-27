ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Toy Story 3 scene is causing people to hear two very different things

By Greg Evans
Indy100
 3 days ago

A scene from Toy Story 3 has gone viral as people have just noticed that it creates an audio illusion where people are hearing two different words.

Despite the Disney film coming out in 2010, a viral TikTok has just shown that it is possible to hear two different things from a line of dialogue spoken by the Ken doll character, voiced by Michael Keaton, during a scene with Barbie.

In the scene, Barbie is torturing Ken by destroying some of his clothes. After she tears up a pair of shorts, Ken yells "Oh Barbie! Those were vintage!"

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, thanks to a TikTok by @kittyfeely suggests that you can hear Ken say both 'oh Barbie' and 'oh f**k.' This has the potential to be the new Yanny or Laurel and the TikTok in question has been viewed more than 25 million times so see what you can hear.

@kittyfeeley

I literally hear both 😂 #toystory3 #yannyorlaurel


People in the comments are convinced that Ken doesn't say 'Oh Barbie' at all.

One said: "There’s no way he says “oh Barbie.”

Another wrote: "I never once heard 'oh Barbie.'"

A third added: "I HEARD OH BARBIE THE FIRST TIME AND NOW I CANT HEAR IT ANYMORE."

This particular writer has managed to hear both words but it would appear that it is something to do with the audio on the TikTok.

If you view the clean audio from the movie, Ken only ever says 'Oh Barbie.'

ToyStory3 Torture www.youtube.com



This is just another example of a piece of audio playing tricks on people's minds. We've already mentioned Yanny and Laurel and there was also the great 'Green Needle' and 'Brain Storm' debate.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

People think this photo of Kanye at a Maryland sushi bar shows he's hit a new low

There's a lot going on in this new photo of Kanye West sitting at a sushi restaurant in Frederick, Maryland. On Monday, Twitter user Kyle posted a photo of West, also known as Ye, sitting at a table at Matsutake Sushi & Steak in Frederick, of all places. West, 45, appeared very unhappy wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and giant rubber boots as he frowned next to a smiling fan. Behind West sat 24-year-old white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWest and Fuentes have recently developed a friendship as both men have...
FREDERICK, MD
Indy100

Elon Musk deletes meme after someone pointed out a disturbing detail

Elon Musk deleted a meme shortly after he tweeted it because it featured an alt-right media personality known for spreading anti-Semitic and white supremacist ideology. Monday morning, Musk tweeted a meme featuring a man saluting the McDonald's flag with no caption. Users responded to the meme believing the man featured was the far-right personality Anthime "Tim" Gionet also known as "Baked Alaska". "Is that baked alaska?" a Twitter user responded.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterGionet is famous for his live streams where he harasses or annoys bystanders, specifically related to left-wing protests or ideology. Notoriously, Gionet live-streamed the...
ALASKA STATE
Indy100

Wednesday surpassing Stranger Things's viewing record sparks rivalry memes

There’s a new hit show taking over Netflix, with Wednesday racking up millions of views over recent days. In fact, Netflix has said the scripted series based on The Addams Family is now the most-watched English-language series in a week in the platform’s history. The official viewing figures are never released, and we just have to take Netflix’s word for it of course, but according to the streaming service, viewers watched more than 341.2 million hours of Wednesday in the space of a week. It beat the previous record held by Stranger Things of 335 million, which is an awful...
Indy100

Airbnb host calls out guest for covering up door cameras with towels

An Airbnb host has shared footage of a guest covering a doorbell camera — and it has divided TikTok.The video shows someone reaching around the doorframe to place a tea towel over the doorbell as on-screen text reads: “That time an Airbnb guest thought it was a good idea to put a towel over the Ring camera.”The host referred to them as “bonehead guests” in the caption, and used the hashtag “idiot squad”.The clip certainly seems to have piqued his audience’s curiosity as it has received 3.6 million views since it was uploaded in October 2021. ...
Indy100

Netflix's Wednesday features a subtle nod to the original Addams Family TV show

The new Netflix series Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton was recently landed on the streaming service – and everyone has been talking about Wednesday Addams’s dance moves.In the show, a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) attends Nevermore Academy - the alma mater of her mother Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and father Gomez (Luis Guzman).Ortega is the latest actor to sport the collared top and braids and her performance has been widely praised – with one particular scene standing out to viewers.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter In episode four, Woe What A Night, Wednesday proves she’s got some eccentric moves...
Indy100

Louis Theroux asks Elon Musk for an interview and people are praying it happens

Louis Theroux has made it abundantly clear that he wants to interview Elon Musk for the second series of his show, and people are really, really hoping it happens. Louis Theroux Interviews… is coming back to BBC Two for more episodes with celebs, and the journalist and filmmaker has already set out his stall. Theroux put the call out to the Twitter CEO with a message on the social media site, and people seemed to like the idea. “.⁦@elonmusk⁩ I’ve been commissioned for a second series of my BBC interviews. Follow me back and DM me pls,” he wrote, posting the news...
Indy100

Man divides internet after insisting girlfriend always makes breakfast because he 'hates mornings'

A man has shared how he wants his girlfriend to cook him breakfast in the morning, and the internet has weighed in with their opinions on the situation.The 27-year-old boyfriend took to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum to provide some details for context and question whether he was in the wrong for this request for his 29-year-old girlfriend.To begin with, the man noted that he and his girlfriend had been together for several months and things are going well that he is planning to propose soon, adding how he will "hopefully have at least a couple of kids with...
Indy100

Liver King allegedly exposed for steroid use following ‘leaked emails’

Fitness and lifestyle influencer Liver King has allegedly been exposed for using steroids following the emergence of ‘leaked emails’, according to reports.The viral figure, real name Brian Johnson, is known for eating raw organs and following an ‘ancestral lifestyle’. His clips often see him eating raw flesh, and he said in one his clips: "If you're ever struggling with a weak heart, eating the heart of a healthy, strong animal is gonna do it for you.”He’s in great shape too, and puts it all down to his mission to "teach, preach, and model the Ancestral message so that it becomes...
Indy100

This is what those weird shapes are that you can see floating in your vision

Do you ever see some weird floaty shapes in your vision and wonder what they are?Apparently, we're not alone as 76 per cent of all non-visually impaired people can see "floaters" in our eyes, according to the National Library of Medicine.The scientific name for the floaters in Latin is Muscae volitantes, which means "flying flies" (though it must be noted, there are not any actual flies in the eyes in this case). Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOften these worm-like structures (that can also appear like cobwebs, spots, or threads) can be seen moving across our field of...
Indy100

The Rock returned to the store he used to steal from to 'right the wrong'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has admitted to stealing chocolate bars in his youth - and decades on has decided to finally "right this wrong."The Black Adam actor took to Instagram to post to his 349m followers about his trip to the 7-Eleven he used to frequent as a teenager in Hawaii and admitted he would nab bars of Snickers from the store before his workouts when he was "broke as hell.""I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades," he wrote in the video caption.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"We were evicted from...
HAWAII STATE
Indy100

Jay Leno plays first gig since fire accident and makes two gags about his burned face

Nothing can stop Jay Leno from performing, not even fire. Only two weeks after suffering second and third-degree burns from a garage fire, the former Tonight Show host is back on stage performing for people. The 72-year-old comedian and TV host appeared at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California on Sunday night, to the surprise of everyone. Earlier this month, Leno suffered burns on his face, upper body, arms, and hands after a fuel line burst while he was working on a vintage car in his garage. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut Leno wasn't...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Indy100

Elon Musk's bedside table has become an instant meme

Elon Musk really is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to unintentional comedy content.First, there was the birth of all those Twitter parody accounts in response to his planned blue tick change, now he’s delighted the meme-makers with a glimpse at his nighttime essentials.Most of us sleep with a lamp by our beds and maybe a glass of water or a book. But not the richest man in the world, oh no. His bedside table is laden with two guns – one of which lies in a case decorated with a picture of George Washington – and...
Indy100

Will Smith opens up about ‘bottled rage’ that fuelled his Oscars slap

Will Smith has finally shed some light on what prompted him to fly off the handle and slap Chris Rock, in what was arguably the most memorable TV moment of the year.The Hollywood superstar broke down in tears during his first talk-show interview since the infamous Oscars-night altercation, telling The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah he’d been fuelled by “bottled rage” when he stormed onto the stage and attacked the ceremony’s host.Smith, 54, stressed that he wasn’t trying to justify his aggressive behaviour but had been “going through something that night.”“'There’s many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end...
LOUISIANA STATE
Indy100

Man finds secret cellar under his house filled with 135-year-old bottles of booze

It’s not every day you discover your house is bigger than you thought it was. And it’s certainly not every day you unearth buried treasure.But that’s exactly what a young man did after a neighbour mentioned there might be a cellar under his home.Luca Hillier and his friend Tom went to investigate, eventually breaking through the floorboards of the 200-year-old pad to reveal a hidden chamber below.They documented their DIY excavation on TikTok, along with the moment they discovered a number of dust-covered bottles lying in the corner of the secret room.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWiping one...
Indy100

Man dives into ocean to rescue ring following botched proposal

Love conquers all, and even a botched proposal which saw a man drop a ring into the ocean couldn’t stop one couple’s special day. A man had planned a special moment out on the sea with his partner when he organised a boat trip at sunset. Scott Clyne was preparing to drop down on one knee and ask his then-girlfriend Suzie Tucker when he reached into his pocket for the ring box. Only, he fumbled the box and sent it splashing down into the water. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The viral TikTok video has been viewed more...
Indy100

This is what Yung Gravy does with all the bras thrown on stage

American rapper Yung Gravy has found an extremely wholesome resolution to his problem of getting bras thrown at him during shows. The rapper, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, rose to prominence in 2017 when his song “Mr. Clean” become popular on SoundCloud. In a recent TikTok, captioned “save the nip”, the 26-year-old performer revealed that during one show in Minneapolis, his largely female fan base threw a total of 159 bras on stage, setting a “new record”. Yung Gravy said that, in total, he and his team have collected 678 bras that they will donate to women’s shelters. The singer continued the...
Indy100

Awkward moment Andy Cohen forgets he's met Meghan Markle ... twice

It happens to the best of us, you introduce yourself to someone you think you're meeting for the first time only to be informed, you've met before. The awkward moment happens to everyone, including Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen. Cohen, 54, sat down with Meghan, 41, on her podcast Archetypes to speak about the way men perceive the archetypes of women and manhood.At the top of the conversation, Cohen opened with, "nice to meet you" only to have Meghan return with a "good to see you". "I've met you before," Markle said, later adding, "twice."The moment was met with giggles...
Indy100

Taylor Swift is named the second-most streamed artist in world in Spotify Wrapped

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has another accolade to add to her list of achievements - as she's named the second-most streamed artist worldwide on Spotify Wrapped.The 11-time Grammy-award winner came in second behind Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny on the global chart.Drake came in third on that chart, followed by The Weeknd and BTS, who came in fourth and fifth, respectively.She also achieved the top spot as the most-streamed female artist, which she also won in 2021, as noted by Variety.The most streamed artists in the US chart were Bad Bunny, Kanye West, and The Weeknd, who came in the...
ARIZONA STATE
Indy100

Woman records date telling her to pay for her own meal after she refused to sleep with him

Settling the bill at the end of a first date can be an awkward affair, with prospective couples facing that age-old question of who should pay.One woman thought her dinner companion was being chivalrous when he offered to pick up the tab, only to discover that he had ulterior motives, and wasn’t happy when she refused to meet them.She recorded the end-of-evening confrontation and posted it to TikTok, captioning the clip: “Finally decided to go on a date and he made me so uncomfortable.”In the video, the woman (named only as Talisa), can be heard offering to cover her half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy